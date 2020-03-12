Hammerson : CANCELLATION OF S427951 Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs

Log in
03/12/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
CANCELLATION OF S427951 Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs 
CANCELLATION OF S427951 Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs

Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')

Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs
11 March 2020

On 10 March 2019, those listed below were granted deferred share awards over 25
pence ordinary shares in the Company under the Deferred Bonus Share Scheme, the
deferred bonus element of the Annual Incentive Plan (AIP), as follows:

                                 Number of shares
 David Atkins - Director         112,219
 James Lenton - Director         17,928
 Sarah Booth - PDMR              19,316
 Mark Bourgeois - PDMR           24,715
 Jean-Philippe Mouton - PDMR     40,472

The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was 186.05 pence per share,
this being the Company's average closing share price over the five business days from 3
to 9 March 2020 inclusive.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse
Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below.

Julia Crane
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7887 1000


Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited


 Notification of dealing form
 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
     closely associated
 a) Name                            David Atkins
 2 Reason for the notification
 a) Position/status                 Chief Executive
 b) Initial notification            Initial notification
     /Amendment
 3 Details of the issuer
 a) Name                            Hammerson plc
 b) LEI                             213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
     instrument;
   (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
   transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
   instrument, type of
   instrument.
                                    ISIN: GB0004065016
   Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction        Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in
                                    the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson
                                    plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                         Price(s)              Volume(s)
                                         £0.00                 112,219

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                 Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
   - Price                             Price          Volume         Total
                                       £0.00          112,219        £0.00


e) Date of the transaction         10 March 2020

f)   Place of the transaction      Outside a trading venue


Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
    closely associated
a) Name                              James Lenton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status                   Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification              Initial notification
    /Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name                              Hammerson plc
b) LEI                               213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument;
    (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
    transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial      Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
    instrument, type of
    instrument.
                                     ISIN: GB0004065016
    Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction         Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in
                                     the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson
                                     plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                       Price(s)              Volume(s)
                                       £0.00                 17,928

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                 Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
   - Price                             Price          Volume         Total
                                       £0.00          17,928         £0.00


e) Date of the transaction         10 March 2020

f)   Place of the transaction      Outside a trading venue


Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
    closely associated
a) Name                              Sarah Booth
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status                   General Counsel and Company Secretary
b) Initial notification              Initial notification
    /Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name                              Hammerson plc
b) LEI                               213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument;
    (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
    transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial      Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
    instrument, type of
    instrument.
                                     ISIN: GB0004065016
    Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction         Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in
                                     the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson
                                     plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                           Price(s)             Volume(s)
                                           £0.00                 19,316

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                 Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
   - Price                             Price          Volume         Total
                                       £0.00          19,316         £0.00


e) Date of the transaction         10 March 2020
f)   Place of the transaction      Outside a trading venue


Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
    closely associated
a) Name                              Mark Bourgeois
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status                   Managing Director UK and Ireland
b) Initial notification              Initial notification
    /Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name                              Hammerson plc
b) LEI                               213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument;
    (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
    transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial      Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
    instrument, type of
    instrument.
                                     ISIN: GB0004065016
    Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction         Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in
                                     the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson
                                     plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                           Price(s)             Volume(s)
                                           £0.00                24,715

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                 Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
   - Price                             Price          Volume         Total
                                       £0.00          24,715         £0.00


e) Date of the transaction         10 March 2020

f)   Place of the transaction      Outside a trading venue


Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
    closely associated
a) Name                       Jean-Philippe Mouton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status            Managing Director, France
b) Initial notification       Initial notification
    /Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name                             Hammerson plc
b) LEI                              213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
   instrument;
   (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
   transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
   instrument, type of
   instrument.
                                    ISIN: GB0004065016
   Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction        Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in
                                    the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson
                                    plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                         Price(s)              Volume(s)
                                         £0.00                 40,472

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
   - Price                            Price          Volume         Total
                                      £0.00          40,472         £0.00


e) Date of the transaction        10 March 2020

f)   Place of the transaction     Outside a trading venue

Date: 12-03-2020 07:06:59
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
Attachments SENS_20200312_S427958.pdf

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 17:04:02 UTC
