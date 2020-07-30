Hang Lung : 2020 Interim Results 0 07/30/2020 | 12:21am EDT Send by mail :

HANG LUNG GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00010) 2020 INTERIM RESULTS 2020 Interim Results CONTENTS Page Financial Highlights 1 Review of Operations 2 Consolidated Financial Statements 18 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 22 Other Information 33 Glossary 35 2020 Interim Results FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS in HK$ Million (unless otherwise stated) RESULTS For the six months ended June 30 2020 2019 Property Property Property Property Leasing Sales Total Leasing Sales Total Revenue 4,457 - 4,457 4,505 - 4,505 Mainland China 2,480 - 2,480 2,409 - 2,409 Hong Kong 1,977 - 1,977 2,096 - 2,096 Operating profit 3,243 (4) 3,239 3,432 - 3,432 Mainland China 1,620 (2) 1,618 1,635 - 1,635 Hong Kong 1,623 (2) 1,621 1,797 - 1,797 Gain on disposal of investment properties - - - - 868 868 Underlying net profit attributable to shareholders 1,338 (2) 1,336 1,456 868 2,324 Net (decrease)/increase in fair value of properties attributable to shareholders (2,931) - (2,931) 1,385 - 1,385 Net (loss)/profit attributable to shareholders (1,593) (2) (1,595) 2,841 868 3,709 At June 30, At December 31, 2020 2019 Shareholders' equity 87,564 91,294 Net assets attributable to shareholders per share (HK$) $64.3 $67.0 Earnings and Dividend (HK$) 2020 2019 (Loss)/earnings per share - based on underlying net profit attributable to shareholders $0.98 $1.71 - based on net (loss)/profit attributable to shareholders ($1.17) $2.72 Interim dividend per share $0.19 $0.19 Financial ratio At June 30, At December 31, 2020 2019 Net debt to equity ratio 20.0% 17.3% Debt to equity ratio 22.4% 19.7% 1 2020 Interim Results REVIEW OF OPERATIONS CONSOLIDATED RESULTS For the six months ended June 30, 2020, total revenue of Hang Lung Group Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (collectively known as "the Group") declined 1% to HK$4,457 million, and operating profit decreased 6% to HK$3,239 million, owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The performance of the Mainland portfolio was adversely impacted by a 4.5% Renminbi (RMB) depreciation against the Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) over the corresponding period last year. No property sales revenue was recognized during the first half of 2020 and 2019. Due to a one-off disposal gain recognized in the first half of 2019 in respect of a non-core property, underlying net profit attributable to shareholders period-on-period fell 43% to HK$1,336 million or 8% on a comparable basis. Underlying earnings per share decreased correspondingly to HK$0.98. With the net revaluation loss of properties attributable to shareholders of HK$2,931 million, net loss attributable to shareholders was HK$1,595 million (2019: net profit of HK$3,709 million). The loss per share was HK$1.17 (2019: earnings per share of HK$2.72). Revenue and Operating Profit for the Six Months Ended June 30 Revenue Operating Profit ___________________________ ___________________________ 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change ___________________________ ___________________________ HK$ Million HK$ Million HK$ Million HK$ Million Property Leasing 4,457 4,505 -1% 3,243 3,432 -6% Mainland China 2,480 2,409 3% 1,620 1,635 -1% Hong Kong 1,977 2,096 -6% 1,623 1,797 -10% Property Sales - - - (4) - N/A ___________________________ ___________________________ Total 4,457 4,505 -1% 3,239 3,432 -6% ___________________________ ___________________________ DIVIDEND The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of HK19 cents per share for 2020 (2019: HK19 cents) to be paid by cash on September 29, 2020, to shareholders whose names appeared on the register of members on September 16, 2020. 2 2020 Interim Results PROPERTY LEASING For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the overall leasing revenue of the Group declined by 1% to HK$4,457 million. The rental performance of the Hong Kong portfolio was adversely affected by both the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest, with leasing revenue shrinking by 6% period-on-period. Various measures including the granting of rent relief were carried out to ease the hardship of tenants. Despite similar challenges brought about by COVID-19 at the beginning of the year, our Mainland leasing properties achieved a revenue growth of 8% in RMB terms and 3% in HKD terms attributable to the rapid recovery of Mainland businesses starting from April onwards. A relief fund of RMB10 million was established in