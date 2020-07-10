Log in
HANESBRANDS INC.

HANESBRANDS INC.

(HBI)
HanesBrands : Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

07/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) today announced that it will host an internet audio webcast of its second-quarter 2020 investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Prior to the conference call that day, Hanes will issue a news release disclosing financial results for the quarter ended June 27, 2020.

The webcast of the conference call, which will consist of prepared comments followed by a question-and-answer session, may be accessed via the investors section of the Hanes corporate website, www.Hanes.com/investors. The call is expected to conclude by 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Replays of the conference call will be available via the Internet and telephone. The archived online replay will be available after the call in the investors section of the Hanes corporate website. The telephone playback will be available from noon EDT July 31, 2020, through noon EDT Aug. 6, 2020. The replay will be available by calling toll-free (855) 859-2056, or by toll call at (404) 537-3406. The replay ID is 5907699.

HanesBrands is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic apparel under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives, including environmental, social compliance and community improvement achievements, may be found on the Hanes corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate.


© Business Wire 2020
