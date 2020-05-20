Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hancock Whitney Corporation    HWC

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION

(HWC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

GULFPORT, Miss., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) today announced that the company’s board of directors approved a regular second quarter 2020 common stock cash dividend of $0.27 per share.

The regular quarterly common stock cash dividend is payable June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 5, 2020.

About Hancock Whitney
Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as trust and asset management offices in New Jersey and New York. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

For more information
Trisha Voltz Carlson, EVP, Investor Relations Manager
504.299.5208 or trisha.carlson@hancockwhitney.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATIO
08:31aHancock Whitney Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/07HANCOCK WHITNEY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/06Hancock Whitney Delivers $2.4 Billion in SBA Funds to Gulf South Businesses
GL
05/01HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to ..
AQ
04/29HANCOCK WHITNEY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
04/28Hancock Whitney reports first quarter 2020 results
GL
04/20Hancock Whitney Provides $1.7 Billion in SBA Funds to Help Local Businesses
GL
04/16Hancock Whitney Changes Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Format
GL
04/03Hancock Whitney Corporation to announce first quarter 2020 financial results ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 289 M
EBIT 2020 492 M
Net income 2020 19,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,05%
P/E ratio 2020 62,4x
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,19x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 1 539 M
Chart HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hancock Whitney Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,75 $
Last Close Price 17,84 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Hairston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry L. Levens Chairman
D. Shane Loper Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael M. Achary Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert W. Roseberry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION-57.06%1 539
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.16%165 392
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-9.43%60 518
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-16.95%43 379
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-16.33%42 794
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-29.99%39 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group