support of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 on the Mainland and in Hong Kong. Mainland China In the first six months of 2020, total leasing revenue of the Mainland portfolio grew by 8% to RMB2,246 million, partly attributable to the commencement of new leasing properties, namely Kunming Spring City 66, Office Tower 2 at Wuxi Center 66, and Conrad Shenyang at Shenyang Forum 66 during the third quarter of 2019. Excluding these new properties, rental revenue still advanced 2% period-on-period despite the impact of COVID-19. This set of performance was remarkable in the face of the pandemic. Retail sales increased by 6%. Contributed by a strong rebound in luxury spending, retail sales at Shanghai Plaza 66, Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 and Wuxi Center 66 recorded growth in the range of 7% to 17%, with a corresponding increase of 6% to 15% in rental revenue. As COVID-19 in mainland China subsided, luxury sales rebounded significantly starting from April, reflecting the pent-up demand that was also fueled by reshoring of spending in this sector. Through product innovation, redistribution of merchandise and targeted promotions on omni-channels, luxury brands seized opportunities to generate sales exceeding pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, retail properties with fewer luxury tenants, recovered only moderately and recorded negative growth for the period, primarily due to the sales loss during the lock-down. This reflected both government and business have adopted a much more prudent approach towards resumption of normal life. 3 2020 Interim Results Our office portfolio in mainland China was less affected by COVID-19 attributable to the high quality of service standard for hygiene and sanitation by the property management of the Group. At Wuxi Center 66, new tenancies in the new Office Tower 2 offset the drop in occupancy at Office Tower 1. Office leasing at the new Kunming Spring City 66 office tower progressed well. As a result, the office sector recorded a 1% income growth in the first half of 2020. Overall operating profit for the Mainland portfolio grew by 4% while the average rental margin was 65%. Mainland China Property Leasing Portfolio for the Six Months Ended June 30 Revenue City and Name of Property (RMB Million) Occupancy Rate* ____________________________ ___________________________ _______________ 2020 2019 Change Mall Office ___________________________ _______________ Shanghai Plaza 66 861 827 4% 95% 91% Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 637 583 9% 94% 96% Shenyang Palace 66 85 95 -11% 83% N/A Shenyang Forum 66 # 127 113 12% 83% 88% Jinan Parc 66 148 158 -6% 92% N/A Wuxi Center 66 # 154 140 10% 92% 64% Tianjin Riverside 66 80 93 -14% 84% N/A Dalian Olympia 66 67 74 -9% 80% N/A Kunming Spring City 66 # 87 - N/A 84% 22% ___________________________ Total 2,246 2,083 8% ___________________________ Total in HK$ Million equivalent 2,480 2,409 3% * All occupancy rates stated herein were as of June 30, 2020. New properties opened in the second half of 2019: Conrad Shenyang at Shenyang Forum 66, Office Tower 2 at Wuxi Center 66, and the mall and office tower at Kunming Spring City 66. Malls The total revenue of our portfolio climbed 9% to RMB1,618 million after the opening of the new mall in Kunming in August 2019, adding to our eight existing malls in mainland China. The revenue of the eight existing malls generated 4% more in revenue compared to the first half of last year. 4 2020 Interim Results Income from the Shanghai Plaza 66 mall increased by 9% during the reporting period. The growth was partly offset by rent relief offered during the height of the COVID-19 crisis and transitional voids to accommodate brand expansions and relocations. Firmly positioned as the Home to Luxury and leveraging on HOUSE 66, our nationwide customer relationship management (CRM) program, Plaza 66 recorded the strongest bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic among Mainland malls. Its retail sales grew by 17% period on period, benefitting from pent-up demand and the repatriation of luxury spending. Taking advantage of the upward trend in local luxury spending, we will continue to cultivate customer loyalty and boost tenant sales. Revenue from the Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 mall advanced 15% to RMB453 million, as the benefits of Asset Enhancement Initiatives (AEI) started to flow through. The basement was reopened in June 2019, and the main atrium of the South Building with its strong collection of luxury brands was opened in December 2019. The North Building, comprising a trendy mix of lifestyle brands and a