Hampton Hill Mining NL : Drilling commences at Clinker Hill

Drilling commences at Clinker Hill

Hampton Hill Mining NL (Hampton Hill) is pleased to announce the commencement of the diamond drill testing of the massive nickel sulphide target at the Clinker Hill Project, thirty kilometres east of Kalgoorlie, WA.

Hampton Hill secured a joint venture interest from the unlisted explorer, Metal Hawk Limited, in April and has moved swiftly to commence project evaluation. The project lies just 60 kilometres southeast of the Silver Swan nickel deposits where Poseidon Nickel Limited are currently having considerable exploration success. The first drill hole will test an electromagnetic anomaly that possibly indicates a massive sulphide nickel body at depth. This anomaly was targeted over a decade ago with diamond drill hole 08CHDD001 but subsequent review has indicated that the hole was poorly orientated. The accompanying diagram shows the position of that hole and the new hole - Planned Hole 1 - currently in progress.

Under the terms of the joint venture, Hampton Hill must complete the first hole. It has the right to earn a 30% interest in the project by sole funding the first $1 million of expenditure.

Authorised by the Board

Joshua Pitt, Chairman