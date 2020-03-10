Log in
HAMMERSON PLC    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/10 12:30:00 pm
172.925 GBp   +1.84%
Hammerson : Notification of Transaction of PDMR

03/10/2020 | 06:30pm EDT
Notification of Transaction of PDMR 
Notification of Transaction of PDMR

Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')

Notification of Transaction of PDMR

 Notification of dealing form
 1     Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 a) Name                                       Mark Bourgeois
 2     Reason for the notification
 a) Position/status                            Managing Director, UK and Ireland
 b) Initial notification/amendment             Initial notification
 3     Details of the issuer
 a) Name                                       Hammerson plc
 b) LEI                                        213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
 4     Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
       been conducted
 a) Description of the financial               Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
       instrument, type of instrument

      Identification code                ISIN: GB0004065016
 b)   Nature of the transaction          Lapse of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence under the
                                         Hammerson plc Savings-Related Share Option Scheme
 c)   Price(s) and volume(s)
                                             Price(s)              Volume(s)
                                             £0.00                 5,857

 d)   Aggregated information
      - Aggregated volume                    Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
      - Price                                Price          Volume         Total
                                             £0.00          5,857          £0.00


 e)   Date of the transaction            6 March 2020

 f)   Place of the transaction           Outside a trading venue



Richard Crowle
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7887 1000

Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

10 March 2020

Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited

Date: 10-03-2020 04:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
Attachments SENS_20200310_S427870.pdf

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 22:29:05 UTC
