Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson plc    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hammerson's CEO David Atkins to step down after a decade at helm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:32am EDT

Hammerson said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer David Atkins will step down by spring 2021 after a decade of managing the British mall operator, while it has launched a search for his replacement.

The move comes a few weeks after the company terminated its 400 million pound deal to sell seven retail parks to private equity firm Orion at a time when British property owners are being hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED 3.75% 140.97 Delayed Quote.-31.85%
HAMMERSON PLC 17.62% 74.36 Delayed Quote.-75.91%
ORION CORP. -4.63% 134000 End-of-day quote.27.01%
ORION HOLDINGS CORP. 1.39% 14550 End-of-day quote.-18.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAMMERSON PLC
02:32aHammerson's CEO David Atkins to step down after a decade at helm
RE
05/18Consumer Cos Up After Promising Vaccine Data Boosts Travel Cos -- Consumer Ro..
DJ
05/18Lakeside owner Intu seeks debt standstills to avoid default
RE
05/07Next enters British beauty contest in former Debenhams stores
RE
05/07HAMMERSON : NEXT to launch new beauty concept in five Hammerson flagship destina..
PU
05/06LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 closes flat as virus woes offset healthcare boo..
RE
05/06HAMMERSON : scraps $500 million retail parks deal with Orion; shares fall
RE
05/04HAMMERSON PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
04/28HAMMERSON PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
04/23HAMMERSON : says Orion does not plan to close retail parks acquisition by April ..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 284 M
EBIT 2020 167 M
Net income 2020 -984 M
Debt 2020 2 486 M
Yield 2020 5,27%
P/E ratio 2020 -0,62x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,54x
EV / Sales2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2021 8,93x
Capitalization 569 M
Chart HAMMERSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Hammerson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 103,11 GBp
Last Close Price 74,36 GBp
Spread / Highest target 418%
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Bishopp Janet Operations Director
James Lenton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Judy Mary Gibbons Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON PLC-75.91%702
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)12.73%58 243
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.15.53%37 118
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-24.64%19 056
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.84%18 995
SEGRO PLC-7.02%11 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group