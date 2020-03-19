TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Hammerson plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
i
Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC
ii
tached :
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
iii
Other (please specify) :
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name Goldman Sachs International
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
16/03/2020
vi
reached :
18/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
% of voting rights at- Total number of
through financial instru- Total of both in %
tached to shares (to- voting rights of is-
ments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
tal of 8. A) suer
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
1.47% 4.28% 5.75% 766,293,613
threshold was
crossed or reached
Hammerson plc
Position of previous
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07%
applicable)
(Company number 360632)
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
viii
reached
TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings
Class/type of
ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
shares
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
i
ISIN code (if possible)
Word format if possible)
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47%
of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC
ii
tached :
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47%
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
Number of voting rights
Expira-
Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of financiE axe l inst rcirse um / ent s that may be acquired if X
tion % of voting rights
xi
ment Conversion Period the instrument is
x
date
exercised/converted.
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Securities Lending Open 671,732 0.09%
iii
Other (please specify) :
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
v
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
Name Goldman Sachs International
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Expira- Exercise/ Physical or
Type of financial in- Number of
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
tion Conversion Pe- cash % of voting rights
strument voting rights
x xi xii
date riod settlement
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020
vi
reached :
18/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
SUBTOTAL
32,113,504 4.19%
% of voting rights
8.B.2
% of voting rights at- Total number of
through financial instru- Total of both in %
tached to shares (to- voting rights of is-
ments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
tal of 8. A) suer
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Resulting situation
applicable box with an 'X')
on the date on which
1.47% 4.28% 5.75% 766,293,613
threshold was
crossed or reached
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
Hammerson plc
Position of previous
xiii
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07%
applicable)
(Company number 360632)
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
xiv
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
ISIN: GB0004065016
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
% of voting rights
% of voting rights if it Total of both if it
viii
reached
through financial in-
equals or is higher equals or is higher
xv
Name struments if it equals
TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings
than the notifiable than the notifiable
or is higher than the
threshold threshold
Class/type of
ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
notifiable threshold
shares
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
The Goldman Sachs
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
i
ISIN code (if possible)
Word format if possible)
Group, Inc.
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Goldman Sachs (UK)
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
L.L.C.
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
Goldman Sachs Group UK
GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47%
of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC
Limited
ii
tached :
Goldman Sachs
4.25% 5.69%
International
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47%
Non-UK issuer
The Goldman Sachs
Group, Inc.
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
Number of voting rights
Expira-
Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of financiE axe l inst rcirse um / ent s that may be acquired if X
The Goldman Sachs
tion % of voting rights
xi
ment Conversion Period the instrument is
x
Group, Inc. date
exercised/converted.
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
GSAM Holdings LLC
Securities Lending Open 671,732 0.09%
iii
Other (please specify) :
Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, L.P.
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09%
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
Name of the proxy holder v N/A
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
Name Goldman Sachs International
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Expira- Exercise/ Physical or
Type of financial in- Number of
N/A
Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
tion Conversion Pe- cash % of voting rights
strument voting rights
x xi xii
date riod settlement
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020
vi
reached :
xvi
18/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
11. Additional information
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
a rounding error.
SUBTOTAL
32,113,504 4.19%
% of voting rights
8.B.2
General email contact:
% of voting rights at- Total number of
through financial instru- Total of both in %
gs-regops-emea-positiontac -enq heu d irto iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- voting rights of is-
ments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
tal of 8. A) suer
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Resulting situation
applicable box with an 'X')
on the date on which
1.47% 4.28% 5.75% 766,293,613
threshold was
Place of completion London
crossed or reached
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
Hammerson plc
Position of previous
18/03/2020
Date of completion
xiii
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07%
applicable)
(Company number 360632)
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
For further information contact:
xiv
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
ISIN: GB0004065016
Verity Cox
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
% of voting rights
Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it
viii
reached
through financial in-
equals or is higher equals or is higher
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
xv
Name struments if it equals
TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings
than the notifiable than the notifiable
or is higher than the
threshold threshold
Class/type of
19 March 2020 ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
notifiable threshold
shares
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
The Goldman Sachs
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
i
ISIN code (if possible)
Word format if possible)
Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Goldman Sachs (UK)
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
L.L.C.
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
Goldman Sachs Group UK
GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47%
of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC
Sponsor:
Limited
ii
tached :
Investec Bank Limited
Goldman Sachs
4.25% 5.69%
International
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47%
Non-UK issuer
Annexure
The Goldman Sachs
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
Group, Inc.
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Exer-
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
Type of finan- Physical or
Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot-
Number of voting rights
cial instru- cash settle-
Expira-
x
Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X
xii
The Goldman Sachs
ment tion ment % of voting rights
xi xi
ment Conversion Period the instrument is
period
x
Group, Inc. date
exercised/converted.
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
GSAM Holdings LLC
Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62%
4,731,289
Securities Lending Open 671,732 0.09%
iii
Other (please specify) :
Goldman Sachs Asset
CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42%
Management, L.P. 3,251,875
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27%
2,105,010
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21%
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09%
1,594,888
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
Name of the proxy holder v N/A
1,259,881
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Expira- Exercise/ Physical or
CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12%
Type of financial in- Number of
N/A 939,073
C Th ite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
tion Conversion Pe- cash % of voting rights
strument voting rights
x xi xii
date riod settlement
CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10%
767,948
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020
vi
reached :
CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09%
656,528
xvi
18/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
11. Additional information
CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08%
630,981
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
a rounding error.
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07%
557,674
SUBTOTAL
32,113,504 4.19%
% of voting rights
8.B.2
General email contact:
% of voting rights at- Total number of
CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06%
through financial instru- Total of both in %
439,005
gs-regops-emea-positiontac -enq heu d irto iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- voting rights of is-
ments (8.A + 8.B)
vii
tal of 8. A) suer
CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05%
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
408,568
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Resulting situation
applicable box with an 'X')
on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05%
1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613
threshold was
Place of completion London
crossed or reached
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty and does not
Hammerson plc
Position of previous
18/03/2020
Date of comp CFDl etion 13/07/2029 Cash 0.05%
xiii
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 362,787 underly ing) issuer
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07%
applicable)
(Company number 360632)
CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.05%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
357,284
For further information contact:
xiv
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
ISIN: GB000406501 CFD 6 06/01/2021 Cash 0.05%
350,207
Verity Cox
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
% of voting rights
Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it
viii
CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05%
reached
through financial in-
349,376
equals or is higher equals or is higher
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
xv
Name struments if it equals
TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings
than the notifiable than the notifiable
CFD 06/01/2021 Cash 0.04%
or is higher than the
328,988
threshold threshold
Class/type of
19 March 2020 ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
notifiable threshold
shares
NOTIFICATIO Swap N OF MA 13/0 JOR H 5/2020 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas to t hhe relevant issuer and to the FCA 0.04% in M icrosoft
The Goldman Sachs
310,666
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
i
ISIN code (if possible)
Word format if possible)
Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Swap 03/04/2020 Cash 0.04%
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Goldman Sachs (UK)
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
307,778
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
L.L.C.
