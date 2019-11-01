Hammerson : First-ever H&M HOME Concept Store outside London opens at Bullring

Global fashion giant H&M has officially opened its first H&M HOME Concept Store outside London in Hammerson's flagship destination Bullring. The new offer is part of the brand's refreshed store in the destination, which re-opened on 31 October.

The 21,500 sq ft, three-floor unit offers Ladies, Divided, Kids, and Menswear departments, providing great quality and sustainable fashion, alongside the brand new concept H&M HOME, with its stylish and affordable lifestyle and homeware items. Designed by an in-house team, the new H&M HOME location is only the third such dedicated Concept Store for the brand in the UK.

H&M celebrated the opening with a Halloween themed event, which included an in-store DJ alongside Halloween-themed makeup and nails, courtesy of Blow Birmingham's pop-up beauty bar.

Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson, said: 'The fact that H&M has decided to open its first H&M HOME concept store outside London at Bullring is testament to the strength and popularity of the destination, and the work we've done to make the Bullring Estate as attractive and engaging for consumers as possible. H&M's store in Bullring has been a huge draw for a number of years, and the addition of H&M HOME is sure to drive footfall still further. We're always looking for ways to introduce new concepts and offers across our portfolio, and today's announcement is a great example of that.'

Toni Galli, H&M Country Manager for UK & IE, said: 'We've reopened this H&M store with a brand new look and feel that we think shoppers in Birmingham are going to absolutely love, so we're very excited to have opened the doors and to share this new store with fashion fans in Birmingham.'

The new H&M store joins independent childrenswear retailer Base, and global leader in denim apparel Levi's®, who both opened stores in October in the Bullring Estate, Birmingham's iconic shopping destination, which is comprised of three distinct retail and F&B hubs: Bullring, Grand Central, and Link Street.