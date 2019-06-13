HanesBrands : Introduces National Park Foundation T-Shirt Promotion in Select Walmart Stores

Supporting our national parks is as easy as wearing a comfortable new
T-shirt this summer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005774/en/
Supporting our national parks is as easy as wearing a comfortable new T-shirt this summer. HanesBrands has introduced a National Park Foundation T-shirt promotion in select Walmart stores near nine of our country’s most beautiful and recognized landmarks. T-shirt sales will generate funds for the NPF, the official nonprofit of the Nartional Park Service. (Photo: Business Wire)
HanesBrands, a socially responsible manufacturer and marketer of leading
everyday basic apparel, has introduced its first collection of ComfortWash
T-shirts supporting the National Park Foundation in select Walmart
stores near nine of our country’s most beautiful and recognized
landmarks. Each store will carry one design to promote its regional
recreation area.
Consumers near Acadia National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway, Grand Canyon
National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National
Park, Olympic National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Yosemite
National Park and Zion National Park can pick up a T-shirt while
supplies last. Those living in other areas of the country can continue
to purchase these and other T-shirts designs that support NPF on Hanes.com.
The designs in this summer’s promotion in Walmart are printed on
crewneck T-shirts made with 100% American-grown, ring-spun cotton from
U.S. farms – among the most environmentally sustainable cotton grown in
the world. The T-shirts are garment dyed, ultra soft and have a vintage,
lived-in look. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for each
T-shirt is $15.96.
“For Hanes, our commitment to comfort goes far beyond the clothing we
create,” said Rachel Newman, vice president and general manager of Hanes
activewear. “We are committed to being an apparel industry leader in
environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Through this
partnership we are focused on inspiring more people to embrace, visit,
support and protect our national park treasures.”
Hanes and the NPF, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park
Service, launched a five-year partnership in April 2018 to encourage
awareness, exploration and conservation of America’s parks. As part of
the Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque movement, Hanes was the first NPF
partner to incorporate the iconic arrowhead logo in product designs. The
partnership will generate at least $4 million for NPF to support our
national parks and feature apparel from the company’s Hanes, Alternative
and ComfortWash brands.
“Working alongside the National Park Foundation to develop our designs
has allowed us to create a unique product that encourages people of all
backgrounds to get outside and explore the world around them,” Newman
said. “We are excited about this promotion, our overall collection and
the opportunity to continue developing our partnership during the next
few years.”
For more information about the HanesBrands and National Park Foundation
partnership, visit https://www.hanes.com/shop/hanes/nationalpark.
National Park Foundation
Celebrating 50 years, the National Park Foundation is the official
charity of America’s national parks and nonprofit partner to the
National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park
Foundation raises private funds to help PROTECT more than 84 million
acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation
efforts, CONNECT all Americans with their incomparable natural
landscapes, vibrant culture and rich history, and ENGAGE the next
generation of park stewards. In 2016, commemorating the National Park
Service’s 100th anniversary, the Foundation launched The Centennial
Campaign for America’s National Parks, a comprehensive fundraising
campaign to strengthen and enhance the future of these national
treasures for the next hundred years. Find out more and become a part of
the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.
HanesBrands
HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) is a socially responsible leading marketer of
everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe,
Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company markets T-shirts, bras, panties,
shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear under some of the
world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion,
Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras
N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just
My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports.
More information about the company and its award-winning corporate
social responsibility initiatives may be found at www.Hanes.com/corporate.
Visit our newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/.
Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands),
Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc),
Instagram (@hanesbrands_careers),
and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005774/en/