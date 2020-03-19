MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Hammerson plc HMSO GB0004065016 HAMMERSON PLC (HMSO) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/19 06:51:13 am 94.4 GBp +1.29% 06:32a TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 03/19 HAMMERSON PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 03/17 HAMMERSON : Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 0 03/19/2020 | 06:32am EDT Send by mail :

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO
JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Hammerson PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights iii Other (please specify) : iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington DE 19801, USA v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name Goldman Sachs International City and country of registered office (if applicable) Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 16/03/2020 vi reached : 18/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights at- Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % tached to shares (to- voting rights of is- ments (8.A + 8.B) vii tal of 8. A) suer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 1.47% 4.28% 5.75% 766,293,613 threshold was crossed or reached Hammerson plc Position of previous (Incorporated in England and Wales) notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07% applicable) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or viii reached TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings Class/type of ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights shares NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Direct Indirect Direct Indirect i ISIN code (if possible) Word format if possible) (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47% of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC ii tached : 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47% Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Number of voting rights Expira- Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of financiE axe l inst rcirse um / ent s that may be acquired if X tion % of voting rights xi ment Conversion Period the instrument is x date exercised/converted. An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Securities Lending Open 671,732 0.09% iii Other (please specify) : iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09% City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington DE 19801, USA v 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive Name Goldman Sachs International 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Type of financial in- Number of City and country of registered office (if applicable) Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK tion Conversion Pe- cash % of voting rights strument voting rights x xi xii date riod settlement 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020 vi reached : 18/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation SUBTOTAL 32,113,504 4.19% % of voting rights 8.B.2 % of voting rights at- Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % tached to shares (to- voting rights of is- ments (8.A + 8.B) vii tal of 8. A) suer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the Resulting situation applicable box with an 'X') on the date on which 1.47% 4.28% 5.75% 766,293,613 threshold was crossed or reached Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not Hammerson plc Position of previous xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (Incorporated in England and Wales) notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07% applicable) (Company number 360632) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the xiv LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary) ISIN: GB0004065016 ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or % of voting rights % of voting rights if it Total of both if it viii reached through financial in- equals or is higher equals or is higher xv Name struments if it equals TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings than the notifiable than the notifiable or is higher than the threshold threshold Class/type of ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights notifiable threshold shares NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft The Goldman Sachs Direct Indirect Direct Indirect i ISIN code (if possible) Word format if possible) Group, Inc. (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) Goldman Sachs (UK) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) L.L.C. 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Goldman Sachs Group UK GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47% of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC Limited ii tached : Goldman Sachs 4.25% 5.69% International 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47% Non-UK issuer The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Number of voting rights Expira- Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of financiE axe l inst rcirse um / ent s that may be acquired if X The Goldman Sachs tion % of voting rights xi ment Conversion Period the instrument is x Group, Inc. date exercised/converted. An event changing the breakdown of voting rights GSAM Holdings LLC Securities Lending Open 671,732 0.09% iii Other (please specify) : Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09% City and country of registered office (if applicable) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Wilmington DE 19801, USA Name of the proxy holder v N/A 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive The number and % of voting rights held N/A Name Goldman Sachs International 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Type of financial in- Number of N/A Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK tion Conversion Pe- cash % of voting rights strument voting rights x xi xii date riod settlement 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020 vi reached : xvi 18/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11. Additional information Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation a rounding error. SUBTOTAL 32,113,504 4.19% % of voting rights 8.B.2 General email contact: % of voting rights at- Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % gs-regops-emea-positiontac -enq heu d irto iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- voting rights of is- ments (8.A + 8.B) vii tal of 8. A) suer (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the Resulting situation applicable box with an 'X') on the date on which 1.47% 4.28% 5.75% 766,293,613 threshold was Place of completion London crossed or reached Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not Hammerson plc Position of previous 18/03/2020 Date of completion xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (Incorporated in England and Wales) notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07% applicable) (Company number 360632) Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the For further information contact: xiv LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary) ISIN: GB0004065016 Verity Cox ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or % of voting rights Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it viii reached through financial in- equals or is higher equals or is higher Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 xv Name struments if it equals TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings than the notifiable than the notifiable or is higher than the threshold threshold Class/type of 19 March 2020 ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights notifiable threshold shares NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft The Goldman Sachs Direct Indirect Direct Indirect i ISIN code (if possible) Word format if possible) Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) Goldman Sachs (UK) listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) L.L.C. 