refurbished cinema, complemented the much-enhanced luxury offering in the South Building. Together, they have turned Grand Gateway 66 into a popular hub for young and affluent customers. The second phase of the renovation covering the upper floors of the South Building will be completed in the third quarter of 2020. Total retail sales have seen a strong recovery in the post-COVID-19 period, exceeding the first half of last year by 7%. The retail sales for the second quarter jumped 41% period-on-period. Income at the Shenyang Palace 66 mall retreated by 11% to RMB85 million due to the postponement of new store openings and the closure of some stores under local government directives in light of COVID-19. Retail sales declined 34% period-on-period and occupancy dropped by eight points to 83%. Shopping sentiment has recovered modestly but daily footfall has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, although over 96% of stores have resumed business as of June 2020. The mall was also affected by extensive road works conducted by the government along the pedestrianized zone during the period. Nevertheless, Palace 66 launched various sales-driven promotional campaigns in conjunction with its 10th Anniversary celebration in June to boost retail sales and footfall. The leasing performance of the Shenyang Forum 66 mall was likewise negatively impacted by the pandemic and witnessed a drop in footfall, overall sales and revenue in the first half of 2020. Both retail sales and revenue retreated 14%. However, sales in the luxury segment rebounded strongly in May and June. The nationwide CRM program, HOUSE 66, will be launched in August to capture high-level spending and loyalty. 5 2020 Interim Results Income at the Jinan Parc 66 mall fell by 6% to RMB148 million and retail sales dropped by 34% period-on-period. Retail sales at the mall are recovering due to strong marketing efforts and the deployment of the HOUSE 66 program. The Wuxi Center 66 mall achieved 6% revenue growth with its continuous improvement in trade mix and is expected to become the center of luxury in the city. The adverse impact from COVID-19 was offset by the higher base and turnover rent from luxury brands. The HOUSE 66 program, launched in 2019, played its part in promoting solid growth and sustainability in luxury sales. Retail sales advanced 13% period-on-period, with a particularly strong recovery from the outbreak seen in the second quarter when retail sales leaped 50% period-on-period. As part of pandemic control measures, the Tianjin Riverside 66 mall was ordered to close for five weeks between February and March by the local government. Revenue decreased by 14% period-on-period to RMB80 million, and retail sales plunged by 40%. The mall has been collaborating with tenants since its re-opening and is now on the road to recovery. The Dalian Olympia 66 mall was also not spared from the wrath of COVID-19. Revenue at the mall fell by 9% to RMB67 million. Nevertheless, the mall has secured a strong line-up of luxury brands and several of them started to take possession in the second quarter, paving the way for the arrival of an attractive cluster over the balance of the year and into 2021. For the reporting period, retail sales retreated 27% in the first half but have been demonstrating a healthy rebound since the second quarter. The HOUSE 66 program was successfully launched in June 2020. In Kunming Spring City 66, top luxury brands are arriving throughout the summer as planned. The mall generated rental revenue of RMB74 million in the first half of 2020. The retail performance of key luxury brands has led a rebound to pre-pandemic levels, while sales in other trades also showed upward momentum. Offices During the first six months of 2020, our seven office towers in four cities generated 1% more in revenue for a total of RMB542 million, mainly due to the new income stream from the second office tower at Wuxi Center 66 and the office tower at Kunming Spring City 66, both of which commenced operations in the third quarter of 2019. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, leasing activities remained subdued and revenue at existing office towers decreased mildly by 2%. 