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
Swap 17/11/2020 Cash 0.04%
Goldman Sachs Group UK
GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47%
of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC
Sponsor:
282,771
Limited
ii
tached :
Investec Bank Limited
Goldman Sachs
CFD 31/01/2030 Cash 0.04%
4.25% 5.69%
279,798
International
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
CFD 07/11/2029 Cash 0.03%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47%
262,422
Non-UK issuer
Annexure
The Goldman Sachs
CFD 06/01/2021 Cash 0.03%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
249,908
Group, Inc.
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Goldman Sac CF hs D & Co. LL25/0 C 8/ 2021 Cas h 0.03%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
248,258
Exer-
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
Type of finan- Physical or
Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot-
Number of voting rights
CFD 12/07/2021 Cash 0.03%
cial instru- cash settle-
Expira-
x
247,434
Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X
xii
The Goldman Sachs
ment tion ment % of voting rights
xi xi
ment Conversion Period the instrument is
period
x
CFD 12/07/2021 Cash 0.03%
Group, Inc. date
244,663
exercised/converted.
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
GSAM Holdings LLC
Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62%
4,731,289
Securities Lend CF inD g 25/0 Ope 8/ n2021 Cash 671,732 0.03% 0.09%
iii
Other (please specify) : 243,498
Goldman Sachs Asset
CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42%
Management, L.P. 3,251,875
CFD 07/1 1/2029 Cash 0.03%
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
240,815
CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27%
2,105,010
CFD 07/01/2021 Cash 0.03%
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
234,322
CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21%
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09%
1,594,888
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
CFD 08/02/2030 Cash 0.03%
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
226,983
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
Name of the proxy holder v N/A
1,259,881
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
CFD 08/02/2030 Cash 0.03%
226,983
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al
CFD 07/01/2021 Cash 0.03%
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
220,071
Expira- Exercise/ Physical or
CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12%
Type of financial in- Number of
N/A 939,073
Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
CFD tion 08/0 3/2030 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas sh h % of 0.03% vot ing rights
strument voting rights
218,600
x xi xii
date riod settlement
CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10%
767,948
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
CFD 19/01/2021 Cash 0.03%
Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020
198,141
vi
reached :
CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09%
656,528
CFD 08/02/2030 Cash 0.03%
194,098
xvi
18/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
11. Additional information
CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08%
630,981
CFD 08/02/2030 Cash 0.03%
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of
194,098
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
a rounding error.
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07%
557,674
CFD 19/01/2021 SCas UB hT OTAL 0.02%
185,698 32,113 ,504 4.19%
% of voting rights
8.B.2
General email contact:
% of voting rights at- Total number of
CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06%
through financial instru- Total of both in %
439,005
gs-regops-em CF eD a -positiontac -12/0 enq heu 7/ d ir2021 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cash 0.02% voting rights of is-
ments 184,215 (8.A + 8.B)
vii
tal of 8. A) suer
CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05%
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
408,568
CFD 31/01/2030 Cash 0.02%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Resulting situation
182,399
applicable box with an 'X')
on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05%
1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613
CFD 25/08/2021 Cash 0.02%
threshold was
Place of completion London 179,429
crossed or reached
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty and does not
Hammerson plc
Position of previous
18/03/2020
Date of comp CF CFD Dl etion 27/0 13/07/ 2/2029 2030 Cas Cash h 0.05% 0.02%
xiii
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 171,205 362,787 underly ing) issuer
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07%
applicable)
(Company number 360632)
CF CFD D 07/0 30/01/ 1/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.05%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
357,284 167,430
For further information contact:
xiv
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
ISIN: GB000406501 CF CFD D 6 06/0 30/01/ 1/2021 2030 Cas Cash h 0.05% 0.02%
350,207 152,646
Verity Cox
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
% of voting rights
Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it
viii
CF CFD D 19/0 11/01/ 2/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.05% 0.02%
reached
through financial in-
149,858 349,376
equals or is higher equals or is higher
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
xv
Name struments if it equals
TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings
than the notifiable than the notifiable
CF CFD D 06/0 13/02/ 1/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.04%
or is higher than the
328,988 144,101
threshold threshold
Class/type of
19 March 2020 ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
notifiable threshold
shares
NOTIFICATIO Sw CFap DN OF MA 31/0 13/0 JOR H 5/ 1/2030 2020 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas Cas to t h hhe relevant issuer and to the FCA 0.04% 0.02% in M icrosoft
The Goldman Sachs
310,666 143,364
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
i
ISIN code (if possible)
Word format if possible)
Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Sw CFap D 03/0 11/04/ 2/2030 2020 Cas Cash h 0.04% 0.02%
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Goldman Sachs (UK)
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
307,778 142,063
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
L.L.C.
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
Sw CFap D 31/0 17/11/ 1/2020 2030 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.04%
Goldman Sachs Group UK
GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47%
of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC
Sponsor:
282,771 131,031
Limited
ii
tached :
Investec Bank Limited
Goldman Sachs
CF CFD D 31/0 13/01/ 2/2030 2030 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.04%
4.25% 5.69%
123,224 279,798
International
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
CF CFD D 07/1 31/01/ 1/2029 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.02%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47%
262,422 121,884
Non-UK issuer
Annexure
The Goldman Sachs
CF CFD D 25/0 06/01/ 8/2021 2021 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.03%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
118,451 249,908
Group, Inc.
