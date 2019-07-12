Hamon : Procedure for potential conflict of interest between shareholders and company completed

Press release

Regulated information

Privileged information

12th July 2019 - 06:00 PM

Procedure for potential conflict of interest between shareholders and company completed

Following the press release of the 5th of July 2019, the Board of Directors of Hamon & Cie informs the market that the procedure of article 7:97 of the new Companies and Associations Code (formerly article 524 of the Companies Code) has been finalised this morning and that it therefore gives its final approval to the refinancing as announced on the 5th of July.

For any additional information: Hamon Investors Relations investorsrelations@hamon.com Bernard Goblet, CEO corporate@hamon.com +32.10.39.04.05 Christian Leclercq, CFO christian.leclercq@hamon.com +32.10.39.04.22

