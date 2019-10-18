Log in
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

10/18/2019 | 01:06pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
 Word format if possible)i

 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
 of existing shares to which voting rights are at-                          Hammerson PLC
 tachedii:
 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
 Non-UK issuer

 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')

 An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                     X

 An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 Other (please specify)iii:

 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
 Name                                                     BlackRock, Inc.

 City and country of registered office (if applicable)    Wilmington, DE, USA

 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

 Name

 City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
                                                          17/10/2019
 reachedvi:

 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           18/10/2019

 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
                                                         % of voting rights
                          % of voting rights at-                                                              Total number of
                                                     through financial instru-       Total of both in %
                          tached to shares (to-                                                               voting rights of is-
                                                                ments                   (8.A + 8.B)
                               tal of 8. A)                                                                   suervii
                                                      (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
                          4.80%                      3.54%                         8.35%                      766,293,613
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if          5.72%                      2.60%                         8.33%
applicable)


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of              Number of voting rightsix                            % of voting rights
shares
ISIN code (if possible)             Direct                 Indirect                        Direct                  Indirect
                              (Art 9 of Directive      (Art 10 of Directive          (Art 9 of Directive       (Art 10 of Directive
                           2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)         2004/109/EC)             2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)          2004/109/EC)
                                                           (DTR5.2.1)                                              (DTR5.2.1)

GB0004065016                                         36,856,358                                            4.80%




SUBTOTAL 8. A                                 36,856,358                                              4.80%




B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
                                                                              Number of voting rights
Type of financial in-      Expiration        Exercise/                        that may be acquired if
                                                                                                           % of voting rights
strument                   datex             Conversion Periodxi              the instrument is
                                                                              exercised/converted.
Securities Lending                                                            27,158,726                   3.54%




                                             SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                        27,158,726             3.54%



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
                                             Exercise/            Physical or
Type of financial      Expiration                                                          Number of
                                             Conversion Pe-       cash                                     % of voting rights
instrument             datex                                                               voting rights
                                             riod xi              settlementxii
                                                                SUBTOTAL
                                                                8.B.2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv   X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
                                                                    % of voting rights
                                 % of voting rights if it                                            Total of both if it
                                                                  through financial in-
                                  equals or is higher                                               equals or is higher
          Namexv                                                  struments if it equals
                                  than the notifiable                                               than the notifiable
                                                                  or is higher than the
                                       threshold                                                        threshold
                                                                   notifiable threshold
See Attachment




10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held



11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650



Place of completion          12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion         18 October, 2019


     Section 9 Attachment

                                                                      % of voting rights
                                                                                            Total of both if
                                              % of voting rights if    through financial
                                                                                             it equals or is
                                                  it equals or is       instruments if it
                  Namexv                                                                    higher than the
                                              higher than the no-     equals or is higher
                                                                                                notifiable
                                               tifiable threshold     than the notifiable
                                                                                                threshold
                                                                           threshold
BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
BlackRock Asset Management Canada
Limited


BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
ited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock International Limited
BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
ited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited



BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.



BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, Na-
tional Association


BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
ited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
Limited


BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors



BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
BlackRock Investment Management (Aus-
tralia) Limited


BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
ited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.



BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC



BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Lim-
  ited
  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

  BlackRock Group Limited

  BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
  BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
  Limited
  BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland
  AG


  BlackRock, Inc.

  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.



  BlackRock, Inc.

  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

  BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

  BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

  BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

  BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

  BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
  BlackRock Asset Management North Asia
  Limited



For further information contact:

Julia Crane
Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000

18 October 2019
Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward list-
ing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Sponsor:
Investec Bank Limited

Date: 18/10/2019 05:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
Attachments SENS_20191018_S421857.pdf

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 17:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