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Goldman Sac CF CF hs D D & Co. LL25/0 25/0 C 8/ 8/ 2021 2021 Cas Cas h h 0.02% 0.03%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
248,258 116,179
Exer-
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
Type of finan- Physical or
Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot-
Number of voting rights
CF CFD D 12/0 10/07/ 1/2021 2030 Cas Cash h 0.01% 0.03%
cial instru- cash settle-
Expira-
x
113,089 247,434
Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X
xii
The Goldman Sachs
ment tion ment % of voting rights
xi xi
ment Conversion Period the instrument is
period
x
CF CFD D 12/0 10/07/ 1/2021 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01%
Group, Inc. date
244,663 112,835
exercised/converted.
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
GSAM Holdings LLC
Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62%
4,731,289
Securities Lend CF CF inD D g 31/0 25/0 Ope 8/ 1/ n2030 2021 Cas Cash h 671,732 0.01% 0.03% 0.09%
iii
Other (please specify) : 243,498 109,986
Goldman Sachs Asset
CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42%
Management, L.P. 3,251,875
CF CFD D 07/1 30/0 1/ 1/2029 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01%
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
109,752 240,815
CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27%
2,105,010
Sw CFap D 07/0 13/03/ 1/2021 2025 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01%
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
234,322 104,989
CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21%
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09%
1,594,888
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
CF CFD D 30/0 08/02/ 1/2030 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01%
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
226,983 102,089
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
Name of the proxy holder v N/A
1,259,881
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
CF CFD D 08/0 13/03/ 2/2030 2030 Cas Cash h 0.01% 0.03%
100,002 226,983
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al
CF CFD D 07/0 07/03/ 1/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01%
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
220,071 99,571
Expira- Exercise/ Physical or
CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12%
Type of financial in- Number of
N/A 939,073
Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
CF CFD D tion 23/0 08/0 3/ 2/2030 2023 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas Cas sh h h % of 0.01% 0.03% vot ing rights
strument voting rights
218,600 93,454
x xi xii
date riod settlement
CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10%
767,948
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
CF CFD D 19/0 13/03/ 1/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01%
Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020
198,141 93,002
vi
reached :
CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09%
656,528
CF CFD D 09/0 08/07/ 2/2021 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01%
194,098 88,903
xvi
18/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
11. Additional information
CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08%
630,981
CF CFD D 09/0 08/02/ 7/2021 2030 Cas Cash h 0.03% 0.01%
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of
194,098 88,408
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
a rounding error.
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07%
557,674
CF CFD D 25/0 19/01/ 8/2021 2021 SCas Cas UB h hT OTAL 0.01% 0.02%
185,698 85,610 32,113 ,504 4.19%
% of voting rights
8.B.2
General email contact:
% of voting rights at- Total number of
CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06%
through financial instru- Total of both in %
439,005
gs-regops-em CF CF eD D a -positiontac -16/0 12/0 enq heu 7/ 7/ d ir2021 2021 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cas Cash h 0.01% 0.02% voting rights of is-
ments 184,215 85,511 (8.A + 8.B)
vii
tal of 8. A) suer
CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05%
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
408,568
CF CFD D 31/0 16/07/ 1/2030 2021 Cas Cash h 0.01% 0.02%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Resulting situation
182,399 84,121
applicable box with an 'X')
on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05%
1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613
CF CFD D 02/1 25/08/ 1/2029 2021 Cas Cash h 0.02% 0.01%
threshold was
Place of completion London 179,429 81,128
crossed or reached
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty an d does not
Hammerson plc
Position of previous
18/03/2020
Date of comp CF CF CFD D Dl etion 13/0 08/0 27/07/ 2/ 2/2030 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.05% 0.01%
xiii
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 171,205 362,787 78,924 underly ing) issuer
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07%
applicable)
(Company number 360632)
CF CF CFD D D 07/0 08/0 30/01/ 1/ 2/2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.05% 0.01%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
357,284 167,430 78,924
For further information contact:
xiv
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
ISIN: GB000406501 CF CF CFD D D 6 30/0 06/0 16/01/ 1/ 7/2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.02% 0.05%
350,207 152,646 76,965
Verity Cox
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
% of voting rights
Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it
viii
CF CF CFD D D 31/1 19/0 11/01/ 2/ 0/2021 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.05% 0.01%
reached
through financial in-
349,376 149,858 75,547
equals or is higher equals or is higher
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
xv
Name struments if it equals
TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings
than the notifiable than the notifiable
CF CF CFD D D 09/0 06/0 13/07/ 1/ 2/2021 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.04% 0.01%
or is higher than the
144,101 328,988 72,097
threshold threshold
Class/type of
19 March 2020 ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
notifiable threshold
shares
NOTIFICATIO Sw CF CFap D DN OF MA 31/0 13/0 07/0 JOR H 1/ 1/ 5/2020 2021 2030 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas Cas Cas to t h h hhe relevant issuer and to the FCA 0.02% 0.04% 0.01% in M icrosoft
The Goldman Sachs
310,666 143,364 70,451
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
i
ISIN code (if possible)
Word format if possible)
Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Sw CF CFap D D 11/0 03/0 07/04/ 1/ 2/2021 2020 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.04% 0.02%
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Goldman Sachs (UK)
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
142,063 307,778 66,166
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
L.L.C.
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
Sw CF CFap D D 31/0 06/0 17/11/ 1/ 1/2020 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.02% 0.04%
Goldman Sachs Group UK
GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47%
of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC
Sponsor:
131,031 282,771 65,509
Limited
ii
tached :
Investec Bank Limited
Goldman Sachs
CF CF CFD D D 31/0 13/0 12/01/ 2/ 7/2021 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.01% 0.04%
4.25% 5.69%
123,224 279,798 60,590
International
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
CF CF CFD D D 31/0 31/0 07/11/ 1/ 1/2029 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.02%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47%
262,422 121,884 59,907
Non-UK issuer
Annexure
The Goldman Sachs
CF CF CFD D D 25/0 06/0 07/01/ 8/ 7/2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.03% 0.01%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
118,451 249,908 55,194
Group, Inc.
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Goldman Sac CF CF CF hs D D D & Co. LL17/0 25/0 25/0 C 8/ 8/ 3/ 2021 2025 2021 Cas Cas Cas h h h 0.03% 0.02% 0.01%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
116,179 248,258 52,274
Exer-
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
Type of finan- Physical or
Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot-
Number of voting rights
CF CF CFD D D 12/0 10/0 27/02/ 7/ 1/2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.01% 0.03%
cial instru- cash settle-
Expira-
x
247,434 113,089 51,637
Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X
xii
The Goldman Sachs
ment tion ment % of voting rights
xi xi
ment Conversion Period the instrument is
period
x
CF CF CFD D D 10/0 12/0 25/07/ 8/ 1/2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.01%
Group, Inc. date
244,663 112,835 50,458
exercised/converted.
