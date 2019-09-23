TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are Hammerson PLC
attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
20/09/2019
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 23/09/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of
Total of both in %
attached to shares through financial in- voting rights of
(8.A + 8.B)
(total of 8. A) struments issuervii
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
5.72% 2.60% 8.33% 766,293,613
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if 4.88% 2.83% 7.72%
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0004065016 43,898,381 5.72%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 43,898,381 5.72%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Number of voting rights
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
instrument datex Conversion Periodxi the instrument is
exercised/converted.
Securities Lending 19,995,072 2.60%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 19,995,072 2.60%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Exercise/ Physical or
Type of financial Expiration Number of
Conversion cash % of voting rights
instrument datex voting rights
Period xi settlementxii
SUBTOTAL
8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it
through financial in-
equals or is higher equals or is higher
Namexv struments if it equals
than the notifiable than the notifiable
or is higher than the
threshold threshold
notifiable threshold
See Attachment
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion 23 September, 2019
Section 9 Attachment
% of voting rights
Total of both if
% of voting rights if through financial
it equals or is
it equals or is high- instruments if it
Namexv higher than the
er than the notifia- equals or is higher
notifiable
ble threshold than the notifiable
threshold
threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
National Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
ited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
ited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset Management Canada
Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
ited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
Limited
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
AG
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
ited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (Aus-
tralia) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia
Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
ited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock International Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
For further information contact:
Verity Cox
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
23 September 2019
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited
Date: 23/09/2019 05:45:00
