HanesBrands : University of Cincinnati Announces Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Hanesbrands Inc.

University of Cincinnati, in collaboration with its exclusive trademark
licensing agent, IMG College Licensing, today announced an agreement
with Hanesbrands Inc. to serve as the University’s primary licensee for
apparel products. The new deal covers Cincinnati-branded men’s, women’s,
youth, and infant/toddler apparel across all retail channels, and
ensures the University has greater control over the supply chain along
with stability in licensing income over the next six years.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005601/en/
In addition to the new agreement with Hanesbrands, Cincinnati will
continue its partnership with Under Armour, the exclusive supplier of
uniforms and apparel for the University’s varsity teams, coaches, and
staff. Additionally, semi-exclusive headwear partnerships that are
currently in place will remain, as well as programs with other
best-in-class licensees in select product categories to ensure a robust
selection of merchandise for Bearcats fans and consumers.
While Hanesbrands has been a Cincinnati licensee since 1992 under its
Champion label, the new agreement represents a continued effort by the
Cincinnati licensing program to strategically manage the University’s
brand to provide top-quality products for Bearcats fans while securing
long-term brand value for the University.
“As the retail landscape continues to evolve, especially with the growth
in online sales, it’s important that we partner with best-in-class
licensees, like Hanesbrands, that are committed to growing the
Cincinnati brand and delivering additional resources back to the
University,” said Martin Ludwig, Cincinnati’s Director of Trademarks &
Licensing. “After working with our partners at IMG College Licensing to
analyze proposals from companies interested in a stronger relationship
with the University, we decided Hanesbrands and its family of top
apparel companies was the best fit for our brand and meet the needs of
retailers providing great apparel for our constituents.”
On top of partnering with a global brand, the agreement provides the
University a minimum guarantee that ensures more than a 20 percent
growth in apparel royalties following the 8 percent growth the
University experienced during the past three years. The University will
also gain access to academic resources through internships,
participation by Hanesbrands executives in University programs and
projects, and additional resources to develop, grow, and merchandise the
presence of Cincinnati product in the marketplace. Hanesbrands will also
fund annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) trips for Cincinnati
staff to visit factories making licensed merchandise to review
production and ensure compliance with University workplace codes of
conduct.
“We are pleased to enter into this new agreement with the University of
Cincinnati and are committed to developing the best apparel program for
Bearcats fans,” said John Fryer, President, Sports Apparel, at
Hanesbrands. “With more than 25 years of experience working with the
Cincinnati brand, this new agreement allows us to focus our resources on
improving designs and styles in true partnership with the University.”
Cincinnati began strategically managing its brand through IMG College
Licensing in 2005 with its first semi-exclusive program in the headwear
category, followed with a mass channel exclusive with Knights Apparel, a
division of Hanesbrands. Since that time, Cincinnati has pursued
partnerships with licensees that are aligned with the brand goals of the
University.
“The Cincinnati licensing program under Marty’s direction routinely
leverages the data and resources we provide to maximize the University’s
brand exposure and revenue,” said Cory Moss, SVP and Managing Director
of IMG College Licensing. “This new agreement with Hanesbrands
represents the next step in the evolution of Cincinnati’s brand
management.”
The University’s trademark licensing program was established in 1987 to
manage the commercial use of the University’s name and all identifying
marks and images. A division within the Office of Administration &
Finance, Trademarks & Licensing has generated more than $15 million in
royalty income from the sale of officially licensed merchandise with
UC’s brand, which the University uses to support scholarships.
About University of Cincinnati
The University of Cincinnati is a public research university in
Cincinnati Ohio. Founded in 1819 as Cincinnati College, and is
celebrating its bicentennial this year. It is the oldest institution of
higher education in Cincinnati and has an annual enrollment of over
45,000 students, making it the second largest university in Ohio. The
University’s mission is to serve the people of Ohio, the nation, and the
world as a premier, public, urban research university dedicated to
undergraduate, graduate, and professional education, experience-based
learning, and research. Its mission is embodied in its motto “Juncta
Juvant – Alta Petit”, which translates to Strength in Unity to Seek the
Highest, and has been demonstrated in numerous achievements and
discoveries throughout its first two hundred years.
Learn more about the University of Cincinnati at https://www.uc.edu/about/ucfactsheet.html,
or its bicentennial at https://200.uc.edu.
About Hanesbrands Inc.
Hanesbrands Inc., based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a socially
responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear
apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company
sells its products under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands,
including Hanes, Champion, Alternative, and Gear
for Sports. The company sells activewear, including T-shirts,
performance sportswear, sports bras, sweatshirts and other fleece, and
socks produced in the company’s low-cost global supply chain. A Fortune
500 company and member of the S&P 500 stock index (NYSE: HBI), Hanes has
approximately 68,000 employees in more than 40 countries. Hanes takes
pride in its strong reputation for ethical business practices. For more
information, visit the company’s corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate
and newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/.
About IMG College Licensing
IMG College Licensing is part of Learfield IMG College, which unlocks
the value of college sports for brands, fans and universities through
representation of collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas. As a
fully integrated sports marketing and solutions platform, Learfield IMG
College provides access to licensing and multimedia sponsorship
management, including publishing, radio, digital and social media; fan
engagement, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise;
branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue
technology systems.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005601/en/