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
GSAM Holdings LLC
Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62%
4,731,289
Securities Lend CF CF CF inD D D g 07/0 31/0 25/0 Ope 1/ 8/ 1/ n2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 671,732 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% 0.09%
iii
Other (please specify) : 109,986 243,498 50,339
Goldman Sachs Asset
CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42%
Management, L.P. 3,251,875
CF CF CFD D D 30/0 07/1 13/0 1/ 1/ 2/2030 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.01% 0.03%
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
240,815 109,752 50,105
CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27%
2,105,010
Sw CF CFap D D 07/0 13/0 13/03/ 3/ 1/2030 2025 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.01%
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
234,322 104,989 50,001
CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21%
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09%
1,594,888
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
CF CF CFD D D 20/0 08/0 30/01/ 2/ 3/2030 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.01%
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
226,983 102,089 50,000
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
Name of the proxy holder v N/A
1,259,881
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
CF CF CFD D D 07/0 08/0 13/07/ 3/ 2/2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.03% 0.01% 0.01%
100,002 226,983 48,189
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al
CF CF CFD D D 07/0 07/0 24/03/ 1/ 9/2030 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.01%
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
220,071 46,988 99,571
Expira- Exercise/ Physical or
CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12%
Type of financial in- Number of
N/A 939,073
Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
CF CF CFD D D tion 23/0 13/0 08/0 3/ 3/ 2/2030 2023 2030 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas Cas Cas sh h h h % of 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% vot ing rights
strument voting rights
218,600 93,454 46,501
x xi xii
date riod settlement
CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10%
767,948
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
CF CF CFD D D 13/0 19/0 20/01/ 3/ 3/2021 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.03% 0.01% 0.01%
Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020
198,141 93,002 46,500
vi
reached :
CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09%
656,528
CF CF CFD D D 08/0 07/0 09/07/ 7/ 2/2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.03% 0.01%
194,098 88,903 46,411
xvi
18/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
11. Additional information
CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08%
630,981
CF CF CFD D D 09/0 31/0 08/01/ 2/ 7/2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.03% 0.01% 0.01%
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of
194,098 88,408 45,560
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
a rounding error.
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07%
557,674
CF CF CFD D D 25/0 01/0 19/01/ 8/ 3/2021 2021 2030 SCas Cas Cas UB h h hT OTAL 0.02% 0.01% 0.01%
185,698 45,000 85,610 32,113 ,504 4.19%
% of voting rights
8.B.2
General email contact:
% of voting rights at- Total number of
CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06%
through financial instru- Total of both in %
439,005
gs-regops-em CF CF CF eD D D a -positiontac -12/0 16/0 27/0 enq heu 7/ 7/ 2/ d ir2023 2021 2021 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% voting rights of is-
ments 184,215 85,511 43,636 (8.A + 8.B)
vii
tal of 8. A) suer
CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05%
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
408,568
CF CF CFD D D 07/0 16/0 31/07/ 1/ 1/2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.02% 0.01% 0.01%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Resulting situation
182,399 43,378 84,121
applicable box with an 'X')
on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05%
1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613
CF CF CFD D D 02/1 25/0 16/07/ 8/ 1/2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cash h h 0.01% 0.02% 0.01%
threshold was
Place of completion London 179,429 81,128 42,533
crossed or reached
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty an d does not
Hammerson plc
Position of previous
18/03/2020
Date of comp CF CF CF CFD D D Dl etion 13/0 08/0 27/0 30/12/ 7/ 2/ 1/2030 2029 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.01% 0.01% 0.05% 0.02%
xiii
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 171,205 362,787 78,924 42,096 underly ing) issuer
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07%
applicable)
(Company number 360632)
CF CF CF CFD D D D 08/0 30/0 16/0 07/07/ 2/ 1/ 1/2021 2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.05% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
357,284 167,430 41,841 78,924
For further information contact:
xiv
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
ISIN: GB000406501 CF CF CF CFD D D D 6 30/0 12/0 06/0 16/07/ 1/ 1/ 7/2030 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.01% 0.02% 0.05% 0.01%
152,646 350,207 76,965 39,520
Verity Cox
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
% of voting rights
Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it
viii
CF CF CF CFD D D D 31/1 19/0 19/0 11/07/ 2/ 1/ 0/2029 2030 2024 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% 0.01%
reached
through financial in-
349,376 149,858 75,547 39,466
equals or is higher equals or is higher
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
xv
Name struments if it equals
TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings
than the notifiable than the notifiable
CF CF CF CFD D D D 06/0 12/0 13/0 09/01/ 7/ 7/ 2/2021 2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.02% 0.04% 0.01% 0.01%
or is higher than the
328,988 144,101 39,077 72,097
threshold threshold
Class/type of
19 March 2020 ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
notifiable threshold
shares
NOTIFICATIO Sw CF CF CFap D D DN OF MA 16/0 31/0 13/0 07/0 JOR H 7/ 5/ 1/ 1/2030 2021 2020 2021 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas Cas Cas Cas to t h h h hhe relevant issuer and to the FCA 0.005 0.01% 0.04% 0.02% in M % icrosoft
The Goldman Sachs
310,666 143,364 38,281 70,451
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
i
ISIN code (if possible)
Word format if possible)
Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Sw CF CF CFap D D D 07/0 03/0 11/0 30/04/ 2/ 1/ 1/2020 2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.005 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% %
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Goldman Sachs (UK)
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
142,063 307,778 66,166 38,161
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
L.L.C.
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
Sw CF CF CFap D D D 17/0 31/0 17/1 06/03/ 1/ 1/ 1/2021 2020 2025 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.005 0.04% 0.02% 0.01% %
Goldman Sachs Group UK
GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47%
of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC
Sponsor:
131,031 282,771 65,509 37,078
Limited
ii
tached :
Investec Bank Limited
Goldman Sachs
CF CF CF CFD D D D 31/0 19/0 12/0 13/07/ 2/ 1/ 1/2030 2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.005 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% %
4.25% 5.69%
123,224 279,798 60,590 35,068
International
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
CF CF CF CFD D D D 07/0 07/1 31/0 31/01/ 1/ 3/ 1/2030 2029 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.02% 0.03% 0.01% %
SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47%
262,422 121,884 34,385 59,907
Non-UK issuer
Annexure
The Goldman Sachs
CF CF CF CFD D D D 06/0 07/0 06/0 25/08/ 7/ 8/ 1/2021 2021 2021 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% %
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
118,451 249,908 55,194 33,387
Group, Inc.
