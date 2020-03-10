Hammerson : Notification of Transaction of PDMR

Notification of Transaction of PDMR Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') Notification of Transaction of PDMR Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Bourgeois 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, UK and Ireland b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0004065016 b) Nature of the transaction Lapse of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence under the Hammerson plc Savings-Related Share Option Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 5,857 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £0.00 5,857 £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 6 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Richard Crowle Assistant Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7887 1000 Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 10 March 2020 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 10-03-2020 04:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

