HanesBrands : Introduces National Park Foundation T-Shirt Promotion in Select Walmart Stores

Walmart consumers near nine national parks can support their regional recreation areas through a T-shirt purchase that generates funds for the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service.

Supporting our national parks is as easy as wearing a comfortable new T-shirt this summer.

HanesBrands, a socially responsible manufacturer and marketer of leading everyday basic apparel, has introduced its first collection of ComfortWash T-shirts supporting the National Park Foundation in select Walmart stores near nine of our country’s most beautiful and recognized landmarks. Each store will carry one design to promote its regional recreation area.

Consumers near Acadia National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway, Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Olympic National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Yosemite National Park and Zion National Park can pick up a T-shirt while supplies last. Those living in other areas of the country can continue to purchase these and other T-shirts designs that support NPF on Hanes.com.

The designs in this summer’s promotion in Walmart are printed on crewneck T-shirts made with 100% American-grown, ring-spun cotton from U.S. farms – among the most environmentally sustainable cotton grown in the world. The T-shirts are garment dyed, ultra soft and have a vintage, lived-in look. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for each T-shirt is $15.96.

“For Hanes, our commitment to comfort goes far beyond the clothing we create,” said Rachel Newman, vice president and general manager of Hanes activewear. “We are committed to being an apparel industry leader in environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Through this partnership we are focused on inspiring more people to embrace, visit, support and protect our national park treasures.”

Hanes and the NPF, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, launched a five-year partnership in April 2018 to encourage awareness, exploration and conservation of America’s parks. As part of the Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque movement, Hanes was the first NPF partner to incorporate the iconic arrowhead logo in product designs. The partnership will generate at least $4 million for NPF to support our national parks and feature apparel from the company’s Hanes, Alternative and ComfortWash brands.

“Working alongside the National Park Foundation to develop our designs has allowed us to create a unique product that encourages people of all backgrounds to get outside and explore the world around them,” Newman said. “We are excited about this promotion, our overall collection and the opportunity to continue developing our partnership during the next few years.”

For more information about the HanesBrands and National Park Foundation partnership, visit https://www.hanes.com/shop/hanes/nationalpark.

National Park Foundation

Celebrating 50 years, the National Park Foundation is the official charity of America’s national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help PROTECT more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts, CONNECT all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture and rich history, and ENGAGE the next generation of park stewards. In 2016, commemorating the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary, the Foundation launched The Centennial Campaign for America’s National Parks, a comprehensive fundraising campaign to strengthen and enhance the future of these national treasures for the next hundred years. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company markets T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives may be found at www.Hanes.com/corporate. Visit our newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands_careers), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).