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Goldman Sachs Group UK GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47% of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC Sponsor: Limited ii tached : Investec Bank Limited Goldman Sachs 4.25% 5.69% International 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47% Non-UK issuer Annexure The Goldman Sachs B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive Group, Inc. 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Exer- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Type of finan- Physical or Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot- Number of voting rights cial instru- cash settle- Expira- x Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X xii The Goldman Sachs ment tion ment % of voting rights xi xi ment Conversion Period the instrument is period x Group, Inc. date exercised/converted. An event changing the breakdown of voting rights GSAM Holdings LLC Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62% 4,731,289 Securities Lending Open 671,732 0.09% iii Other (please specify) : Goldman Sachs Asset CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42% Management, L.P. 3,251,875 iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27% 2,105,010 Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21% Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09% 1,594,888 City and country of registered office (if applicable) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Wilmington DE 19801, USA CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% Name of the proxy holder v N/A 1,259,881 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% The number and % of voting rights held N/A Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Expira- Exercise/ Physical or CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12% Type of financial in- Number of N/A 939,073 C Th ite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK tion Conversion Pe- cash % of voting rights strument voting rights x xi xii date riod settlement CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10% 767,948 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020 vi reached : CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09% 656,528 xvi 18/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11. Additional information CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08% 630,981 Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation a rounding error. CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07% 557,674 SUBTOTAL 32,113,504 4.19% % of voting rights 8.B.2 General email contact: % of voting rights at- Total number of CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06% through financial instru- Total of both in % 439,005 gs-regops-emea-positiontac -enq heu d irto iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- voting rights of is- ments (8.A + 8.B) vii tal of 8. A) suer CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05% (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 408,568 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the Resulting situation applicable box with an 'X') on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05% 1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613 threshold was Place of completion London crossed or reached Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty and does not Hammerson plc Position of previous 18/03/2020 Date of comp CFDl etion 13/07/2029 Cash 0.05% xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 362,787 underly ing) issuer (Incorporated in England and Wales) notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07% applicable) (Company number 360632) CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.05% Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 357,284 For further information contact: xiv LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary) ISIN: GB000406501 CFD 6 06/01/2021 Cash 0.05% 350,207 Verity Cox ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or % of voting rights Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it viii CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05% reached through financial in- 349,376 equals or is higher equals or is higher Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 xv Name struments if it equals TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings than the notifiable than the notifiable CFD 06/01/2021 Cash 0.04% or is higher than the 328,988 threshold threshold Class/type of 19 March 2020 ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights notifiable threshold shares NOTIFICATIO Swap N OF MA 13/0 JOR H 5/2020 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas to t hhe relevant issuer and to the FCA 0.04% in M icrosoft The Goldman Sachs 310,666 Direct Indirect Direct Indirect i ISIN code (if possible) Word format if possible) Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Swap 03/04/2020 Cash 0.04% 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) Goldman Sachs (UK) listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 307,778 (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) L.L.C. 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Swap 17/11/2020 Cash 0.04% Goldman Sachs Group UK GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47% of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC Sponsor: 282,771 Limited ii tached : Investec Bank Limited Goldman Sachs CFD 31/01/2030 Cash 0.04% 4.25% 5.69% 279,798 International 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) CFD 07/11/2029 Cash 0.03% SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47% 262,422 Non-UK issuer Annexure The Goldman Sachs CFD 06/01/2021 Cash 0.03% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 249,908 Group, Inc. 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Goldman Sac CF hs D & Co. LL25/0 C 8/ 2021 Cas h 0.03% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 248,258 Exer- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Type of finan- Physical or Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot- Number of voting rights CFD 12/07/2021 Cash 0.03% cial instru- cash settle- Expira- x 247,434 Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X xii The Goldman Sachs ment tion ment % of voting rights xi xi ment Conversion Period the instrument is period x CFD 12/07/2021 Cash 0.03% Group, Inc. date 244,663 exercised/converted. An event changing the breakdown of voting rights GSAM Holdings LLC Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62% 4,731,289 Securities Lend CF inD g 25/0 Ope 8/ n2021 Cash 671,732 0.03% 0.09% iii Other (please specify) : 243,498 Goldman Sachs Asset CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42% Management, L.P. 3,251,875 CFD 07/1 1/2029 Cash 0.03% iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 240,815 CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27% 2,105,010 CFD 07/01/2021 Cash 0.03% Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 234,322 CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21% Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09% 1,594,888 City and country of registered office (if applicable) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: CFD 08/02/2030 Cash 0.03% Wilmington DE 19801, USA 226,983 CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% Name of the proxy holder v N/A 1,259,881 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) CFD 08/02/2030 Cash 0.03% 226,983 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% The number and % of voting rights held N/A Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al CFD 07/01/2021 Cash 0.03% 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 220,071 Expira- Exercise/ Physical or CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12% Type of financial in- Number of N/A 939,073 Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK CFD tion 08/0 3/2030 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas sh h % of 0.03% vot ing rights strument voting rights 218,600 x xi xii date riod settlement CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10% 767,948 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or CFD 19/01/2021 Cash 0.03% Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020 198,141 vi reached : CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09% 656,528 CFD 08/02/2030 Cash 0.03% 194,098 xvi 18/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11. Additional information CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08% 630,981 CFD 08/02/2030 Cash 0.03% Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of 194,098 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation a rounding error. CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07% 557,674 CFD 19/01/2021 SCas UB hT OTAL 0.02% 185,698 32,113 ,504 4.19% % of voting rights 8.B.2 General email contact: % of voting rights at- Total number of CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06% through financial instru- Total of both in % 439,005 gs-regops-em CF eD a -positiontac -12/0 enq heu 7/ d ir2021 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cash 0.02% voting rights of is- ments 184,215 (8.A + 8.B) vii tal of 8. A) suer CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05% (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 408,568 CFD 31/01/2030 Cash 0.02% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the Resulting situation 182,399 applicable box with an 'X') on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05% 1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613 CFD 25/08/2021 Cash 0.02% threshold was Place of completion London 179,429 crossed or reached Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty and does not Hammerson plc Position of previous 18/03/2020 Date of comp CF CFD Dl etion 27/0 13/07/ 2/2029 2030 Cas Cash h 0.05% 0.02% xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 171,205 362,787 underly ing) issuer (Incorporated in England and Wales) notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07% applicable) (Company number 360632) CF CFD D 07/0 30/01/ 1/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.05% Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 357,284 167,430 For further information contact: xiv LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary) ISIN: GB000406501 CF CFD D 6 06/0 30/01/ 1/2021 2030 Cas Cash h 0.05% 0.02% 350,207 152,646 Verity Cox ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or % of voting rights Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it viii CF CFD D 19/0 11/01/ 2/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.05% 0.02% reached through financial in- 149,858 349,376 equals or is higher equals or is higher Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 xv Name struments if it equals TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings than the notifiable than the notifiable CF CFD D 06/0 13/02/ 1/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.04% or is higher than the 328,988 144,101 threshold threshold Class/type of 19 March 2020 ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights notifiable threshold shares NOTIFICATIO Sw CFap DN OF MA 31/0 13/0 JOR H 5/ 1/2030 2020 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas Cas to t h hhe relevant issuer and to the FCA 0.04% 0.02% in M icrosoft The Goldman Sachs 310,666 143,364 Direct Indirect Direct Indirect i ISIN code (if possible) Word format if possible) Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Sw CFap D 03/0 11/04/ 2/2030 2020 Cas Cash h 0.04% 0.02% 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) Goldman Sachs (UK) listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 307,778 142,063 (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) L.L.C. 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Sw CFap D 31/0 17/11/ 1/2020 2030 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.04% Goldman Sachs Group UK GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47% of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC Sponsor: 282,771 131,031 Limited ii tached : Investec Bank Limited Goldman Sachs CF CFD D 31/0 13/01/ 2/2030 2030 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.04% 4.25% 5.69% 123,224 279,798 International 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) CF CFD D 07/1 31/01/ 1/2029 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.02% SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47% 262,422 121,884 Non-UK issuer Annexure The Goldman Sachs CF CFD D 25/0 06/01/ 8/2021 2021 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.03% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 118,451 249,908 Group, Inc. 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Goldman Sac CF CF hs D D & Co. LL25/0 25/0 C 8/ 8/ 2021 2021 Cas Cas h h 0.02% 0.03% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 248,258 116,179 Exer- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Type of finan- Physical or Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot- Number of voting rights CF CFD D 12/0 10/07/ 1/2021 2030 Cas Cash h 0.01% 0.03% cial instru- cash settle- Expira- x 113,089 247,434 Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X xii The Goldman Sachs ment tion ment % of voting rights xi xi ment Conversion Period the instrument is period x CF CFD D 12/0 10/07/ 1/2021 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01% Group, Inc. date 244,663 112,835 exercised/converted. An event changing the breakdown of voting rights GSAM Holdings LLC Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62% 4,731,289 Securities Lend CF CF inD D g 31/0 25/0 Ope 8/ 1/ n2030 2021 Cas Cash h 671,732 0.01% 0.03% 0.09% iii Other (please specify) : 243,498 109,986 Goldman Sachs Asset CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42% Management, L.P. 3,251,875 CF CFD D 07/1 30/0 1/ 1/2029 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01% iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 109,752 240,815 CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27% 2,105,010 Sw CFap D 07/0 13/03/ 1/2021 2025 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01% Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 234,322 104,989 CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21% Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09% 1,594,888 City and country of registered office (if applicable) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: CF CFD D 30/0 08/02/ 1/2030 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01% Wilmington DE 19801, USA 226,983 102,089 CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% Name of the proxy holder v N/A 1,259,881 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) CF CFD D 08/0 13/03/ 2/2030 2030 Cas Cash h 0.01% 0.03% 100,002 226,983 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% The number and % of voting rights held N/A Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al CF CFD D 07/0 07/03/ 1/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01% 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 220,071 99,571 Expira- Exercise/ Physical or CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12% Type of financial in- Number of N/A 939,073 Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK CF CFD D tion 23/0 08/0 3/ 2/2030 2023 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas Cas sh h h % of 0.01% 0.03% vot ing rights strument voting rights 218,600 93,454 x xi xii date riod settlement CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10% 767,948 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or CF CFD D 19/0 13/03/ 1/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01% Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020 198,141 93,002 vi reached : CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09% 656,528 CF CFD D 09/0 08/07/ 2/2021 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01% 194,098 88,903 xvi 18/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11. Additional information CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08% 630,981 CF CFD D 09/0 08/02/ 7/2021 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01% Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of 194,098 88,408 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation a rounding error. CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07% 557,674 CF CFD D 25/0 19/01/ 8/2021 2021 SCas Cas UB h hT OTAL 0.01% 0.02% 185,698 85,610 32,113 ,504 4.19% % of voting rights 8.B.2 General email contact: % of voting rights at- Total number of CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06% through financial instru- Total of both in % 439,005 gs-regops-em CF CF eD D a -positiontac -16/0 12/0 enq heu 7/ 7/ d ir2021 2021 