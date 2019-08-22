Log in
HAMON

(HAMO)
Hamon : The bondholders' consent on the refinancing of the Group enables Hamon to pursue its transformation plan

08/22/2019 | 10:38am EDT

Press release

22 August 2019 - 04:00 PM CET

The bondholders' consent on the refinancing of the Group

enables Hamon to pursue its transformation plan

On Thursday 22 August 2019, the general meeting of bondholders has approved the modifications of the Bond Conditions being the extension of the maturity of the bond loan until January 2025, with a 40% reduction in the redemption amount and the annual coupon.

This concerns the final major step in Hamon Group's global refinancing plan, aimed at extending the maturity of the Group's main sources of financing and reinforcing its financial structure.

The Group is now legally finalizing the various agreements concluded between the parties involved in the plan. This process should take a few weeks.

Hamon's management thanks all the stakeholders who have participated in the Group's strategic repositioning and, in doing so, reiterated their confidence in the Group and its future projects.

For any additional information:

Hamon Investors Relations

investorsrelations@hamon.com

Bernard Goblet, CEO

corporate@hamon.com

+32.10.39.04.05

Christian Leclercq, CFO

christian.leclercq@hamon.com

+32.10.39.04.22

Financial calendar:

Press release Half-Year results S1 2019

5 September 2019

Hamon & Cie

www.hamon.com

Rue Emile Francqui 2, B-1435Mont-St-Guibert, Belgium

Hamon Group's profile:

Hamon Group (www.hamon.com) is a world player in engineering & contracting (design, installation and project management). Its activities include the design, the manufacturing of critical components, the installation and the after-saleservices of cooling systems, air pollution control (APC) systems, heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) and chimneys, used in power generation, oil & gas and other heavy industries like metallurgy, glass, chemicals. Hamon is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: HAMO). 

Forward looking statements 

This presentation contains forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about Hamon's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Hamon. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or contingencies materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated or projected. As a result, neither Hamon nor any other person assumes any responsibility for the accuracy of these forward-looking statements.

