Hancock Whitney Corporation to announce fourth quarter 2018 financial results January 16 and host conference call January 17

12/20/2018 | 10:16pm CET

GULFPORT, Miss., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, January 17, 2019 to review the results. 

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at www.hancockwhitney.com/investors. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial (877) 564-1219 or (973) 638-3429. 

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through January 24, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 4594604. 

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as trust and asset management offices in New Jersey and New York. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

For more information

Trisha Voltz Carlson, EVP, Investor Relations Manager
504.299.5208 or trisha.carlson@hancockwhitney.com

 

HancockWhitneyLogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
