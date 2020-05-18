Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Hampton Hill Mining NL    HHM   AU000000HHM8

HAMPTON HILL MINING NL

(HHM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hampton Hill Mining NL : Drilling commences at Clinker Hill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 05:46am EDT

L e v e l 2 , 9 H a v e l o c k S t r e e t

W e s t P e r t h W A 6 0 0 5

P o s t a l A d d r e s s :

P O B o x 6 8 9 , W e s t P e r t h W A 6 8 7 2

ABN 60 060 628 524

T e l e p h o n e : ( 6 1 8 ) 9 4 8 1 8 4 4 4

E m a i l : i n f o @ h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u

W e b : w w w . h a m p t o n h i l l . c o m . a u

Company Announcements Office

18 May 2020

ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Drilling commences at Clinker Hill

Hampton Hill Mining NL (Hampton Hill) is pleased to announce the commencement of the diamond drill testing of the massive nickel sulphide target at the Clinker Hill Project, thirty kilometres east of Kalgoorlie, WA.

Hampton Hill secured a joint venture interest from the unlisted explorer, Metal Hawk Limited, in April and has moved swiftly to commence project evaluation. The project lies just 60 kilometres southeast of the Silver Swan nickel deposits where Poseidon Nickel Limited are currently having considerable exploration success. The first drill hole will test an electromagnetic anomaly that possibly indicates a massive sulphide nickel body at depth. This anomaly was targeted over a decade ago with diamond drill hole 08CHDD001 but subsequent review has indicated that the hole was poorly orientated. The accompanying diagram shows the position of that hole and the new hole - Planned Hole 1 - currently in progress.

Under the terms of the joint venture, Hampton Hill must complete the first hole. It has the right to earn a 30% interest in the project by sole funding the first $1 million of expenditure.

Authorised by the Board

Joshua Pitt, Chairman

Disclaimer

Hampton Hill Mining NL published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 09:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HAMPTON HILL MINING NL
05:46aHAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Drilling commences at Clinker Hill
PU
05/05HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Drilling commences at Apollo Hill
PU
04/30HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quart..
PU
04/21HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : - Clinker Hill JV with Metal Hawk Limited
AQ
04/20HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Clinker Hill JV with Metal Hawk Limited
PU
02/19HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : - Glenview Base Metal Project, Murchison WA
AQ
02/18HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Glenview Project Electromagnetic Survey Commissioned
PU
02/14HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Trading Halt
PU
02/12HAMPTON HILL MINING NL : Interim Financial Report for the half year ended 31 Dec..
PU
01/23APPENDIX 3Y : Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
More news
Chart HAMPTON HILL MINING NL
Duration : Period :
Hampton Hill Mining NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Norman Pitt Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil N. Tomkinson Non-Executive Director
Wilson Stanley Forte Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Campbell Ruttledge Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMPTON HILL MINING NL0.00%5
BHP GROUP1.51%95 924
RIO TINTO PLC-12.90%79 478
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-34.02%21 447
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.25%15 698
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC41.00%9 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group