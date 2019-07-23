Log in
HanesBrands : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
07/23/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of everyday basic apparel under world-class brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid Sept. 4, 2019, for stockholders of record at the close of business Aug. 13, 2019.

The declared cash dividend will be the 26th consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than $1 billion in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.

HanesBrands is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic apparel under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives, including environmental, social compliance and community improvement achievements, may be found on the Hanes corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 953 M
EBIT 2019 966 M
Net income 2019 606 M
Debt 2019 3 259 M
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 9,85x
P/E ratio 2020 8,85x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 5 773 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald W. Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Noll Chairman
Barry A. Hytinen Chief Financial Officer
Bobby J. Griffin Independent Director
James Clarence Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANESBRANDS27.45%5 773
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE49.03%217 287
VF CORPORATION21.73%34 489
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.54.39%24 459
UNDER ARMOUR50.76%11 322
MONCLER32.08%10 902