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Goldman Sac Sw CF CF CF hs ap D D D & Co. LL25/0 17/0 04/0 25/0 C 8/ 8/ 3/ 3/ 2021 2021 2025 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas h h h h 0.004 0.03% 0.02% 0.01% %
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
116,179 248,258 52,274 31,575
Exer-
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
Type of finan- Physical or
Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot-
Number of voting rights
CF CF CF CFD D D D 10/0 27/0 31/0 12/01/ 1/ 7/ 2/2021 2030 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% %
cial instru- cash settle-
Expira-
x
247,434 113,089 51,637 30,730
Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X
xii
The Goldman Sachs
ment tion ment % of voting rights
xi xi
ment Conversion Period the instrument is
period
x
CF CF CF CFD D D D 25/0 12/0 10/0 06/01/ 8/ 7/ 7/2021 2022 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% %
Group, Inc. date
244,663 112,835 50,458 30,709
exercised/converted.
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
GSAM Holdings LLC
Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62%
4,731,289
Securities Lend CF CF CF CF inD D D D g 31/0 07/0 31/0 25/0 Ope 1/ 1/ 8/ 1/ n2021 2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 671,732 0.004 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% 0.09% %
iii
Other (please specify) : 243,498 109,986 30,695 50,339
Goldman Sachs Asset
CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42%
Management, L.P. 3,251,875
CF CF CF CFD D D D 12/0 13/0 07/1 30/0 2/ 1/ 7/ 1/2029 2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% %
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
240,815 109,752 50,105 29,423
CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27%
2,105,010
Sw CF CF CFap D D D 07/0 13/0 18/0 13/07/ 1/ 3/ 3/2021 2030 2029 2025 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% %
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
234,322 104,989 50,001 28,270
CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21%
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09%
1,594,888
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
CF CF CF CFD D D D 20/0 08/0 30/0 07/02/ 3/ 7/ 1/2021 2030 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% %
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
226,983 102,089 50,000 27,779
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
Name of the proxy holder v N/A
1,259,881
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
CF CF CF CFD D D D 13/0 07/0 23/0 08/07/ 2/ 3/ 3/2029 2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% %
226,983 100,002 48,189 27,736
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al
CF CF CF CFD D D D 24/0 07/0 07/0 31/19/ 1/ 0/ 3/2021 2029 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% %
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
220,071 46,988 99,571 25,302
Expira- Exercise/ Physical or
CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12%
Type of financial in- Number of
N/A 939,073
Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
CF CF CF CFD D D D tion 23/0 13/0 08/0 09/0 3/ 3/ 7/ 2/2030 2030 2021 2023 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas Cas Cas Cas sh h h h h % of 0.003 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% vot % ing rights
strument voting rights
218,600 46,501 24,875 93,454
x xi xii
date riod settlement
CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10%
767,948
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
CF CF CF CFD D D D 14/0 13/0 19/0 20/03/ 7/ 1/ 3/2021 2021 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% %
Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020
198,141 93,002 46,500 24,525
vi
reached :
CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09%
656,528
CF CF CF CFD D D D 07/0 09/0 07/0 08/07/ 2/ 7/ 7/2021 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% %
194,098 88,903 46,411 24,253
xvi
18/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
11. Additional information
CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08%
630,981
CF CF CF CFD D D D 09/0 31/0 25/0 08/07/ 2/ 8/ 1/2021 2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% %
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of
194,098 45,560 24,074 88,408
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
a rounding error.
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07%
557,674
CF CF CF CFD D D D 14/0 25/0 01/0 19/01/ 8/ 3/ 7/2021 2021 2021 2030 SCas Cas Cas Cas UB h h h hT OTAL 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% %
185,698 23,994 45,000 85,610 32,113 ,504 4.19%
% of voting rights
8.B.2
General email contact:
% of voting rights at- Total number of
CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06%
through financial instru- Total of both in %
439,005
gs-regops-em CF CF CF CF eD D D D a -positiontac -12/0 16/0 27/0 07/0 enq heu 7/ 7/ 7/ 2/ d ir2021 2023 2021 2021 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% voting % r ights of is-
ments 184,215 85,511 43,636 23,360 (8.A + 8.B)
vii
tal of 8. A) suer
CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05%
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
408,568
Sw CF CF CFap D D D 07/0 07/1 16/0 31/01/ 1/ 7/ 2/2020 2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% %
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Resulting situation
182,399 43,378 23,145 84,121
applicable box with an 'X')
on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05%
1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613
CF CF CF CFD D D D 16/0 02/1 07/0 25/01/ 3/ 7/ 8/2030 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% %
threshold was
Place of completion London 179,429 81,128 42,533 22,623
crossed or reached
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty an d does not
Hammerson plc
Position of previous
18/03/2020
Date of comp CF CF CF CF CFD D D D Dl etion 08/0 30/1 27/0 12/0 13/01/ 2/ 7/ 2/ 7/2030 2029 2029 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.05% 0.01% 0.02% %
xiii
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 171,205 362,787 78,924 42,096 21,899 underly ing) issuer
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07%
applicable)
(Company number 360632)
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 12/0 30/0 08/0 07/0 16/07/ 7/ 1/ 2/ 1/2030 2021 2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.05% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% %
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
167,430 357,284 41,841 21,653 78,924
For further information contact:
xiv
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
ISIN: GB000406501 CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 6 14/0 30/0 12/0 06/0 16/07/ 7/ 1/ 1/ 7/2030 2021 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% %
350,207 152,646 76,965 39,520 20,326
Verity Cox
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
% of voting rights
Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it
viii
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 31/1 19/0 19/0 31/0 11/07/ 2/ 1/ 1/ 0/2030 2024 2021 2030 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.01% 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% %
reached
through financial in-
149,858 349,376 39,466 75,547 17,907
equals or is higher equals or is higher
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
xv
Name struments if it equals
TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings
than the notifiable than the notifiable
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 06/0 13/0 12/1 12/0 09/02/ 1/ 7/ 7/ 2/2021 2021 2030 2021 2024 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.04% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% %
or is higher than the
144,101 328,988 39,077 72,097 16,907
threshold threshold
Class/type of
19 March 2020 ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
notifiable threshold
shares
NOTIFICATIO Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D DN OF MA 16/0 31/0 13/0 12/0 07/0 JOR H 1/ 1/ 7/ 7/ 5/2021 2020 2021 2021 2030 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas to t h h h h hhe relevant issuer and to the FCA 0.005 0.002 0.01% 0.04% 0.02% in M % % icrosoft
The Goldman Sachs
143,364 310,666 38,281 16,303 70,451
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
i
ISIN code (if possible)
Word format if possible)
Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Sw Sw CF CF CFap ap D D D 11/0 03/0 20/0 30/0 07/04/ 2/ 4/ 1/ 1/2021 2030 2020 2020 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.005 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% % %
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Goldman Sachs (UK)
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
142,063 307,778 15,688 66,166 38,161
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
L.L.C.