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cas Cash h 0.01% 0.02% voting rights of is- ments 184,215 85,511 (8.A + 8.B) vii tal of 8. A) suer CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05% (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 408,568 CF CFD D 31/0 16/07/ 1/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.01% 0.02% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the Resulting situation 182,399 84,121 applicable box with an 'X') on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05% 1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613 CF CFD D 02/1 25/08/ 1/2029 2021 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.01% threshold was Place of completion London 179,429 81,128 crossed or reached Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty an d does not Hammerson plc Position of previous 18/03/2020 Date of comp CF CF CFD D Dl etion 13/0 08/0 27/07/ 2/ 2/2030 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 171,205 362,787 78,924 underly ing) issuer (Incorporated in England and Wales) notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07% applicable) (Company number 360632) CF CF CFD D D 07/0 08/0 30/01/ 1/ 2/2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 357,284 167,430 78,924 For further information contact: xiv LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary) ISIN: GB000406501 CF CF CFD D D 6 30/0 06/0 16/01/ 1/ 7/2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.02% 0.05% 350,207 152,646 76,965 Verity Cox ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or % of voting rights Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it viii CF CF CFD D D 31/1 19/0 11/01/ 2/ 0/2021 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% reached through financial in- 349,376 149,858 75,547 equals or is higher equals or is higher Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 xv Name struments if it equals TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings than the notifiable than the notifiable CF CF CFD D D 09/0 06/0 13/07/ 1/ 2/2021 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.04% 0.01% or is higher than the 144,101 328,988 72,097 threshold threshold Class/type of 19 March 2020 ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights notifiable threshold shares NOTIFICATIO Sw CF CFap D DN OF MA 31/0 13/0 07/0 JOR H 1/ 1/ 5/2020 2021 2030 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas Cas Cas to t h h hhe relevant issuer and to the FCA 0.02% 0.04% 0.01% in M icrosoft The Goldman Sachs 310,666 143,364 70,451 Direct Indirect Direct Indirect i ISIN code (if possible) Word format if possible) Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Sw CF CFap D D 11/0 03/0 07/04/ 1/ 2/2021 2020 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.04% 0.02% 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) Goldman Sachs (UK) listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 142,063 307,778 66,166 (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) L.L.C. 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Sw CF CFap D D 31/0 06/0 17/11/ 1/ 1/2020 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.02% 0.04% Goldman Sachs Group UK GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47% of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC Sponsor: 131,031 282,771 65,509 Limited ii tached : Investec Bank Limited Goldman Sachs CF CF CFD D D 31/0 13/0 12/01/ 2/ 7/2021 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% 4.25% 5.69% 123,224 279,798 60,590 International 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) CF CF CFD D D 31/0 31/0 07/11/ 1/ 1/2029 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.02% SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47% 262,422 121,884 59,907 Non-UK issuer Annexure The Goldman Sachs CF CF CFD D D 25/0 06/0 07/01/ 8/ 7/2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.03% 0.01% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 118,451 249,908 55,194 Group, Inc. 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Goldman Sac CF CF CF hs D D D & Co. LL17/0 25/0 25/0 C 8/ 8/ 3/ 2021 2025 2021 Cas Cas Cas h h h 0.03% 0.02% 0.01% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 116,179 248,258 52,274 Exer- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Type of finan- Physical or Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot- Number of voting rights CF CF CFD D D 12/0 10/0 27/02/ 7/ 1/2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% cial instru- cash settle- Expira- x 247,434 113,089 51,637 Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X xii The Goldman Sachs ment tion ment % of voting rights xi xi ment Conversion Period the instrument is period x CF CF CFD D D 10/0 12/0 25/07/ 8/ 1/2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% Group, Inc. date 244,663 112,835 50,458 exercised/converted. An event changing the breakdown of voting rights GSAM Holdings LLC Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62% 4,731,289 Securities Lend CF CF CF inD D D g 07/0 31/0 25/0 Ope 1/ 8/ 1/ n2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 671,732 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% 0.09% iii Other (please specify) : 109,986 243,498 50,339 Goldman Sachs Asset CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42% Management, L.P. 3,251,875 CF CF CFD D D 30/0 07/1 13/0 1/ 1/ 2/2030 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 240,815 109,752 50,105 CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27% 2,105,010 Sw CF CFap D D 07/0 13/0 13/03/ 3/ 1/2030 2025 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 234,322 104,989 50,001 CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21% Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09% 1,594,888 City and country of registered office (if applicable) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: CF CF CFD D D 20/0 08/0 30/01/ 2/ 3/2030 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% Wilmington DE 19801, USA 226,983 102,089 50,000 CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% Name of the proxy holder v N/A 1,259,881 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) CF CF CFD D D 07/0 08/0 13/07/ 3/ 2/2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% 100,002 226,983 48,189 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% The number and % of voting rights held N/A Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al CF CF CFD D D 07/0 07/0 24/03/ 1/ 9/2030 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 220,071 46,988 99,571 Expira- Exercise/ Physical or CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12% Type of financial in- Number of N/A 939,073 Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK CF CF CFD D D tion 23/0 13/0 08/0 3/ 3/ 2/2030 2023 2030 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas Cas Cas sh h h h % of 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% vot ing rights strument voting rights 218,600 93,454 46,501 x xi xii date riod settlement CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10% 767,948 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or CF CF CFD D D 13/0 19/0 20/01/ 3/ 3/2021 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020 198,141 93,002 46,500 vi reached : CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09% 656,528 CF CF CFD D D 08/0 07/0 09/07/ 7/ 2/2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% 194,098 88,903 46,411 xvi 18/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11. Additional information CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08% 630,981 CF CF CFD D D 09/0 31/0 08/01/ 2/ 7/2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of 194,098 88,408 45,560 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation a rounding error. CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07% 557,674 CF CF CFD D D 25/0 01/0 19/01/ 8/ 3/2021 2021 2030 SCas Cas Cas UB h h hT OTAL 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 185,698 45,000 85,610 32,113 ,504 4.19% % of voting rights 8.B.2 General email contact: % of voting rights at- Total number of CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06% through financial instru- Total of both in % 439,005 gs-regops-em CF CF CF eD D D a -positiontac -12/0 16/0 27/0 enq heu 