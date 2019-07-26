Log in
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(086790)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hana Financial : 2Q Net Profit Rose 3.4% on Year

0
07/26/2019

By Yifan Wang

Hana Financial Group Inc. (086790.SE) said its second-quarter net profit rose 3.4% on year, driven by higher net interest income.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 665.88 billion Korean won ($562.3 million), up from KRW643.73 billion in same period last year, while operating profit was up 7.1% on year to KRW980.71 billion, the South Korean company said in a filing.

Net interest income for the quarter rose to KRW1.460 trillion from KRW1.402 trillion in the same period last year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 7 926 B
EBIT 2019 3 928 B
Net income 2019 2 365 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,67%
P/E ratio 2019 4,54x
P/E ratio 2020 4,44x
Capi. / Sales2019 1 343x
Capi. / Sales2020 1 278x
Capitalization 10 644 B
Chart HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Hana Financial Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 50 312,00  KRW
Last Close Price 35 450,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 87,6%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Tai Kim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chul-Seung Kwak Senior MD & Head-Group Finance and Group Strategy
Byoung-Ho Kim Vice Chairman
Jong-Nam Yoon Outside Director
Ki-Jin Song Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC9 015
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.68%378 938
BANK OF AMERICA24.47%286 538
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%284 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%214 129
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 138
