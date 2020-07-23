Hana Financial : Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 4.2%

By Kwanwoo Jun



Hana Financial Group Inc.'s second-quarter net profit rose 4.2%, thanks to solid growth in its credit-card and other nonbanking businesses.

Net profit was 693.86 billion won ($579.5 million), compared with KRW665.88 billion a year earlier, the South Korean company said Thursday. The result beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW568.23 billion.

Revenue for the quarter fell 43% to KRW6.234 trillion and operating profit dropped 4.4% to KRW937.36 billion.

