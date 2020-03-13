Hammerson : Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs

Log in
03/13/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs 
Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs

Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')

Notification of Transactions of Directors and PDMRs
13 March 2020


Further to the awards of nil cost options over 25p ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) that were
made on 6 March 2018 under the Deferred Bonus Share Scheme (DBSS), which vested on 6 March
2020, the Company has been notified that the following Directors and PDMRs of the Company
exercised their options on 12 March 2020:



                         Number                   Number       Number                Number
  Name of                            Dividend                              Share
                         of Shares               of Shares     of Shares             of Shares
  Director/PDMR                       Shares                               price £
                         awarded                 exercised        sold               retained

  David Atkins*            52,900      7,085          59,985    28,251     1.572      31,734
  Sarah Booth              8,343       1,117          9,460     4,456      1.572      5,004
  Mark Bourgeois           8,950       1,198          10,148    4,780      1.572      5,368
  Jean-Philippe
                           32,166      4,308          36,474      0         N/A       36,474
  Mouton

* Director

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The notification of dealing forms can be found below.


Julia Crane
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 20 7887 1000


Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited


 Notification of dealing form
 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
     closely associated
 a) Name                            David Atkins
 2 Reason for the notification
 a) Position/status                 Chief Executive Officer
 b) Initial notification            Initial notification
     /Amendment
 3 Details of the issuer
 a) Name                            Hammerson plc
 b) LEI                             213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
   instrument;
   (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
   transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
   instrument, type of
   instrument.
                                    ISIN: GB0004065016
   Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction        Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25
                                    pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred
                                    Bonus Share Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                         Price(s)             Volume(s)
                                         £0.00                59,985

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                 Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
   - Price                             Price          Volume         Total
                                       £0.00          59,985         £0.00


e) Date of the transaction         12 March 2020

f)   Place of the transaction      Outside a trading venue
4  Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
   instrument;
   (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
   transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
   instrument, type of
   instrument.
                                    ISIN: GB0004065016
   Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction        Sale of ordinary shares of 25 pence each

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                       Price(s)              Volume(s)
                                       £1.572                28,251

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                 Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
   - Price                             Price          Volume         Total
                                       £1.572         28,251         £44,410.57


e) Date of the transaction         12 March 2020

f)   Place of the transaction      XLON



Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
    closely associated
a) Name                       Sarah Booth
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status                  General Counsel and Company Secretary
b) Initial notification             Initial notification
   /Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name                             Hammerson plc
b) LEI                              213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
   instrument;
   (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
   transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
   instrument, type of
   instrument.
                                    ISIN: GB0004065016
   Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction        Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25
                                    pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred
                                    Bonus Share Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                          Price(s)            Volume(s)
                                          £0.00               9,460

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                 Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
   - Price                             Price          Volume         Total
                                       £0.00          9,460          £0.00


e) Date of the transaction         12 March 2020

f)   Place of the transaction      Outside a trading venue
4  Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
   instrument;
   (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
   transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
   instrument, type of
   instrument.
                                    ISIN: GB0004065016
   Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction        Sale of ordinary shares of 25 pence each

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                       Price(s)              Volume(s)
                                       £1.572                4,456

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                 Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
   - Price                             Price          Volume         Total
                                       £1.572         4,456          £7,004.83


e) Date of the transaction         12 March 2020
f)   Place of the transaction      XLON



Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
    closely associated
a) Name                              Mark Bourgeois
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status                   Managing Director, UK and Ireland
b) Initial notification              Initial notification
    /Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name                              Hammerson plc
b) LEI                               213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument;
    (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
    transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial      Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
    instrument, type of
    instrument.
                                     ISIN: GB0004065016
    Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction         Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25
                                     pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred
                                     Bonus Share Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                           Price(s)            Volume(s)
                                           £0.00               10,148

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                 Aggregate      Aggregate      Aggregate
   - Price                             Price          Volume         Total
                                       £0.00          10,148         £0.00


e) Date of the transaction         12 March 2020

f)   Place of the transaction      Outside a trading venue
4  Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
   instrument;
   (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
   transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial     Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
   instrument, type of
   instrument.
                                    ISIN: GB0004065016
   Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction        Sale of ordinary shares of 25 pence each

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                       Price(s)              Volume(s)
                                       £1.572                4,780
d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                Aggregate      Aggregate     Aggregate
   - Price                            Price          Volume        Total
                                      £1.572         4,780         £7,514.16


e) Date of the transaction        12 March 2020

f)   Place of the transaction     XLON



Notification of dealing form
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
    closely associated
a) Name                              Jean-Philippe Mouton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status                   Managing Director, France
b) Initial notification              Initial notification
    /Amendment
3 Details of the issuer
a) Name                              Hammerson plc
b) LEI                               213800G1C9KKVVDN1A60
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
    instrument;
    (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
    transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial      Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
    instrument, type of
    instrument.
                                     ISIN: GB0004065016
    Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction         Exercise of options over ordinary shares of 25
                                     pence each under the Hammerson plc Deferred
                                     Bonus Share Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
                                           Price(s)            Volume(s)
                                           £0.00               36,474

d) Aggregated information
   - Aggregated volume                Aggregate      Aggregate     Aggregate
   - Price                            Price          Volume        Total
                                      £0.00          36,474        £0.00


e) Date of the transaction        12 March 2020

f)   Place of the transaction     Outside a trading venue

Date: 13-03-2020 02:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
Attachments SENS_20200313_S428057.pdf

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 17:39:17 UTC
