HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(A086790)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hana Financial : DPW Holdings Shares Up 14% on Reorg Plan for CBCS

10/11/2019 | 07:37am EDT

By Chris Wack

Shares of DPW Holdings rose 14% to $2.03 premarket after the company said the plan of reorganization submitted by CBCS Washington Street LP with its chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York was confirmed by the court earlier this week.

The holding company, which holds a minority position in CBCS, said the plan of reorganization includes a $135 million construction loan commitment from Hana Financial Investment of Hana Financial Group (086790.SE).

Over the course of the bankruptcy proceedings, CBCS's equity ownership was restructured such that, as of Sept. 6, Mactaggart Family & Partners LP is no longer an investor, and 50% of CBCS is owned, directly and indirectly, by James R. Parks. Mr. Parks has agreed to contribute $19 million as additional capital for a hotel construction project.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 7 810 B
EBIT 2019 3 952 B
Net income 2019 2 389 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,26%
P/E ratio 2019 4,08x
P/E ratio 2020 4,20x
Capi. / Sales2019 1 257x
Capi. / Sales2020 1 235x
Capitalization 9 818 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 48 384,00  KRW
Last Close Price 32 700,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 80,4%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Tai Kim Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seong-Bok Yoon Co-Chairman
Seung-Yeol Lee Vice President-Group Finance
Won-Goo Park Independent Director
Young-Joo Ham Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC8 245
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.38%365 131
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.39%269 355
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.46%264 821
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.58%214 357
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.83%193 561
