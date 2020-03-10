Hammerson : Notification of Transaction of PDMR

Notification of Transaction of PDMR
Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Mark Bourgeois
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Managing Director, UK and Ireland
b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name Hammerson plc
b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016
b) Nature of the transaction Lapse of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence under the
Hammerson plc Savings-Related Share Option Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 5,857
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate
- Price Price Volume Total
£0.00 5,857 £0.00
e) Date of the transaction 6 March 2020
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Richard Crowle
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7887 1000
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
10 March 2020
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 10-03-2020 04:30:00
