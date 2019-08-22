Hamon : The bondholders' consent on the refinancing of the Group enables Hamon to pursue its transformation plan
0
08/22/2019 | 10:38am EDT
Press release
22 August 2019 - 04:00 PM CET
The bondholders' consent on the refinancing of the Group
enables Hamon to pursue its transformation plan
On Thursday 22 August 2019, the general meeting of bondholders has approved the modifications of the Bond Conditions being the extension of the maturity of the bond loan until January 2025, with a 40% reduction in the redemption amount and the annual coupon.
This concerns the final major step in Hamon Group's global refinancing plan, aimed at extending the maturity of the Group's main sources of financing and reinforcing its financial structure.
The Group is now legally finalizing the various agreements concluded between the parties involved in the plan. This process should take a few weeks.
Hamon's management thanks all the stakeholders who have participated in the Group's strategic repositioning and, in doing so, reiterated their confidence in the Group and its future projects.
For any additional information:
Hamon Investors Relations
investorsrelations@hamon.com
Bernard Goblet, CEO
corporate@hamon.com
+32.10.39.04.05
Christian Leclercq, CFO
christian.leclercq@hamon.com
+32.10.39.04.22
Financial calendar:
Press release Half-Year results S1 2019
5 September 2019
Hamon Group's profile:
Hamon Group (www.hamon.com) is a world player in engineering & contracting (design, installation and project management). Its activities include the design, the manufacturing of critical components, the installation and theafter-saleservices of cooling systems, air pollution control (APC) systems, heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) and chimneys, used in power generation, oil & gas and other heavy industries like metallurgy, glass, chemicals. Hamon is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: HAMO).
