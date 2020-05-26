Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hana Financial Group Inc.

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

(A086790)
  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Korea seen cutting rates this week as exports extend slump - Reuters poll



05/26/2020 | 02:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul

By Joori Roh

South Korea's central bank is expected to cut its policy rate to a record low on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic hits exports in the trade-reliant economy and prospects of a second wave of infections cloud the outlook.

Twelve of 19 analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the Bank of Korea (BOK) to cut its base rate <KROCRT=ECI> by 25 basis points to 0.50% after a 50 basis point emergency cut in mid-March and new quantitative easing measures.

"The impact of COVID-19 has started materialising in economic indicators in earnest...The economy would take a considerable amount of time to recover, which adds to the case for a 25 basis point cut," said Paik Yoon-min, fixed-income analyst at Kyobo Securities.

"The government's third supplementary budget that is on its way also warrants the bank's coordinated active monetary policy response," he added.

The country is preparing for a third supplementary budget, most of which would be funded by treasury bonds. The government is seeking parliamentary approval for the additional budget by June.

Five analysts in the poll, however, said the central bank would not cut rates until later in the year.

"The BOK will likely wait until July after the extra budget plan is finalised in June, as it seeks the best timing for another cut while the financial market has stabilised recently and due to a shake up in the board members," said Cho Yong-gu, Shinyoung Securities economist.

Thursday's meeting will be the first for three new members of the seven-member board.

In a separate poll, May exports were expected to plunge 22.1% from a year earlier, following the 25.1% decline seen in April.

"Exports in May will extend a sharp contraction of around 20% due to an inevitable decline in demand from advanced economies such as the United States and the euro zone," said Chun Kyu-yeon, economist at Hana Financial Investment.

"But considering strong shipments of semiconductors and improvement in China-bound sales, Korean exports will gradually improve," she added.

(Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)



Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 7 714 B
EBIT 2020 3 697 B
Net income 2020 1 996 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,19%
P/E ratio 2020 3,75x
P/E ratio 2021 3,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 968x
Capi. / Sales2021 926x
Capitalization 7 464 B
Chart HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Hana Financial Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34 930,77 KRW
Last Close Price 25 600,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 95,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Tai Kim Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seong-Bok Yoon Co-Chairman
Seung-Yeol Lee Vice President-Group Finance
Won-Goo Park Independent Director
Young-Joo Ham Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-30.62%6 013
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.17%246 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%196 589
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%195 107
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%131 621
