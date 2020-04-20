Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hancock Whitney Corporation    HWC

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION

(HWC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hancock Whitney Provides $1.7 Billion in SBA Funds to Help Local Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 06:51pm EDT

GULFPORT, Miss., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the two weeks during which federal dollars were available for the first round of the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Hancock Whitney (Nasdaq:  HWC) provided $1.7 billion in SBA-approved funding for 4,893 loans to help local businesses and the people who work for them stay financially afloat amid the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus.

Of the approximate $1.7 billion in funds, 77 percent were for small businesses requesting $350,000 or less, an additional 13 percent were for loans between $350,000 and $1 million, and another 4 percent were between $1 and $2 million.

“Our team mobilized quickly and has done an exceptional job processing thousands of applications in a very dynamic and changing environment. We were able to help our small business clients keep their teams employed and ready to reopen,” said Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston.

Hancock Whitney began accepting applications under the PPP the first day possible, April 3, 2020. Working through evolving SBA guidance, Hancock Whitney bankers worked around the clock to process thousands of applications and access $1.7 billion in funding, which was 85 percent of the total PPP funds requested by Hancock Whitney clients completing applications with the documentation SBA requires.

“Our teams continue to work non-stop even after the funds have been exhausted to ensure we are ready to process the applications in our pipeline when the next round of money is available. We will do everything within our control to get the remaining applications through the SBA systems,” added Hairston.

Hancock Whitney also continues to offer certain fee and loan payment deferral options to help people and businesses affected financially by the novel coronavirus. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com/covid19.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Part of the Hancock Whitney Corporation Gulf South financial services family, bank offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as trust and asset management offices in New Jersey and New York. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

For more information

Trisha Voltz Carlson, Investor Relations Manager
504.299.5208 or trisha.carlson@hancockwhitney.com

Paul Maxwell, Senior Communications Officer
228.867.8690 or paul.maxwell@hancockwhitney.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATIO
04/16Hancock Whitney Changes Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Format
GL
04/03Hancock Whitney Corporation to announce first quarter 2020 financial results ..
GL
03/04HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25HANCOCK WHITNEY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
01/27HANCOCK WHITNEY : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
01/15BANK OF AMERICA : Rise in Check Fraud Could Motivate Treasurers to Switch to Oth..
DJ
01/15HANCOCK WHITNEY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/15HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
01/15Hancock Whitney reports fourth quarter 2019 EPS of $1.03
GL
2019Hancock Whitney Corporation to announce fourth quarter 2019 financial results..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 228 M
EBIT 2020 447 M
Net income 2020 256 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,23%
P/E ratio 2020 6,57x
P/E ratio 2021 6,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 1 631 M
Chart HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hancock Whitney Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,90  $
Last Close Price 18,40  $
Spread / Highest target 68,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Hairston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry L. Levens Chairman
D. Shane Loper Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael M. Achary Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Robert W. Roseberry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION-58.07%1 631
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.32%167 592
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.08%61 955
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.91%44 907
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.36%42 961
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.20%42 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group