L'eggs :® Kicks off Third Annual National Legwear Day

Perfect Pair: L’eggs Partnering with American Business Women’s Association

Ready to celebrate fall? L’eggs, Hanes® Hosiery and the American Business Women’s Association are kicking off the party early.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005592/en/

Sept. 22 marks the third-annual National Legwear Day, when L’eggs and Hanes Hosiery are honoring the essential leg looks of fall, including tights, sheers, socks, leggings and more, and wishing L’eggs a happy 50th birthday. As part of the festivities, L’eggs is partnering with the American Business Women’s Association, which is celebrating its 70th year of supporting women.

“National Legwear Day is a great reminder that legwear creates a modern, finished appearance and is one of women’s favorite accessories,” said Cathleen Moxham, design and merchandising lead for HanesBrands’ legwear. “This year, we’re honoring the milestones of L’eggs and the American Business Women’s Association on this day. Both have supported millions of women on their day-to-day journeys throughout the decades – and both have core values embracing diversity, strength, independence, inclusivity and celebrating all women.”

L’eggs hosiery, launched as women began entering the workforce in record numbers, was HanesBrands’ first hosiery introduction outside department stores. Today, L’eggs is the No. 1 brand of women’s legwear(1). In addition to graduated compression, which the brand is known for, L’eggs’ newest styles offer wicking cool comfort, run-resistant technology or a moisturizing benefit for even more all-day comfort.

To commemorate their mutual support for women, L’eggs is outfitting the Top 10 Business Women of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) at the ABWA’s National Women’s Leadership Conference on Oct. 2, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want to join in the celebration? Snap a selfie of your new or favorite look incorporating legwear and post it on social media with the hashtags #NationalLegwearDay and #MyStyleKick.

Source:

(1)NPD Group/U.S. Consumer Tracking Service/Unit Share Rolling 12 months ending June 2019

About L’eggs

L’eggs was the first hosiery brand to gain national distribution in food, drug and mass retail stores. The L’eggs hosiery assortment includes sheer lines, such as Sheer Energy® and Silken Mist®, both favorites among consumers wanting a silky, bare-legged look, as well as tights, knee highs, socks, and foot covers in a variety of colors and textures. L’eggs is owned by HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI). For additional information, visit www.leggs.com. Connect with L’eggs via social media on Twitter and Instagram (@leggsbrand) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/leggsbrand).

About Hanes Hosiery

Hanes Hosiery is sold at major retailers nationwide. The Hanes Hosiery assortment includes sheers, thigh highs, tights, leggings, socks and foot covers. With its innovative design and excellent fit, Hanes Hosiery has a long history of offering the best in comfort and a flattering appearance. Hanes Hosiery lines include Silk Reflections®, Absolutely Ultra Sheer®, Alive®, Hanes Plus, Perfect Nudes®, Perfect Tights, and Hanes Curves®. Hanes Hosiery is owned by HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI). For additional information, visit www.HanesHosiery.com and connect with Hanes Hosiery on Instagram and Twitter (@HanesHosiery) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/haneshosiery).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005592/en/