Shopping list to keep workers safe during COVID-19 pandemic

Many U.S. manufacturers have a long shopping list of items needed to keep workers safe amid the pandemic.
Some are obvious: Masks, gloves, and lots of cleanser. But at Calumet Electronics Corp., the list includes four mobile, pedestal-style desks for the summer interns. Todd Brassard, the company's chief operating officer, said they normally pack them into a tight conference room. But with the risk of infection, they'll instead be spread out through the factory this year--a safe distance from each other and from the company's production workers.
Business at Calumet, based in Calumet, Mich., is up 25% as demand for the company's printed circuit boards has grown from makers of critical machines that need them. Brassard estimates he's spent $80,000 so far. Here's what's included in his list:
* Soap
* Sanitizer
* Wipes
* Aloe
* Cleaners
* Isopropyl Alcohol
* Masks
* Gloves
* Bottles
* Acrylic Sheets
* Plexi Glass
* Thermometers
* Vacuums
* Desks/Chairs
* Washing/Drying Machine
* Hand Wash/Dry Stations
* Janitorial Services (additional cleaning)
* New Employees to Clean
* Computers & Equipment
(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel; Editing by Diane Craft)