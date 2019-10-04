Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hammerson plc    HMSO   GB0004065016

HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/04 05:08:49 am
270.5 GBp   -0.55%
04:28aJohn Lewis withholds service payments to landlords
RE
09/30HAMMERSON : Disposal of Abbotsinch Retail Park, Paisley
PU
09/30HAMMERSON : Disposal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

John Lewis withholds service payments to landlords

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:28am EDT
Branding and signage is seen at the John Lewis and Partners retail store in Oxford Street, London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British department stores group John Lewis has told shopping centre landlords it will withhold 20% of this quarter's service charge as it seeks to cut costs, it said on Friday.

The move, first reported by the BBC, highlights the pressure UK retailers are under in the face of subdued consumer spending, the structural shift to online shopping and with Brexit looming.

John Lewis is part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, which said on Tuesday it was seeking to save 100 million pounds ($123 million) through a major management restructuring.

Service charges are the fees retailers pay, in addition to rent, for services such as heating, cleaning, maintenance and security. John Lewis said these charges had risen regularly and landlords had not cooperated in trying to reduce costs.

A spokeswoman for the chain said it was withholding 20% at around 20 covered shopping centres. It has 50 UK department stores in total.

"At a time when we are doing everything we can to reduce our cost base, we have unfortunately been faced with regular increases to the service charges we pay for some of our shops in shopping centres," John Lewis said.

Over the last three years it has seen an increase in service charges of 20%.

"These continued increases are simply not acceptable particularly in the absence of strenuous efforts by landlords to work collaboratively with us to reduce these costs," it said.

"We are investing more in our current shop estate than ever before to do everything we can to encourage customers and grow footfall and we hope that our landlords will support us in continuing to do this."

Asked if the move could leave John Lewis open to legal action from landlords, the spokeswoman said: "We are looking to work with our suppliers, so those conversations have started."

Hammerson and Intu Properties are among John Lewis' biggest landlords.

Last month, John Lewis reported a 61.8 million pounds loss for the six months to July 27. Its sales are down 2.1% over the 35 weeks to Sept. 28.

Britain's department store sector has been under intense pressure from weak demand and rising costs for several years.

BHS went bust in 2016, House of Fraser was bought out of administration last year by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct and Debenhams went into administration in April and is now owned by its lenders. Debenhams secured major rent reductions in May when creditors approved a restructuring.

($1 = 0.8101 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAMMERSON PLC -0.51% 270.5 Delayed Quote.-17.43%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC 1.37% 42.1892 Delayed Quote.-63.30%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -0.92% 281.4 Delayed Quote.19.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HAMMERSON PLC
04:28aJohn Lewis withholds service payments to landlords
RE
09/30HAMMERSON : Disposal of Abbotsinch Retail Park, Paisley
PU
09/30HAMMERSON : Disposal
PU
09/27TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09/23TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09/23HAMMERSON : signs groundbreaking Climate Change Commitment
PU
09/20HAMMERSON : Notification of transaction of Director
PU
09/18TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09/18HAMMERSON : Grand Central's New Street Mall to receive £2m upgrade
PU
09/16HAMMERSON PLC : Notices
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 357 M
EBIT 2019 305 M
Net income 2019 -412 M
Debt 2019 2 975 M
Yield 2019 9,54%
P/E ratio 2019 -3,94x
P/E ratio 2020 -72,2x
EV / Sales2019 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 15,1x
Capitalization 2 080 M
Chart HAMMERSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Hammerson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMERSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 306,90  GBp
Last Close Price 272,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Atkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Bishopp Janet Operations Director
Richard J. Shaw Finance Director
Judy Mary Gibbons Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMMERSON PLC-17.43%2 668
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)63.31%48 924
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.68%27 045
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION23.43%24 402
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES33.76%17 471
W. P. CAREY INC.39.38%15 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group