7/ 7/ 2/ d ir2023 2021 2021 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% voting rights of is- ments 184,215 85,511 43,636 (8.A + 8.B) vii tal of 8. A) suer CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05% (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 408,568 CF CF CFD D D 07/0 16/0 31/07/ 1/ 1/2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the Resulting situation 182,399 43,378 84,121 applicable box with an 'X') on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05% 1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613 CF CF CFD D D 02/1 25/0 16/07/ 8/ 1/2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% threshold was Place of completion London 179,429 81,128 42,533 crossed or reached Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty an d does not Hammerson plc Position of previous 18/03/2020 Date of comp CF CF CF CFD D D Dl etion 13/0 08/0 27/0 30/12/ 7/ 2/ 1/2030 2029 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.01% 0.01% 0.05% 0.02% xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 171,205 362,787 78,924 42,096 underly ing) issuer (Incorporated in England and Wales) notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07% applicable) (Company number 360632) CF CF CF CFD D D D 08/0 30/0 16/0 07/07/ 2/ 1/ 1/2021 2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.05% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 357,284 167,430 41,841 78,924 For further information contact: xiv LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary) ISIN: GB000406501 CF CF CF CFD D D D 6 30/0 12/0 06/0 16/07/ 1/ 1/ 7/2030 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.01% 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% 152,646 350,207 76,965 39,520 Verity Cox ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or % of voting rights Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it viii CF CF CF CFD D D D 31/1 19/0 19/0 11/07/ 2/ 1/ 0/2029 2030 2024 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% 0.01% reached through financial in- 349,376 149,858 75,547 39,466 equals or is higher equals or is higher Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 xv Name struments if it equals TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings than the notifiable than the notifiable CF CF CF CFD D D D 06/0 12/0 13/0 09/01/ 7/ 7/ 2/2021 2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.02% 0.04% 0.01% 0.01% or is higher than the 328,988 144,101 39,077 72,097 threshold threshold Class/type of 19 March 2020 ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights notifiable threshold shares NOTIFICATIO Sw CF CF CFap D D DN OF MA 16/0 31/0 13/0 07/0 JOR H 7/ 5/ 1/ 1/2030 2021 2020 2021 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas Cas Cas Cas to t h h h hhe relevant issuer and to the FCA 0.005 0.01% 0.04% 0.02% in M % icrosoft The Goldman Sachs 310,666 143,364 38,281 70,451 Direct Indirect Direct Indirect i ISIN code (if possible) Word format if possible) Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Sw CF CF CFap D D D 07/0 03/0 11/0 30/04/ 2/ 1/ 1/2020 2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.005 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% % 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) Goldman Sachs (UK) listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 142,063 307,778 66,166 38,161 (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) L.L.C. 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Sw CF CF CFap D D D 17/0 31/0 17/1 06/03/ 1/ 1/ 1/2021 2020 2025 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.005 0.04% 0.02% 0.01% % Goldman Sachs Group UK GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47% of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC Sponsor: 131,031 282,771 65,509 37,078 Limited ii tached : Investec Bank Limited Goldman Sachs CF CF CF CFD D D D 31/0 19/0 12/0 13/07/ 2/ 1/ 1/2030 2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.005 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% % 4.25% 5.69% 123,224 279,798 60,590 35,068 International 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) CF CF CF CFD D D D 07/0 07/1 31/0 31/01/ 1/ 3/ 1/2030 2029 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.02% 0.03% 0.01% % SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47% 262,422 121,884 34,385 59,907 Non-UK issuer Annexure The Goldman Sachs CF CF CF CFD D D D 06/0 07/0 06/0 25/08/ 7/ 8/ 1/2021 2021 2021 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% % B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 118,451 249,908 55,194 33,387 Group, Inc. 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Goldman Sac Sw CF CF CF hs ap D D D & Co. LL25/0 17/0 04/0 25/0 C 8/ 8/ 3/ 3/ 2021 2021 2025 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas h h h h 0.004 0.03% 0.02% 0.01% % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 116,179 248,258 52,274 31,575 Exer- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Type of finan- Physical or Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot- Number of voting rights CF CF CF CFD D D D 10/0 27/0 31/0 12/01/ 1/ 7/ 2/2021 2030 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % cial instru- cash settle- Expira- x 247,434 113,089 51,637 30,730 Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X xii The Goldman Sachs ment tion ment % of voting rights xi xi ment Conversion Period the instrument is period x CF CF CF CFD D D D 25/0 12/0 10/0 06/01/ 8/ 7/ 7/2021 2022 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % Group, Inc. date 244,663 112,835 50,458 30,709 exercised/converted. An event changing the breakdown of voting rights GSAM Holdings LLC Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62% 4,731,289 Securities Lend CF CF CF CF inD D D D g 31/0 07/0 31/0 25/0 Ope 1/ 1/ 8/ 1/ n2021 2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 671,732 0.004 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% 0.09% % iii Other (please specify) : 243,498 109,986 30,695 50,339 Goldman Sachs Asset CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42% Management, L.P. 3,251,875 CF CF CF CFD D D D 12/0 13/0 07/1 30/0 2/ 1/ 7/ 1/2029 2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 240,815 109,752 50,105 29,423 CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27% 2,105,010 Sw CF CF CFap D D D 07/0 13/0 18/0 13/07/ 1/ 3/ 3/2021 2030 2029 2025 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 234,322 104,989 50,001 28,270 CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21% Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09% 1,594,888 City and country of registered office (if applicable) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: CF CF CF CFD D D D 20/0 08/0 30/0 07/02/ 3/ 7/ 1/2021 2030 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% % Wilmington DE 19801, USA 226,983 102,089 50,000 27,779 CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% Name of the proxy holder v N/A 1,259,881 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) CF CF CF CFD D D D 13/0 07/0 23/0 08/07/ 2/ 3/ 3/2029 2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % 226,983 100,002 48,189 27,736 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% The number and % of voting rights held N/A Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al CF CF CF CFD D D D 24/0 07/0 07/0 31/19/ 1/ 0/ 3/2021 2029 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 220,071 46,988 99,571 25,302 Expira- Exercise/ Physical or CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12% Type of financial in- Number of N/A 939,073 Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK CF CF CF CFD D D D tion 23/0 13/0 08/0 09/0 3/ 3/ 7/ 2/2030 2030 2021 2023 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas Cas Cas Cas sh h h h h % of 0.003 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% vot % ing rights strument voting rights 218,600 46,501 24,875 93,454 x xi xii date riod settlement CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10% 767,948 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or CF CF CF CFD D D D 14/0 13/0 19/0 20/03/ 7/ 1/ 3/2021 2021 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020 198,141 93,002 46,500 24,525 vi reached : CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09% 