Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson plc    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hammerson : Block listing Interim Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 06:00am EST
RNS Number : 3080V
Hammerson PLC
02 December 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 2 December 2019

Name of applicant:

Hammerson plc

Name of scheme:

Savings Related Share Option Scheme

Period of return:

From:

31/05/2019

To:

29/11/2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

220,193

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

0

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

220,193

Name of contact:

Verity Cox, Senior Assistant Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

0207 887 1000

Note: the announcement above has also been released on the SENS system of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BLRUUSKRKAAURRA

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON PLC
06:00aHAMMERSON : Block listing Interim Review
PU
11/19HAMMERSON : Disposal of St Oswald's Retail Park, Gloucester
AQ
11/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE gains for fourth day as investors await trade moves
RE
11/06HAMMERSON : Once Upon a Time in Birmingham to light up Bullring & Grand Central
PU
11/06Intu Properties considers raising equity to tackle debt in blow to shares
RE
11/04HAMMERSON : Board Change
PU
11/04HAMMERSON : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
11/01HAMMERSON : First-ever H&M HOME Concept Store outside London opens at Bullring
PU
11/01HAMMERSON : Notification of transaction of Director and PDMR
PU
10/28HAMMERSON : hits further milestone with City Quarters concept as plans submitted..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 357 M
EBIT 2019 293 M
Net income 2019 -500 M
Debt 2019 2 988 M
Yield 2019 8,68%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,37x
P/E ratio 2020 -33,0x
EV / Sales2019 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 15,7x
Capitalization 2 273 M
Chart HAMMERSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Hammerson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 294,77  GBp
Last Close Price 297,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Bishopp Janet Operations Director
James Lenton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Judy Mary Gibbons Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON PLC-9.78%2 939
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)60.78%48 340
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.51%25 245
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION21.56%24 975
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES41.03%18 714
W. P. CAREY INC.27.67%14 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group