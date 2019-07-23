HanesBrands : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of everyday basic apparel under world-class brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid Sept. 4, 2019, for stockholders of record at the close of business Aug. 13, 2019.

The declared cash dividend will be the 26th consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than $1 billion in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005857/en/