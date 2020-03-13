Hammerson : Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs

Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs 13 March 2020 Further to the awards of nil cost options over 25p ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) that were made on 6 March 2018 under the Deferred Bonus Share Scheme (DBSS), which vested on 6 March 2020, the Company has been notified that the following Directors and PDMRs of the Company exercised their options on 12 March 2020: Number Number Number Number Name of Dividend Share of Shares of Shares of Shares of Shares Director/PDMR Shares price £ awarded exercised sold retained David Atkins* 52,900 7,085 59,985 28,251 1.572 31,734 Sarah Booth 8,343 1,117 9,460 4,456 1.572 5,004 Mark Bourgeois 8,950 1,198 10,148 4,780 1.572 5,368 Jean-Philippe 32,166 4,308 36,474 0 N/A 36,474 Mouton * Director This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The notification of dealing forms can be found below. Julia Crane Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7887 1000 Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Atkins 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 59,985 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £0.00 59,985 £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 25 pence each c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.572 28,251 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £1.572 28,251 £44,410.57 e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sarah Booth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 9,460 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £0.00 9,460 £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 25 pence each c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.572 4,456 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £1.572 4,456 £7,004.83 e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Bourgeois 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, UK and Ireland b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 10,148 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £0.00 10,148 £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 25 pence each c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.572 4,780 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £1.572 4,780 £7,514.16 e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jean-Philippe Mouton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, France b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Hammerson plc b) LEI 213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument, type of instrument. ISIN: GB0004065016 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25 pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred Bonus Share Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 36,474 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate - Price Price Volume Total £0.00 36,474 £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Date: 13-03-2020 02:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. 