HAMMERSON PLC

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
02/21 05:59:21 am
226.35 GBp   +0.29%
05:43aHAMMERSON : Disposal
PU
05:43aHAMMERSON : disposes of retail parks portfolio
PU
03:03aHammerson to exit out-of-town retail parks with £400 million asset sale
RE
Hammerson : disposes of retail parks portfolio

02/21/2020 | 05:43am EST

Total disposals of £975m since start of 2019

Hammerson plc ('Hammerson') has exchanged unconditional contracts on the sale of a portfolio of seven retail parks to Orion European Real Estate Fund V ('Orion') for a headline price of £400m with expected net proceeds of £395m.

This transaction is the largest UK retail parks portfolio sale in the past decade. The sale follows Hammerson's strategic decision, announced in July 2018, to exit the retail parks sector over the medium term to create a focused portfolio of flagship assets, premium outlets and City Quarters across major European cities.

Separately, Parc Tawe, Swansea and Abbey Retail Park, Belfast have been sold individually generating proceeds totalling £55m. Combined with today's portfolio sale of seven retail parks, this final tranche of disposals totals £455m and represents a net initial yield of 8.7%, with a discount to a June 2019 book value of 22.2%.

In total, Hammerson has sold 14 retail parks since July 2018, generating sales proceeds of £764m to reduce the Group's debt and further strengthen the balance sheet. The Group has an interest in one remaining retail park, Brent South, part of the Brent Cross estate, which is held in a joint venture with Aberdeen Standard Investments and is marked for sale.

David Atkins, Hammerson's Chief Executive, said: 'Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop we have exited the retail parks sector. Having achieved disposals of close to £1bn since the beginning of 2019, our focus remains on strengthening our balance sheet to create further resilience. The completion of this strategic disposal enables us to create a more concentrated portfolio of flagship venues, premium outlets and City Quarters which we expect will deliver greater levels of both income stability and growth over the medium term.'

Details on the retail parks portfolio disposal

The seven asset portfolio of UK retail parks comprises 205,000m² of space which generates a net rental income of £36m per annum.

The parks included in the portfolio transaction are:

  • Central Retail Park (Falkirk)
  • Cleveland Retail Park (Middlesbrough)
  • Cyfarthfa Retail Park (Merthyr Tydfil)
  • Elliott's Field Shopping Park (Rugby)
  • Forge Shopping Park (Telford)
  • Ravenhead Retail Park (St Helens)
  • The Orchard Centre (Didcot)

The total sale price of the portfolio transaction represents a net initial yield of 8.9% and is 22.8% below the last reported book value as at 30 June 2019. The headline price of £400m is subject to an adjustment for rent free periods and rental guarantees and as a result the transaction is expected to generate net proceeds of £395m.

Together with the sale of a major stake in its Italie Deux flagship destination in Paris for £363m which completed in December 2019, and further retail parks disposals in 2019, this latest transaction takes Hammerson's total disposals since the start of 2019 to £975m.

Further information on the disposals, including the impact on Group earnings, credit ratios and liquidity will be incorporated as part of Hammerson's FY19 results due to be announced on Tuesday 25 February 2020.

Hammerson was advised by Morgan Stanley and Herbert Smith Freehills.

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:41:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 349 M
EBIT 2019 296 M
Net income 2019 -791 M
Debt 2019 2 965 M
Yield 2019 11,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -2,29x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,30x
EV / Sales2019 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 14,4x
Capitalization 1 726 M
Chart HAMMERSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Hammerson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 267,47  GBp
Last Close Price 225,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 70,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Bishopp Janet Operations Director
James Lenton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Judy Mary Gibbons Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON PLC-26.89%2 222
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)10.28%54 896
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.83%27 661
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.25%25 966
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.4.71%20 760
W. P. CAREY INC.6.01%14 580
