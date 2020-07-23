Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hana Financial Group Inc.    A086790   KR7086790003

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A086790)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 07/22
28900 KRW   -3.34%
03:14aHANA FINANCIAL : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 4.2%
DJ
07/14HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : half-yearly earnings release
06/29HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hana Financial : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 4.2%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 03:14am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Hana Financial Group Inc.'s second-quarter net profit rose 4.2%, thanks to solid growth in its credit-card and other nonbanking businesses.

Net profit was 693.86 billion won ($579.5 million), compared with KRW665.88 billion a year earlier, the South Korean company said Thursday. The result beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW568.23 billion.

Revenue for the quarter fell 43% to KRW6.234 trillion and operating profit dropped 4.4% to KRW937.36 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
03:14aHANA FINANCIAL : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 4.2%
DJ
07/14HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : half-yearly earnings release
06/29HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/02Qatar Petroleum's $19 billion LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuil..
RE
06/02Qatar Petroleum's $19 billion LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuil..
RE
05/26South Korea seen cutting rates this week as exports extend slump - Reuters po..
RE
05/25Kakao Shares Rise 8.5% in Biggest Daily Gain Since March-End
DJ
05/20South Korea's May 1-20 exports tumble 20.3%, rate slower than April
RE
05/20South Korea's May 1-20 exports tumble 20.3%, rate slower than April
RE
04/24Hana Financial Group 1Q Net Profit Rose 22% on Solid Loan Growth
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 753 B 6,47 B 6,47 B
Net income 2020 2 022 B 1,69 B 1,69 B
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,20x
Yield 2020 6,34%
Capitalization 8 426 B 7 043 M 7 036 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1 087x
Nbr of Employees 19 194
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Hana Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 35 150,00 KRW
Last Close Price 28 900,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Tai Kim Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seong-Bok Yoon Co-Chairman
Seung-Yeol Lee Vice President-Group Finance
Won-Goo Park Independent Director
Young-Joo Ham Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-21.68%7 043
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.69%302 962
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.83%250 831
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.98%211 577
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%196 724
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.32%133 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group