6 2020 Interim Results Revenue from the two office towers at Shanghai Plaza 66 dropped by 4% period-on-period. Despite some smaller tenants deciding to vacate during the pandemic, larger international groups in fashion and professional services took the opportunity to expand under one roof at Plaza 66, enhancing the overall quality of our tenant portfolio. As a result, rental income is expected to stabilize once pandemic-related transitional adjustments are settled. Revenue from the office tower at Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 was flat at RMB120 million. Occupancy rate was stable at 96%. The competitive position of the office tower was enhanced as the AEI of the mall is close to completion, attracting more quality tenants such as multinational corporations and large domestic enterprises. Income at the Shenyang Forum 66 office tower decreased by 1% period-on-period. The occupancy rate slipped one point to 88% as a few tenants downsized in response to the pandemic. Total revenue from the two office towers at Wuxi Center 66 rose by 18% in the first half of 2020. The new lettings and occupancy at Office Tower 2 more than offset a minor retreat in Office Tower 1 due, again, to the effects of the pandemic. Office Tower 2 successfully captured demand from the insurance and technology sectors as well as industries from the new economy, achieving a satisfactory absorption rate with its occupancy rate reaching 33% as of June 30, 2020. The office tower at Kunming Spring City 66 collected RMB13 million in rents during the period. The occupancy rate was 22% at period-end. Benefitting from its location and premium facilities, the office tower attracted renowned tenants from fast growing industries in the Southwest, including insurance, banking, finance, e-commerce and pharmaceutical. Hotel Conrad Shenyang was opened in September 2019, and contributed RMB22 million in revenue for the first half of 2020. Both room sales and the food and beverage business were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the restaurants reopened and business and leisure travels started to resume, revenue was gradually picking up in May. The pace of recovery will depend on the stability of disease control measures on a nationwide scale. 7 2020 Interim Results Residential and Serviced Apartments Income from residential and serviced apartments at Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 declined by 7% period-on-period. The occupancy rate dropped by 12 points to 79% owing to softened demand from expatriates. Hong Kong The performance of Hong Kong portfolio was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest. Revenue dropped 6% to HK$1,977 million while operating profit declined by 10% to HK$1,623 million. Rental margin was at 82%. The more tourist-oriented trades with street frontage in Fashion Walk Causeway Bay and Mongkok were the worst hit within the portfolio, both in terms of tenant sales and rental revenue, while community malls like Kornhill Plaza and Amoy Plaza were more resilient. The office sector also faced challenges, as there was a decline in business for the semi-retail trades and food and beverage tenants, a decrease in patients at medical clinics, and extensive shut-down of education centers, gyms and beauty services, some by government order. Hong Kong Property Leasing Portfolio for the Six Months Ended June 30 Revenue (HK$ Million) Occupancy Rate* ______________________________ ________________ 2020 2019 Change ______________________________ Commercial 1,143 1,207 -5% 97% Office and Industrial / Offices 695 728 -5% 89% Residential & Serviced Apartments 139 161 -14% 58% ______________________________ Total 1,977 2,096 -6% ______________________________ All occupancy rates stated herein were as of June 30, 2020. 8 2020 Interim Results Commercial Revenue from our Hong Kong commercial portfolio decreased 5% period-on-period to HK$1,143 million. The overall occupancy rate increased one point to 97%. The Causeway Bay portfolio was the hardest hit owing to the drastic drop in tourists and associated retail spending. Income of this portfolio dropped 13% to HK$281 million period-on-period and the occupancy rate declined seven points to 92%. Our Mongkok portfolio was severely affected as well, given its exposure to tourism related businesses. Revenue at Grand Plaza and Gala Place in Mongkok decreased by 9% during the period. Both properties remained fully let at the reporting date. Our community malls, namely Kornhill Plaza in Hong Kong East and Amoy Plaza in Kowloon East, were less affected. Revenue at Kornhill Plaza increased by 1% while revenue at Amoy Plaza retreated moderately by 5%. The mega department store, AEON STYLE, at Kornhill Plaza has demonstrated its strong positioning even under market conditions and continued to perform well in contrast to other trades. Peak Galleria was reopened in the second half of 2019 after major asset enhancement. Despite reopening at a challenging time, the occupancy rate of the mall reached 89% by the end of the reporting period. Offices Income of the Hong Kong office portfolio fell by 5% period-on-period to HK$695 million as the