HanesBrands : Sets Date for First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will host an Internet audio webcast of its first-quarter 2019 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Prior to the conference call that day, Hanes will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended March 30, 2019.

The webcast of the conference call, which will consist of prepared comments followed by a question-and-answer session, may be accessed via the investors section of the Hanes corporate website, www.Hanes.com/investors. The call is expected to conclude by 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Replays of the conference call will be available via the Internet and telephone. The archived online replay will be available after the call in the investors section of the Hanes corporate website. The telephone playback will be available by noon EDT May 2, 2019, through midnight EDT May 9, 2019. The replay will be available by calling toll-free (855) 859-2056, or by toll call at (404) 537-3406. The replay ID is 9684087.

