Hammerson : CANCELLATION OF S427951 Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs

CANCELLATION OF S427951 Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs 11 March 2020 On 10 March 2019, those listed below were granted deferred share awards over 25 pence ordinary shares in the Company under the Deferred Bonus Share Scheme, the deferred bonus element of the Annual Incentive Plan (AIP), as follows: Number of shares David Atkins - Director 112,219 James Lenton - Director 17,928 Sarah Booth - PDMR 19,316 Mark Bourgeois - PDMR 24,715 Jean-Philippe Mouton - PDMR 40,472 The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was 186.05 pence per share, this being the Company's average closing share price over the five business days from 3 to 9 March 2020 inclusive. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. Julia Crane Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7887 1000 Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Atkins 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 112,219 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £0.00 112,219 £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 10 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Lenton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 17,928 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £0.00 17,928 £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 10 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sarah Booth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 19,316 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £0.00 19,316 £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 10 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Bourgeois 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director UK and Ireland b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 24,715 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £0.00 24,715 £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 10 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jean-Philippe Mouton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, France b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Awards over ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the form of nil cost options under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 40,472 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £0.00 40,472 £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 10 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Date: 12-03-2020 07:06:59 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. 