market stumbled under pressure from COVID-19. The overall occupancy rate fell by four points to 89%. Our offices in Central were more resilient and collected 4% more rent during the reporting period mainly due to positive rental reversions and stable occupancy. The Mongkok and Causeway Bay portfolios have a heavy mix of medical and semi-retail tenants and revenues there dropped by 5% and 10% respectively due to lower occupancy and rent relief granted. Hong Kong office rental accounted for 35% of total leasing income in Hong Kong. Residential and Serviced Apartments Revenue from the apartments shrank by 14% period-on-period to HK$139 million, owing to lower occupancy at Kornhill Apartments and The Summit. 9 2020 Interim Results PROPERTY SALES During the first six months of 2020, we sold the last unit (duplex) of The Long Beach. As the sale will be recognized upon completion of legal assignment later this year, no revenue or profit in respect of the transaction was recorded in the first half of 2020. PROPERTY REVALUATION As of June 30, 2020, the total value of our investment properties and investment properties under development amounted to HK$189,257 million. The value of the Hong Kong portfolio and the mainland China portfolio was HK$64,719 million and HK$124,538 million, respectively. These properties were revalued by Savills, an independent valuer, as of June 30, 2020. A revaluation loss of HK$4,805 million (2019: gain of HK$2,039 million) was recorded, representing a 2% decrease in valuation compared to the value recorded at December 31, 2019. The mainland China portfolio recorded a loss of HK$2,419 million (2019: HK$359 million), mainly reflecting the drop in market rents during the period. Although the performance of our Mainland leasing portfolio has been demonstrating a healthy recovery since the second quarter, tenants remained cautious about capital expenditures on expansions and rental reversions on lease renewals, particularly for the office tenants. The Hong Kong portfolio had a revaluation loss of HK$2,386 million (2019: gain of HK$2,398 million). The decrease in appraised value of our investment properties in Hong Kong reflected the drop in market rents and weakened consumer spending as a result of the pandemic and in the aftermath of social unrest. Our investment properties are held as long-term investments for recurring income. The revaluation loss is non-cash in nature, there will be no material effect on the operating cash flow and dividend distribution capability. 10 2020 Interim Results PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND CAPITAL COMMITMENT The total values of development projects in investment properties for leasing and properties for sale were HK$26,441 million and HK$5,389 million, respectively. These represented mainland China projects in Wuhan, Wuxi, Kunming, Hangzhou and Shenyang, and redevelopment projects in Hong Kong. At the reporting date, our capital commitments for investment properties amounted to HK$24 billion . Mainland China The next Mainland project to commence operations will be Wuhan Heartland 66, which will house a premier mall, a Grade A office tower and serviced apartments for sale, with a total gross floor area of 460,000 square meters. Construction works were suspended after the COVID-19 outbreak in January, but have resumed since April 2020. The completion of the mall and the office tower will be around the last quarter of 2020. Construction of the three residential towers has commenced and is scheduled for completion, in stages, beginning in the last quarter of 2022. Phase two of Wuxi Center 66 comprises luxury serviced apartments and a boutique hotel, with a total gross floor area of 108,982 square meters. The master layout plan of the project has been approved and excavation works commenced in 2019. The project is expected to reach completion from 2023 onwards. The remaining development at Kunming Spring City 66 comprises a five-star hotel and luxury apartments. The planning permit was obtained in May 2020 with project completion scheduled for 2023. Hangzhou Westlake 66 project, a high-end commercial complex with a total gross floor area of 194,100 square meters above-ground, comprises a retail podium with five Grade A office towers and a luxury hotel. Piling works have already started and the project is scheduled for completion, in phases, from 2024. The master layout plan of the remaining phases of Shenyang Forum 66, consisting of offices, apartments and a retail podium with a total gross floor area of 502,660 square meters, was approved in April 2020. Construction works will commence, in phases, beginning the second half of 2020. 