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D D 08/0 06/0 17/1 31/0 17/01/ 1/ 1/ 4/ 3/2030 2021 2021 2025 2020 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.005 0.04% 0.02% 0.01% % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK
GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47%
of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC
Sponsor:
131,031 282,771 37,078 65,509 14,961
Limited
ii
tached :
Investec Bank Limited
Goldman Sachs
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 19/0 12/0 13/0 31/1 31/01/ 0/ 1/ 2/ 7/2029 2021 2030 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.005 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% % %
4.25% 5.69%
123,224 279,798 13,656 35,068 60,590
International
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 31/0 31/0 07/1 07/0 07/01/ 1/ 1/ 1/ 3/2021 2030 2029 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.004 0.02% 0.03% 0.01% % %
SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47%
121,884 262,422 59,907 34,385 13,042
Non-UK issuer
Annexure
The Goldman Sachs
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 25/0 06/0 07/0 06/0 25/08/ 7/ 8/ 8/ 1/2021 2029 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.002 0.004 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% % %
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
249,908 118,451 11,709 55,194 33,387
Group, Inc.
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Goldman Sac Sw CF CF CF CF hs ap D D D D & Co. LL25/0 25/0 04/0 17/0 25/0 C 3/ 3/ 8/ 8/ 8/ 2030 2025 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas h h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% % %
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
116,179 248,258 52,274 31,575 11,484
Exer-
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
Type of finan- Physical or
Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot-
Number of voting rights
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 10/0 27/0 31/0 12/0 31/11/ 7/ 2/ 0/ 1/2021 2030 2030 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % %
cial instru- cash settle-
Expira-
x
247,434 113,089 51,637 10,896 30,730
Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X
xii
The Goldman Sachs
ment tion ment % of voting rights
xi xi
ment Conversion Period the instrument is
period
x
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 12/0 06/0 25/0 12/0 10/03/ 7/ 7/ 8/ 1/2021 2025 2021 2030 2022 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % %
Group, Inc. date
112,835 244,663 10,499 30,709 50,458
exercised/converted.
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
GSAM Holdings LLC
Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62%
4,731,289
Securities Lend CF CF CF CF CF inD D D D D g 31/0 07/0 31/0 25/0 17/0 Ope 3/ 1/ 8/ 1/ 1/ n2021 2025 2030 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 671,732 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% 0.09% % %
iii
Other (please specify) : 243,498 109,986 50,339 30,695 9,748
Goldman Sachs Asset
CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42%
Management, L.P. 3,251,875
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 12/0 13/0 07/1 30/0 27/0 1/ 2/ 2/ 7/ 1/2023 2021 2030 2029 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % %
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
240,815 109,752 50,105 29,423 9,746
CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27%
2,105,010
Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D D 07/0 13/0 18/0 13/0 12/01/ 3/ 3/ 7/ 7/2025 2029 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % %
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
234,322 104,989 50,001 28,270 9,678
CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21%
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09%
1,594,888
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D D 20/0 08/0 30/0 27/0 07/01/ 2/ 7/ 2/ 3/2030 2030 2023 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% % %
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
226,983 102,089 27,779 50,000 9,016
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
Name of the proxy holder v N/A
1,259,881
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 25/0 13/0 07/0 23/0 08/07/ 3/ 3/ 8/ 2/2030 2030 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % %
226,983 100,002 48,189 27,736 8,462
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 24/0 07/0 31/1 27/0 07/02/ 1/ 0/ 3/ 9/2023 2029 2030 2021 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % %
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
220,071 99,571 25,302 46,988 7,848
Expira- Exercise/ Physical or
CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12%
Type of financial in- Number of
N/A 939,073
Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D tion 13/0 08/0 09/0 23/0 14/0 3/ 7/ 2/ 7/ 3/2021 2030 2021 2030 2023 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas sh h h h h h % of 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% vot % % ing rights
strument voting rights
218,600 46,501 24,875 93,454 7,536
x xi xii
date riod settlement
CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10%
767,948
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 14/0 13/0 19/0 14/0 20/03/ 3/ 7/ 1/ 3/2030 2030 2021 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % %
Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020
198,141 93,002 46,500 24,525 6,393
vi
reached :
CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09%
656,528
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 09/0 08/0 07/0 07/0 29/17/ 7/ 7/ 1/ 2/2021 2030 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % %
194,098 88,903 46,411 24,253 6,331
xvi
18/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
11. Additional information
CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08%
630,981
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 31/0 09/0 12/0 25/0 08/07/ 7/ 1/ 2/ 8/2030 2021 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % %
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of
194,098 24,074 45,560 88,408 5,362
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
a rounding error.