656,528 CF CF CF CFD D D D 07/0 09/0 07/0 08/07/ 2/ 7/ 7/2021 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% % 194,098 88,903 46,411 24,253 xvi 18/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11. Additional information CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08% 630,981 CF CF CF CFD D D D 09/0 31/0 25/0 08/07/ 2/ 8/ 1/2021 2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% % Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of 194,098 45,560 24,074 88,408 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation a rounding error. CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07% 557,674 CF CF CF CFD D D D 14/0 25/0 01/0 19/01/ 8/ 3/ 7/2021 2021 2021 2030 SCas Cas Cas Cas UB h h h hT OTAL 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % 185,698 23,994 45,000 85,610 32,113 ,504 4.19% % of voting rights 8.B.2 General email contact: % of voting rights at- Total number of CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06% through financial instru- Total of both in % 439,005 gs-regops-em CF CF CF CF eD D D D a -positiontac -12/0 16/0 27/0 07/0 enq heu 7/ 7/ 7/ 2/ d ir2021 2023 2021 2021 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% voting % r ights of is- ments 184,215 85,511 43,636 23,360 (8.A + 8.B) vii tal of 8. A) suer CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05% (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 408,568 Sw CF CF CFap D D D 07/0 07/1 16/0 31/01/ 1/ 7/ 2/2020 2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the Resulting situation 182,399 43,378 23,145 84,121 applicable box with an 'X') on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05% 1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613 CF CF CF CFD D D D 16/0 02/1 07/0 25/01/ 3/ 7/ 8/2030 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % threshold was Place of completion London 179,429 81,128 42,533 22,623 crossed or reached Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty an d does not Hammerson plc Position of previous 18/03/2020 Date of comp CF CF CF CF CFD D D D Dl etion 08/0 30/1 27/0 12/0 13/01/ 2/ 7/ 2/ 7/2030 2029 2029 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.05% 0.01% 0.02% % xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 171,205 362,787 78,924 42,096 21,899 underly ing) issuer (Incorporated in England and Wales) notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07% applicable) (Company number 360632) CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 12/0 30/0 08/0 07/0 16/07/ 7/ 1/ 2/ 1/2030 2021 2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.05% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 167,430 357,284 41,841 21,653 78,924 For further information contact: xiv LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary) ISIN: GB000406501 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 6 14/0 30/0 12/0 06/0 16/07/ 7/ 1/ 1/ 7/2030 2021 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% % 350,207 152,646 76,965 39,520 20,326 Verity Cox ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or % of voting rights Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it viii CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 31/1 19/0 19/0 31/0 11/07/ 2/ 1/ 1/ 0/2030 2024 2021 2030 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.01% 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% % reached through financial in- 149,858 349,376 39,466 75,547 17,907 equals or is higher equals or is higher Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 xv Name struments if it equals TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings than the notifiable than the notifiable CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 06/0 13/0 12/1 12/0 09/02/ 1/ 7/ 7/ 2/2021 2021 2030 2021 2024 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.04% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % or is higher than the 144,101 328,988 39,077 72,097 16,907 threshold threshold Class/type of 19 March 2020 ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights notifiable threshold shares NOTIFICATIO Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D DN OF MA 16/0 31/0 13/0 12/0 07/0 JOR H 1/ 1/ 7/ 7/ 5/2021 2020 2021 2021 2030 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas to t h h h h hhe relevant issuer and to the FCA 0.005 0.002 0.01% 0.04% 0.02% in M % % icrosoft The Goldman Sachs 143,364 310,666 38,281 16,303 70,451 Direct Indirect Direct Indirect i ISIN code (if possible) Word format if possible) Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Sw Sw CF CF CFap ap D D D 11/0 03/0 20/0 30/0 07/04/ 2/ 4/ 1/ 1/2021 2030 2020 2020 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.005 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% % % 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) Goldman Sachs (UK) listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 142,063 307,778 15,688 66,166 38,161 (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) L.L.C. 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D D 08/0 06/0 17/1 31/0 17/01/ 1/ 1/ 4/ 3/2030 2021 2021 2025 2020 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.005 0.04% 0.02% 0.01% % % Goldman Sachs Group UK GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47% of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC Sponsor: 131,031 282,771 37,078 65,509 14,961 Limited ii tached : Investec Bank Limited Goldman Sachs CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 19/0 12/0 13/0 31/1 31/01/ 0/ 1/ 2/ 7/2029 2021 2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.005 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% % % 4.25% 5.69% 123,224 279,798 13,656 35,068 60,590 International 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 31/0 31/0 07/1 07/0 07/01/ 1/ 1/ 1/ 3/2021 2030 2029 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.004 0.02% 0.03% 0.01% % % SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47% 121,884 262,422 59,907 34,385 13,042 Non-UK issuer Annexure The Goldman Sachs CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 25/0 06/0 07/0 06/0 25/08/ 7/ 8/ 8/ 1/2021 2029 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.004 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% % % B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 249,908 118,451 11,709 55,194 33,387 Group, Inc. 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Goldman Sac Sw CF CF CF CF hs ap D D D D & Co. LL25/0 25/0 04/0 17/0 25/0 C 3/ 3/ 8/ 8/ 8/ 2030 2025 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas h h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% % % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 116,179 248,258 52,274 31,575 11,484 Exer- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Type of finan- Physical or Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot- Number of voting rights CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 10/0 27/0 31/0 12/0 31/11/ 7/ 2/ 0/ 1/2021 2030 2030 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % % cial instru- cash settle- Expira- x 247,434 113,089 51,637 10,896 30,730 Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X xii The Goldman Sachs ment tion ment % of voting rights xi xi ment Conversion Period the instrument is period x CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 12/0 06/0 25/0 12/0 10/03/ 7/ 7/ 8/ 1/2021 2025 2021 2030 2022 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % % Group, Inc. date 112,835 244,663 10,499 30,709 50,458 exercised/converted. An event changing the breakdown of voting rights GSAM Holdings LLC Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62% 4,731,289 Securities Lend CF CF CF CF CF inD D D D D g 31/0 07/0 31/0 25/0 17/0 Ope 3/ 1/ 8/ 1/ 1/ n2021 2025 2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 671,732 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% 0.09% % % iii Other (please specify) : 243,498 109,986 50,339 30,695 9,748 Goldman Sachs Asset CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42% Management, L.P. 3,251,875 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 12/0 13/0 07/1 30/0 27/0 1/ 2/ 2/ 7/ 1/2023 2021 2030 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % % iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 240,815 109,752 50,105 29,423 9,746 CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27% 2,105,010 Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D D 07/0 13/0 18/0 13/0 12/01/ 3/ 3/ 7/ 7/2025 2029 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % % Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 234,322 104,989 50,001 28,270 9,678 CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21% Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09% 1,594,888 City and country of registered office (if applicable) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D D 20/0 08/0 30/0 27/0 07/01/ 2/ 7/ 2/ 3/2030 2030 2023 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% % % Wilmington DE 19801, USA 226,983 102,089 27,779 50,000 9,016 CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% Name of the proxy holder v N/A 1,259,881 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 25/0 13/0 07/0 23/0 08/07/ 3/ 3/ 8/ 2/2030 2030 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % % 226,983 100,002 48,189 27,736 8,462 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% The number and % of voting rights held N/A Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 24/0 07/0 31/1 27/0 07/02/ 1/ 0/ 3/ 9/2023 2029 2030 2021 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % % 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 220,071 99,571 25,302 46,988 7,848 Expira- Exercise/ Physical or CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12% Type of financial in- Number of N/A 939,073 Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D tion 13/0 08/0 09/0 23/0 14/0 3/ 7/ 2/ 7/ 3/2021 2030 2021 2030 2023 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas sh h h h h h % of 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% vot % % ing rights strument voting rights 218,600 46,501 24,875 93,454 7,536 x xi xii date riod settlement CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10% 767,948 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 14/0 13/0 19/0 14/0 20/03/ 3/ 7/ 1/ 3/2030 2030 2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % % Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020 198,141 93,002 46,500 24,525 6,393 vi reached : CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09% 656,528 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 09/0 08/0 07/0 07/0 29/17/ 7/ 7/ 1/ 2/2021 2030 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % % 194,098 88,903 46,411 24,253 6,331 xvi 18/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11. Additional information CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08% 630,981 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 31/0 09/0 12/0 25/0 08/07/ 7/ 1/ 2/ 8/2030 2021 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % % Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of 194,098 24,074 45,560 88,408 5,362 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation a rounding error. CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07% 557,674 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 01/0 27/0 14/0 25/0 19/07/ 1/ 8/ 3/ 2/2021 2023 2021 2030 2021 SCas Cas Cas Cas Cas UB h h h h hT OTAL 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % % 185,698 23,994 45,000 85,610 5,020 32,113 ,504 4.19% % of voting rights 8.B.2 General email contact: % of voting rights at- Total number of CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06% through financial instru- Total of both in % 439,005 gs-regops-em Sw CF CF CF CF eap D D D D a - positiontac -12/0 16/0 27/0 07/0 13/0 enq heu 7/ 2/ 7/ 7/ 5/ d ir2021 2023 2021 2021 2020 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% voting % % r ights of is- ments 184,215 23,360 85,511 43,636 4,588 (8.A + 8.B) vii tal of 8. A) suer CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05% (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 408,568 Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D D 09/0 31/0 16/0 07/1 07/02/ 1/ 7/ 1/ 7/2030 2021 2021 2021 2020 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % % 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the Resulting situation 182,399 43,378 23,145 84,121 4,547 applicable box with an 'X') on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05% 1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 07/0 25/0 09/0 16/0 02/18/ 3/ 1/ 7/ 7/2030 2021 2021 2021 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % % threshold was Place of completion London 179,429 81,128 42,533 22,623 4,522 crossed or reached Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty an d does not Hammerson plc Position of previous 18/03/2020 Date of comp CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D Dl etion 30/1 19/0 27/0 12/0 13/0 08/07/ 1/ 2/ 2/ 1/ 7/2021 2030 2021 2029 2030 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.05% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% % % xiii control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 171,205 362,787 78,924 21,899 42,096 un 3,967 der ly ing) issuer (Incorporated in England and Wales) notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07% applicable) (Company number 360632) CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 08/0 12/0 07/0 16/0 30/0 19/01/ 7/ 7/ 1/ 1/ 2/2030 2021 2030 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0005 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.05% % % Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 357,284 167,430 21,653 78,924 41,841 3,718 For further information contact: xiv LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity X (please add additional rows as necessary) ISIN: GB000406501 CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 6 12/0 30/0 09/0 06/0 14/0 16/01/ 7/ 7/ 7/ 1/ 7/2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0005 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% % % 350,207 152,646 76,965 39,520 20,326 3,687 Verity Cox ('Hammerson' or 'the Company') 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or % of voting rights Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it viii CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 11/0 31/0 31/1 19/0 19/0 19/01/ 0/ 2/ 1/ 7/ 1/2024 2021 2030 2029 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0004 0.002 0.01% 0.01% 0.05% 0.02% % % reached through financial in- 349,376 149,858 75,547 17,907 39,466 3,001 equals or is higher equals or is higher Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000 xv Name struments if it equals TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings than the notifiable than the notifiable CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 06/0 12/0 09/0 25/0 13/0 12/17/ 2/ 2/ 7/ 1/ 8/2021 2021 2030 2021 2024 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0003 0.002 0.04% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % % or is higher than the 328,988 144,101 16,907 72,097 39,077 2,380 threshold threshold Class/type of 19 March 2020 ix Number of voting rights % of voting rights notifiable threshold shares NOTIFICATIO Sw CF CF CF CF CFap D D D D DN OF MA 16/0 31/0 13/0 12/0 07/0 27/0 JOR H 2/ 1/ 1/ 7/ 7/ 5/2023 2020 2021 2021 2030 2021 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas to t h h h h h hhe relevant issuer and to the FC0.0002 A 0.005 0.002 0.01% 0.04% 0.02% in M % % % i crosoft The Goldman Sachs 143,364 310,666 70,451 16,303 38,281 1,306 Direct Indirect Direct Indirect i ISIN code (if possible) Word format if possible) Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive Sw Sw CF CF CF CFap ap D D D D 09/0 11/0 03/0 20/0 30/0 07/04/ 1/ 7/ 2/ 1/ 4/2030 2020 2020 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0002 0.002 0.005 0.04% 0.01% 0.02% % % % 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) Goldman Sachs (UK) listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. 142,063 307,778 66,166 38,161 15,688 1,272 (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) L.L.C. 