11 2020 Interim Results Hong Kong In a joint venture project with our subsidiary, Hang Lung Properties Limited (Hang Lung Properties), the Group is re-developing226-240 Electric Road in North Point into a Grade A office tower. Total gross floor area of the project is approximately 105,000 square feet inclusive of a retail area on lower floors. Construction works have been started and the project is expected to complete in 2022. Ownership of the former Amoycan Industrial Centre in Ngau Tau Kok was consolidated by Hang Lung Properties through Compulsory Sale for Redevelopment Order in April 2019. The site is well located with proximity to MTR Kowloon Bay Station and the future East Kowloon Cultural Centre. It will be redeveloped into residential units for sale with a total gross floor area of 155,000 square feet, and some commercial areas on the podium floors. The project is targeted for completion in 2023. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES The Group maintained an appropriate capital structure with a high degree of agility. The objective is to have access to multiple channels of funding for meeting operational needs and business expansions and for risk mitigation purposes. All financial risk management, including debt re-financing, foreign exchange exposure, and interest rate volatility, etc., are centrally managed and controlled at the corporate level. Liquidity and Financing Management Cash flow position and funding needs are closely monitored and regularly reviewed to ensure that we have a good degree of financial flexibility and liquidity while optimizing net financial costs. As of June 30, 2020, total cash and bank balances amounted to HK$3,626 million (December 31, 2019: HK$3,660 million). All deposits are placed with banks with strong credit ratings and the counterparty risk is monitored on a regular basis. We focus on mitigating foreign exchange, interest rate, and re-financing risks in managing our debt portfolio. An appropriate mix of RMB/HKD/USD borrowings, fixed/floating rate debts, a staggered debt repayment profile, and a diversified source of funding are maintained. 12 2020 Interim Results As of June 30, 2020, total borrowings amounted to HK$33,856 million (December 31, 2019: HK$31,113 million), of which about 35% was denominated in RMB. The higher debt balance against the previous year-end was due to construction payments for the various projects under development in mainland China and Hong Kong. During the period, the Group entered into a number of interest rate swap contracts swapping a total of HK$4.5 billion floating rate borrowings to fixed rate with the objectives of mitigating interest rate volatility risks and optimizing interest costs. The Group has also printed additional Medium Term Notes of HK$4.0 billion in the first half of 2020, of which HK$1.2 billion were classified as green bonds under our Green Finance Framework established in 2019 as part of our ESG (environmental, social and governance) initiatives. As a result, fixed rate borrowings accounted for 63% of the total borrowings of the Group as of June 30, 2020. The composition of our debt portfolio can be categorized as follows: i) by currency (after currency swap): Denominated in: HKD RMB Total borrowings At June 30, 2020 _______________________ HK$ Million % of Total 22,121 65% 11,735 35% _______________________ 33,856 100% _______________________ At December 31, 2019 ______________________ HK$ Million % of Total 19,556 63% 11,557 37% ______________________ 31,113 100% ______________________ ii) by fixed or floating interest (after interest rate swap): At June 30, 2020 _______________________ HK$ Million % of Total Fixed 21,464 63% Floating 12,392 37% _______________________ Total borrowings 33,856 100% _______________________ At December 31, 2019 ______________________ HK$ Million % of Total 13,466 43% 17,647 57% ______________________ 31,113 100% ______________________ At the reporting date, the average tenure of the entire loan portfolio was 3.0 years (December 31, 2019: 2.9 years) with maturity staggered and spread over a period of over 10 years. Around 57% of the loans were repayable after 2 years. 