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07%
557,674
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 01/0 27/0 14/0 25/0 19/07/ 1/ 8/ 3/ 2/2021 2023 2021 2030 2021 SCas Cas Cas Cas Cas UB h h h h hT OTAL 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % %
185,698 23,994 45,000 85,610 5,020 32,113 ,504 4.19%
% of voting rights
8.B.2
General email contact:
% of voting rights at- Total number of
CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06%
through financial instru- Total of both in %
439,005
gs-regops-em Sw CF CF CF CF eap D D D D a - positiontac -12/0 16/0 27/0 07/0 13/0 enq heu 7/ 2/ 7/ 7/ 5/ d ir2021 2023 2021 2021 2020 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% voting % % r ights of is-
ments 184,215 23,360 85,511 43,636 4,588 (8.A + 8.B)
vii
tal of 8. A) suer
CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05%
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
408,568
Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D D 09/0 31/0 16/0 07/1 07/02/ 1/ 7/ 1/ 7/2030 2021 2021 2021 2020 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % %
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Resulting situation
182,399 43,378 23,145 84,121 4,547
applicable box with an 'X')
on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05%
1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 07/0 25/0 09/0 16/0 02/18/ 3/ 1/ 7/ 7/2030 2021 2021 2021 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % %
threshold was
Place of completion London 179,429 81,128 42,533 22,623 4,522
crossed or reached
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person o r leg a l enti ty an d does not
Hammerson plc
Position of previous
18/03/2020
Date of comp CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D Dl etion 30/1 19/0 27/0 12/0 13/0 08/07/ 1/ 2/ 2/ 1/ 7/2021 2030 2021 2029 2030 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.05% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% % %
xiii
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the ( 171,205 362,787 78,924 21,899 42,096 un 3,967 der ly ing) issuer
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
notification (if 1.70% 4.37% 6.07%
applicable)
(Company number 360632)
CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 08/0 12/0 07/0 16/0 30/0 19/01/ 7/ 7/ 1/ 1/ 2/2030 2021 2030 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0005 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% 0.05% % %
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
357,284 167,430 21,653 78,924 41,841 3,718
For further information contact:
xiv
LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN
financ ial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
X
(please add additional rows as necessary)
ISIN: GB000406501 CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 6 12/0 30/0 09/0 06/0 14/0 16/01/ 7/ 7/ 7/ 1/ 7/2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0005 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.05% 0.01% % %
350,207 152,646 76,965 39,520 20,326 3,687
Verity Cox
('Hammerson' or 'the Company')
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or
% of voting rights
Senior Assistant Company S % ec of ret vo ar tiy ng rights if it Total of both if it
viii
CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 11/0 31/0 31/1 19/0 19/0 19/01/ 0/ 2/ 1/ 7/ 1/2024 2021 2030 2029 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0004 0.002 0.01% 0.01% 0.05% 0.02% % %
reached
through financial in-
349,376 149,858 75,547 17,907 39,466 3,001
equals or is higher equals or is higher
Tel: +44 (0)20 7887 1000
xv
Name struments if it equals
TR A: V -ot 1: ing Sta righ nd ts a ard ttac fo hr ed m to fo sh r ares noti fication of major holdings
than the notifiable than the notifiable
CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 06/0 12/0 09/0 25/0 13/0 12/17/ 2/ 2/ 7/ 1/ 8/2021 2021 2030 2021 2024 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0003 0.002 0.04% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % %
or is higher than the
328,988 144,101 16,907 72,097 39,077 2,380
threshold threshold
Class/type of
19 March 2020 ix
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
notifiable threshold
shares
NOTIFICATIO Sw CF CF CF CF CFap D D D D DN OF MA 16/0 31/0 13/0 12/0 07/0 27/0 JOR H 2/ 1/ 1/ 7/ 7/ 5/2023 2020 2021 2021 2030 2021 OLD INGS (to be sent Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas to t h h h h h hhe relevant issuer and to the FC0.0002 A 0.005 0.002 0.01% 0.04% 0.02% in M % % % i crosoft
The Goldman Sachs
143,364 310,666 70,451 16,303 38,281 1,306
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
i
ISIN code (if possible)
Word format if possible)
Ha Grou mm p, e Inc rs.on has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward
(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive
Sw Sw CF CF CF CFap ap D D D D 09/0 11/0 03/0 20/0 30/0 07/04/ 1/ 7/ 2/ 1/ 4/2030 2020 2020 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0002 0.002 0.005 0.04% 0.01% 0.02% % % %
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)
Goldman Sachs (UK)
listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
142,063 307,778 66,166 38,161 15,688 1,272
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
L.L.C.
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
Sw CF CF CF CF CFap D D D D D 06/0 31/0 17/0 08/0 19/0 17/11/ 1/ 1/ 4/ 1/ 3/2020 2021 2030 2021 2021 2025 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0001 0.005 0.002 0.01% 0.02% 0.04% % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK
GB0004065016 11,301,811 1.47%
of existing shares to which voting rights are at- Hammerson PLC
Sponsor:
131,031 282,771 37,078 65,509 14,961 702
Limited
ii
tached :
Investec Bank Limited
Goldman Sachs
CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 12/0 13/0 31/1 31/0 07/0 19/01/ 1/ 0/ 7/ 7/ 2/2030 2021 2021 2029 2030 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0001 0.002 0.005 0.02% 0.01% 0.04% % % %
4.25% 5.69%
279,798 123,224 13,656 35,068 60,590 612
International
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Sw CF CF CF CF CFap D D D D D 07/0 18/0 07/0 07/1 31/0 31/01/ 3/ 1/ 1/ 1/ 1/2029 2030 2030 2021 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0001 0.002 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.02% % % %
SUBTOTAL 8. A 11,301,811 1.47%
121,884 262,422 59,907 34,385 13,042 503
Non-UK issuer
Annexure
The Goldman Sachs
CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 14/0 25/0 06/0 07/0 25/0 06/07/ 8/ 7/ 8/ 8/ 1/2021 2021 2021 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0001 0.002 0.004 0.01% 0.02% 0.03% % % %
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
249,908 118,451 11,709 55,194 33,387 490
Group, Inc.
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Goldman Sac Sw CF CF CF CF CF hs ap D D D D D & Co. LL25/0 04/0 17/0 25/0 14/0 25/0 C 8/ 8/ 3/ 3/ 7/ 8/ 2021 2030 2025 2021 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas h h h h h h 0.0001 0.001 0.004 0.03% 0.02% 0.01% % % %
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
248,258 116,179 52,274 31,575 11,484 480
Exer-
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
Type of finan- Physical or
Expiration cise/Con- Number of voting % of vot-
Number of voting rights
CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 27/0 31/0 12/0 31/1 14/0 10/01/ 7/ 2/ 7/ 0/ 1/2021 2030 2021 2029 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0001 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% % % %
cial instru- cash settle-
Expira-
x
247,434 113,089 30,730 10,896 51,637 406
Type of An ac f qui inan siticia on lor inst disp ruosa - l of da fte inanc iE axe l inst rci ve rse u rsm i/ oent n s that may ber ac igh q tu s ired if ing rights X
xii
The Goldman Sachs
ment tion ment % of voting rights
xi xi
ment Conversion Period the instrument is
period
x
CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 12/0 06/0 25/0 10/0 07/0 12/01/ 7/ 3/ 7/ 8/ 7/2030 2021 2022 2021 2021 2025 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0000 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% 4 % % %
Group, Inc. date
112,835 244,663 10,499 30,709 50,458 308
exercised/converted.
