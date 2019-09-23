Log in
Hancock Whitney Completes MidSouth Acquisition, Increases Buyback Authorization

09/23/2019

GULFPORT, Miss., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (“Hancock Whitney”) (NASDAQ: HWC), announced earlier today that it has completed the acquisition of MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. and MidSouth Bank, N.A., effective September 21, 2019. The transaction was announced on April 30, 2019. A simultaneous systems conversion has also been completed.   

Additionally, Hancock Whitney’s board of directors today approved an increase and extension of the company’s previously announced common stock buyback program. The original authorization, approved in May 2018 for up to 5% of shares outstanding, or approximately 4.3 million shares, was set to expire December 31, 2019. Today’s action increases the authorization to 5.5 million shares (which equates to approximately $212 million based on today’s closing price) with a new expiration date of December 31, 2020. Shares may be repurchased in the open market, by block purchase, through accelerated share repurchase plans, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, in one or more transactions from time to time, depending upon market conditions and other factors, and in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hancock Whitney
Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as trust and asset management offices in New Jersey and New York. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

Important Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements that we may make include statements regarding the ability and methods to repurchase our common stock. Also, any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement. These statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecast,” “goals,” “targets,” “initiatives,” “focus,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook", or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and on information currently available to management. Our statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made in this release is subject to the safe harbor protections set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

For more information
Trisha Voltz Carlson, EVP, Investor Relations Manager
504.299.5208 or trisha.carlson@hancockwhitney.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
