Hammerson : Block listing Interim Review

Hammerson PLC
02 December 2019
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 2 December 2019
|
Name of applicant:
|
Hammerson plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Savings Related Share Option Scheme
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
31/05/2019
|
To:
|
29/11/2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
220,193
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
0
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
0
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
220,193
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Verity Cox, Senior Assistant Company Secretary
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
0207 887 1000
Note: the announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
.