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
GSAM Holdings LLC
Swap 13/03/2025 Cash 0.62%
4,731,289
Securities Lend CF CF CF CF CF CF inD D D D D D g 31/0 07/0 31/0 14/0 25/0 17/0 Ope 1/ 1/ 1/ 7/ 3/ 8/ n2021 2025 2030 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 671,732 0.0000 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% 0.09% 2 % % %
iii
Other (please specify) : 243,498 109,986 30,695 50,339 9,748 151
Goldman Sachs Asset
CFD 07/12/ 2021 Cas h 0.42%
Management, L.P. 3,251,875
CF CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D D 12/0 13/0 07/1 14/0 30/0 27/0 2/ 3/ 1/ 7/ 1/ 2/2030 2023 2021 2029 2030 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0000 0.001 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% 0 % % 1%
iv
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
109,752 240,815 50,105 29,423 9,746 9
CFD 17/07/2020 Cash 0.27%
2,105,010
Sw CF CF CF CF CFap D D D D D 13/0 14/0 12/0 07/0 13/0 18/01/ 3/ 3/ 7/ 7/ 3/2030 2029 2021 2021 2025 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.0000 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% 0 % % 1%
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
234,322 104,989 50,001 28,270 9,678 4
CFD 13/08/2029 Cash 0.21%
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
0.0000 002
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 671,732 0.09%
1,594,888
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Sw CF CF CF CF CFap D D D D D 27/0 14/0 20/0 08/0 30/0 07/03/ 2/ 7/ 3/ 1/ 2/2030 2030 2030 2023 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h h 0.004 0.001 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% % %
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
226,983 102,089 27,779 50,000 9,016 2 %
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
Name of the proxy holder v N/A
Total Number of voting rights and percentage of voting 1,259,881
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 13/0 23/0 07/0 25/0 08/03/ 8/ 3/ 7/ 2/2030 2030 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.004 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % %
32,113,504 4.19%
100,002 226,983 48,189 27,736 8,462
rights
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.16%
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
Name Goldman Sachs 1,244,902 Internation al
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 31/1 27/0 07/0 24/0 07/03/ 0/ 1/ 2/ 9/2029 2021 2029 2023 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % %
2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
220,071 25,302 99,571 46,988 7,848
Additional information: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal
Expira- Exercise/ Physical or
CFD 02/11/2029 Cash 0.12%
Type of financial in- Number of
places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
N/A 939,073
Th Cite dat y and eco un unt til rw y hi ofch regi the st evotin red of g r fice igh(tis f ap wipl ll ibe ca bl he e) ld Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D tion 08/0 09/0 23/0 14/0 13/0 7/ 2/ 7/ 3/ 3/2021 2021 2030 2030 2023 Convers ion Pe- ca Cas Cas Cas Cas Cas sh h h h h h % of 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.03% 0.01% vot % % ing rights
strument voting rights
218,600 24,875 93,454 46,501 7,536
x xi xii
date riod settlement
CFD 06/12/2022 Cash 0.10%
767,948
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 14/0 13/0 19/0 14/0 20/03/ 3/ 3/ 7/ 1/2030 2030 2021 2021 2030 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % %
Refer to the annexure 16/03/2020
198,141 93,002 46,500 24,525 6,393
vi
reached :
CFD 07/12/2021 Cash 0.09%
656,528
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 09/0 08/0 07/0 07/0 29/11/ 7/ 7/ 7/ 2/2021 2030 2021 2029 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.03% 0.01% 0.01% % %
194,098 88,903 46,411 24,253 6,331
xvi
18/03/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
11. Additional information
CFD 07/03/2030 Cash 0.08%
630,981
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 31/0 09/0 12/0 25/0 08/07/ 7/ 1/ 2/ 8/2030 2021 2030 2021 2021 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.01% 0.03% % %
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of
194,098 24,074 45,560 88,408 5,362
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
a rounding error.
CFD 06/02/2030 Cash 0.07%
557,674
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 01/0 27/0 14/0 25/0 19/02/ 7/ 1/ 8/ 3/2030 2021 2021 2021 2023 SCas Cas Cas Cas Cas UB h h h h hT OTAL 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % %
185,698 23,994 45,000 85,610 5,020 32,113 ,504 4.19%
% of voting rights
8.B.2
General email contact:
% of voting rights at- Total number of
CFD 30/01/2030 Cash 0.06%
through financial instru- Total of both in %
439,005
gs-regops-em Sw CF CF CF CF eap D D D D a - positiontac -12/0 07/0 27/0 16/0 13/0 enq heu 2/ 7/ 5/ 7/ 7/ d ir2020 2021 2023 2021 2021 to iess@ ha gs res .c ( om to- Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% voting % % r ights of is-
ments 184,215 23,360 85,511 43,636 4,588 (8.A + 8.B)
vii
tal of 8. A) suer
CFD 11/02/2030 Cash 0.05%
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
408,568
Sw CF CF CF CFap D D D D 07/0 07/1 31/0 16/0 09/02/ 1/ 7/ 1/ 7/2021 2030 2021 2021 2020 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.001 0.003 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % %
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Resulting situation
182,399 43,378 23,145 84,121 4,547
applicable box with an 'X')
on the date on CF w D hich 07/03/2030 Cash 0.05%
1.47% 4.28% 400,378 5.75% 766,293,613
CF CF CF CF CFD D D D D 09/0 25/0 02/1 16/0 07/08/ 3/ 1/ 7/ 7/2030 2021 2021 2021 2029 Cas Cas Cas Cas Cash h h h h 0.003 0.001 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% % %
threshold was
Place of completion London 179,429 81,128 42,533 22,623 4,522
crossed or reached
Attachments
SENS_20200319_S428315.pdf
Disclaimer
Hammerson plc published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 10:31:10 UTC