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer Sw CF CF CF CF CFap D D D D D 06/0 31/0 17/0 08/0 19/0 17/11/ 1/ 1/ 4/ 1/ 3/2020 2021 2030 2021 2021 2025 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0001 0.005 0.002 0.01% 0.02% 0.04% % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47% of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC Sponsor: 131,031 282,771 37,078 65,509 14,961 702 Limited ii tached : Investec Bank Limited Goldman Sachs CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 12/0 13/0 31/1 31/0 07/0 19/01/ 1/ 0/ 7/ 7/ 2/2030 2021 2021 2029 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0001 0.002 0.005 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% % % % 4.25% 5.69% 279,798 123,224 13,656 35,068 60,590 612 International 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Sw CF CF CF CF CFap D D D D D 07/0 18/0 07/0 07/1 31/0 31/01/ 3/ 1/ 1/ 1/ 1/2029 2030 2030 2021 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0001 0.002 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.02% % % % SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47% 121,884 262,422 59,907 34,385 13,042 503 Non-UK issuer Annexure The Goldman Sachs CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 14/0 25/0 06/0 07/0 25/0 06/07/ 8/ 7/ 8/ 8/ 1/2021 2021 2021 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0001 0.002 0.004 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% % % % B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 249,908 118,451 11,709 55,194 33,387 490 Group, Inc. 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Goldman Sac Sw CF CF CF CF CF hs ap D D D D D & Co. LL25/0 04/0 17/0 25/0 14/0 25/0 C 8/ 8/ 3/ 3/ 7/ 8/ 2021 2030 2025 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas h h h h h h 0.0001 0.001 0.004 0.03% 0.02% 0.01% % % % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 248,258 116,179 52,274 31,575 11,484 480 Exer- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X Type of finan- Physical or Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot- Number of voting rights CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 27/0 31/0 12/0 31/1 14/0 10/01/ 7/ 2/ 7/ 0/ 1/2021 2030 2021 2029 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0001 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% % % % cial instru- cash settle- Expira- x 247,434 113,089 30,730 10,896 51,637 406 Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X xii The Goldman Sachs ment tion ment % of voting rights xi xi ment Conversion Period the instrument is period x CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 12/0 06/0 25/0 10/0 07/0 12/01/ 7/ 3/ 7/ 8/ 7/2030 2021 2022 2021 2021 2025 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0000 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% 4 % % % Group, Inc. date 112,835 244,663 10,499 30,709 50,458 308 exercised/converted. An event changing the breakdown of voting rights GSAM Holdings LLC Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62% 4,731,289 Securities Lend CF CF CF CF CF CF inD D D D D D g 31/0 07/0 31/0 14/0 25/0 17/0 Ope 1/ 1/ 1/ 7/ 3/ 8/ n2021 2025 2030 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 671,732 0.0000 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% 0.09% 2 % % % iii Other (please specify) : 243,498 109,986 30,695 50,339 9,748 151 Goldman Sachs Asset CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42% Management, L.P. 3,251,875 CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 12/0 13/0 07/1 14/0 30/0 27/0 2/ 3/ 1/ 7/ 1/ 2/2030 2023 2021 2029 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0000 0.001 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% 0 % % 1% iv 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 109,752 240,815 50,105 29,423 9,746 9 CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27% 2,105,010 Sw CF CF CF CF CFap D D D D D 13/0 14/0 12/0 07/0 13/0 18/01/ 3/ 3/ 7/ 7/ 3/2030 2029 2021 2021 2025 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0000 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% 0 % % 1% Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 234,322 104,989 50,001 28,270 9,678 4 CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21% Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, 0.0000 002 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09% 1,594,888 City and country of registered office (if applicable) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Sw CF CF CF CF CFap D D D D D 27/0 14/0 20/0 08/0 30/0 07/03/ 2/ 7/ 3/ 1/ 2/2030 2030 2030 2023 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% % % Wilmington DE 19801, USA 226,983 102,089 27,779 50,000 9,016 2 % CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% Name of the proxy holder v N/A Total Number of voting rights and percentage of voting 1,259,881 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 13/0 23/0 07/0 25/0 08/03/ 8/ 3/ 7/ 2/2030 2030 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % % 32,113,504 4.19% 100,002 226,983 48,189 27,736 8,462 rights B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16% The number and % of voting rights held N/A Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 31/1 27/0 07/0 24/0 07/03/ 0/ 1/ 2/ 9/2029 2021 2029 2023 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % % 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 220,071 25,302 99,571 46,988 7,848 Additional information: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal Expira- Exercise/ Physical or CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12% Type of financial in- Number of places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error. N/A 939,073 Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D tion 08/0 09/0 23/0 14/0 13/0 7/ 2/ 7/ 3/ 3/2021 2021 2030 2030 2023 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas sh h h h h h % of 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% vot % % ing rights strument voting rights 218,600 24,875 93,454 46,501 7,536 x xi xii date riod settlement CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10% 767,948 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 14/0 13/0 19/0 14/0 20/03/ 3/ 3/ 7/ 1/2030 2030 2021 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % % Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020 198,141 93,002 46,500 24,525 6,393 vi reached : CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09% 656,528 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 09/0 08/0 07/0 07/0 29/11/ 7/ 7/ 7/ 2/2021 2030 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % % 194,098 88,903 46,411 24,253 6,331 xvi 18/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11. Additional information CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08% 630,981 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 31/0 09/0 12/0 25/0 08/07/ 7/ 1/ 2/ 8/2030 2021 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % % Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of 194,098 24,074 45,560 88,408 5,362 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation a rounding error. CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07% 557,674 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 01/0 27/0 14/0 25/0 19/02/ 7/ 1/ 8/ 3/2030 2021 2021 2021 2023 SCas Cas Cas Cas Cas UB h h h h hT OTAL 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % % 185,698 23,994 45,000 85,610 5,020 32,113 ,504 4.19% % of voting rights 8.B.2 General email contact: % of voting rights at- Total number of CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06% through financial instru- Total of both in % 439,005 gs-regops-em Sw CF CF CF CF eap D D D D a - positiontac -12/0 07/0 27/0 16/0 13/0 enq heu 2/ 7/ 5/ 7/ 7/ d ir2020 2021 2023 2021 2021 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% voting % % r ights of is- ments 184,215 23,360 85,511 43,636 4,588 (8.A + 8.B) vii tal of 8. A) suer CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05% (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 408,568 Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D D 07/0 07/1 31/0 16/0 09/02/ 1/ 7/ 1/ 7/2021 2030 2021 2021 2020 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % % 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the Resulting situation 182,399 43,378 23,145 84,121 4,547 applicable box with an 'X') on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05% 1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 09/0 25/0 02/1 16/0 07/08/ 3/ 1/ 7/ 7/2030 2021 2021 2021 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % % threshold was Place of completion London 179,429 81,128 42,533 22,623 4,522 crossed or reached Attachments SENS_20200319_S428315.pdf

