Hamon : The bondholders' consent on the refinancing of the Group enables Hamon to pursue its transformation plan

22 August 2019 - 04:00 PM CET

The bondholders' consent on the refinancing of the Group

enables Hamon to pursue its transformation plan

On Thursday 22 August 2019, the general meeting of bondholders has approved the modifications of the Bond Conditions being the extension of the maturity of the bond loan until January 2025, with a 40% reduction in the redemption amount and the annual coupon.

This concerns the final major step in Hamon Group's global refinancing plan, aimed at extending the maturity of the Group's main sources of financing and reinforcing its financial structure.

The Group is now legally finalizing the various agreements concluded between the parties involved in the plan. This process should take a few weeks.

Hamon's management thanks all the stakeholders who have participated in the Group's strategic repositioning and, in doing so, reiterated their confidence in the Group and its future projects.

