Hana Financial : 2Q Net Profit Rose 3.4% on Year

By Yifan Wang

Hana Financial Group Inc. (086790.SE) said its second-quarter net profit rose 3.4% on year, driven by higher net interest income.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 665.88 billion Korean won ($562.3 million), up from KRW643.73 billion in same period last year, while operating profit was up 7.1% on year to KRW980.71 billion, the South Korean company said in a filing.

Net interest income for the quarter rose to KRW1.460 trillion from KRW1.402 trillion in the same period last year.

