HANESBRANDS INC.

HANESBRANDS INC.

(HBI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

HanesBrands : Reports Inducement Equity Awards for New Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08

07/31/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of branded everyday basic apparel, today announced the granting of equity awards to incoming Chief Executive Officer Stephen B. Bratspies. Consistent with the disclosures contained in the company’s Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 9, 2020, the company agreed to grant equity awards to induce Bratspies to commence employment as its chief executive officer on Aug. 3, 2020, the grant date.

These equity awards are being made in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the New York Stock Exchange’s Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08, which requires that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approves the inducement awards and that the company make a public announcement of the grant of the inducement awards. The Compensation Committee approved the inducement awards on July 27, 2020, and the company is announcing the grant of the equity awards in this news release to comply with Rule 303A.08.

The approved equity awards are restricted stock units (RSUs) with a grant date value equal to $1,406,250, performance stock units (PSUs) with a grant date target amount equal to $1,406,250, and options to purchase 250,000 shares of company common stock.

The RSUs are scheduled to vest over three years, with one-third of the units vesting on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, subject to Bratspies’ continued service as an employee of HanesBrands through the applicable vesting dates.

Each PSU represents the contingent right to receive 0% to 200% of the number of shares of company stock covered by the award, subject to the company’s achievement of applicable fiscal-year performance metrics. The PSUs are scheduled to vest on the three-year anniversary of the grant date, subject to Bratspies’ continued service as an employee of HanesBrands through the vesting date.

The options are scheduled to vest in three tranches, with one tranche of the options vesting on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date. The respective exercise prices of the first, second and third tranches of options will be 100%, 120% and 140% of the closing price of HanesBrands’ common stock on the grant date.

The company believes that these equity grants create a strong alignment of interests between Bratspies and company shareholders. The equity awards were granted outside of the company’s 2020 Omnibus Incentive Plan but generally have terms and conditions consistent with those set forth in that plan. The company intends to file a Form S-8 covering these equity awards.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 236 M - -
Net income 2020 337 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 4,38%
Capitalization 4 963 M 4 963 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 63 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HANESBRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hanesbrands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANESBRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,34 $
Last Close Price 14,26 $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald W. Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Bortolussi Group President, Innerwear International
Ronald L. Nelson Non-Executive Chairman
Michael E. Faircloth Group President-Global Operations
Markland Scott Lewis Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANESBRANDS INC.-3.97%4 963
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.74%221 769
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.39.71%42 143
VF CORPORATION-37.88%23 568
MONCLER S.P.A.-17.22%9 872
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED6.85%8 186
