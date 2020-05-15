Log in
HAND ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.

HAND ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.

(300170)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shopping list to keep workers safe during COVID-19 pandemic

05/15/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

Many U.S. manufacturers have a long shopping list of items needed to keep workers safe amid the pandemic.

Some are obvious: Masks, gloves, and lots of cleanser. But at Calumet Electronics Corp., the list includes four mobile, pedestal-style desks for the summer interns. Todd Brassard, the company's chief operating officer, said they normally pack them into a tight conference room. But with the risk of infection, they'll instead be spread out through the factory this year--a safe distance from each other and from the company's production workers.

Business at Calumet, based in Calumet, Mich., is up 25% as demand for the company's printed circuit boards has grown from makers of critical machines that need them. Brassard estimates he's spent $80,000 so far. Here's what's included in his list:

* Soap

* Sanitizer

* Wipes

* Aloe

* Cleaners

* Isopropyl Alcohol

* Masks

* Gloves

* Bottles

* Acrylic Sheets

* Plexi Glass

* Thermometers

* Vacuums

* Desks/Chairs

* Washing/Drying Machine

* Hand Wash/Dry Stations

* Janitorial Services (additional cleaning)

* New Employees to Clean

* Computers & Equipment

(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel; Editing by Diane Craft)

