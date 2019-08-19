Log in
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC

(086790)
  Report  
News 
News

South Korea to probe interest rate derivatives sales

0
08/19/2019 | 06:12am EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator said on Monday it would investigate interest rate derivative products sold by banks and brokerage firms that put investors at risk of losing nearly all their money.

Some 822.4 billion won ($679.8 million) in derivatives linked to overseas interest rates and sold mainly to retail investors were at risk, the Financial Supervisory Service said in a statement.

It cited one product linked to 10-year German government bond yields.

"If the interest rates (on the German bonds) remain at the current level until the maturity of the products falling between September and November, the average rate of loss will reach 95.1% when excluding gains from coupon payment," the regulator said.

These and other products were sold by Woori Bank, KEB Hana Bank, Kookmin Bank and three domestic brokerage firms to 188 corporate clients and 3,654 retail investors, who hold most of the derivatives.

The three banks did not immediately return calls from Reuters seeking comment.

The regulator said its probe would begin this month and it gave no further details about the investigation.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Darren Schuettler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC End-of-day quote.
KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC End-of-day quote.
WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 8 000 B
EBIT 2019 3 923 B
Net income 2019 2 296 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,43%
P/E ratio 2019 4,12x
P/E ratio 2020 4,01x
Capi. / Sales2019 1 184x
Capi. / Sales2020 1 140x
Capitalization 9 473 B
Chart HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Hana Financial Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 49 330,77  KRW
Last Close Price 31 550,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 87,0%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Tai Kim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chul-Seung Kwak Senior MD & Head-Group Finance and Group Strategy
Byoung-Ho Kim Vice Chairman
Jong-Nam Yoon Outside Director
Ki-Jin Song Outside Director