13 Repayable: Within 1 year After 1 but within 2 years After 2 but within 5 years Over 5 years Total borrowings 2020 Interim Results At June 30, 2020 At December 31, 2019 _______________________ ______________________ HK$ Million % of Total HK$ Million % of Total 6,493 19% 3,241 10% 8,141 24% 7,632 25% 16,004 47% 18,668 60% 3,218 10% 1,572 5% _______________________ ______________________ 33,856 100% 31,113 100% _______________________ ______________________ At the balance sheet date, total undrawn committed banking facilities amounted to HK$15,178 million (December 31, 2019: HK$14,627 million). The available balances of the USD4 billion (December 31, 2019: USD3 billion) Medium Term Note Program amounted to USD1,941 million, equivalent to HK$15,044 million in total (December 31, 2019: HK$10,965 million). The undrawn committed banking facilities of the Company and its other subsidiaries, excluding the balances of Hang Lung Properties and its subsidiaries (HLP Group), amounted to HK$4,049 million (December 31, 2019: HK$5,228 million). Gearing Ratios and Interest Cover As of June 30, 2020, the net debt balance amounted to HK$30,230 million (December 31, 2019: HK$27,453 million). Net debt to equity ratio was 20.0% (December 31, 2019: 17.3%) and debt to equity ratio was 22.4% (December 31, 2019: 19.7%). Excluding the balances of HLP Group, the net debt balance of the Company and its other subsidiaries amounted to HK$838 million (December 31, 2019: HK$1,086 million). The corresponding net debt to shareholders' equity ratio (on an attributable net asset basis) was 1.0% (December 31, 2019: 1.2%). Gross amount of finance costs decreased by 8% to HK$751 million for the reporting period. The net amount charged to the statement of profit or loss for the six months increased to HK$85 million due to a reduction in finance costs being capitalized to projects under development after the completion and opening of a few new properties during 2019. Interest income for the period decreased 66% to HK$35 million. The decrease was mainly the 14 2020 Interim Results result of the utilization of surplus cash to meet construction payments. For the first half of 2020, the amount of finance costs in excess of interest income, i.e. net interest expense, was HK$50 million (2019: net interest income of HK$39 million). The average effective cost of borrowings for the period was lowered to 4.5% (2019: 4.7%). Interest cover for the first six months of 2020 was 4 times (2019: 5 times). Foreign Exchange Management The Group has limited exposure to foreign exchange risks, mainly arising from normal operations in mainland China and the two USD500 million bonds issued. Appropriate measures have been taken to mitigate the exposure to foreign exchange risk. The cash and bank balances at the reporting date comprised of the following currencies: At June 30, 2020 At December 31, 2019 _______________________ ______________________ HK$ Million % of Total HK$ Million % of Total Denominated in: HKD 2,136 59% 2,102 57% RMB 1,381 38% 1,449 40% USD 109 3% 109 3% _______________________ ______________________ Total cash and bank balances 3,626 100% 3,660 100% _______________________ ______________________ (a) RMB Exposure Our RMB exposure is mainly derived from the currency translation risk arising from the net assets of our subsidiaries in mainland China. As of June 30, 2020, net assets denominated in RMB accounted for about 63% of our total net assets. As the RMB had depreciated by about 1.9% against the HKD compared to December 31, 2019, the re-translation of these net assets denominated in RMB into HKD using the exchange rate as of the reporting date resulted in a re-translation loss of HK$2,007 million (2019: HK$425 million). The re-translation loss was recognized in other comprehensive income/exchange reserve. 15 2020 Interim Results Our business operations and projects under development in mainland China are funded by cash inflows from mainland China operations and RMB borrowings in addition to capital injections from Hong Kong. We have adopted a systematic approach to mitigate the currency risks and practiced the strict discipline of not taking any speculative position on the movement of the RMB against the HKD. Regular business reviews were undertaken to assess the level of funding needs for our mainland China projects after taking into account various factors such as regulatory constraints, project development timelines, and the market environment. Appropriate modifications to our funding plan will be conducted in light of the change of circumstances. USD Exposure The USD foreign exchange exposure is related to the two USD500 million fixed rate bonds issued, equivalent to HK$7,751 million at the reporting date. The related currency exchange risk was covered back-to-back by two USD/HKD cross currency swap contracts. Charge of Assets Assets of the Group were not charged to any third parties as of June 30, 2020. Contingent Liabilities The Group did not have any material contingent liabilities as of June 30, 2020. 16 2020 Interim Results OUTLOOK Two factors that will have major bearings on our performance in the second half of 2020: the sustainability of the retail sales recovery on the Mainland, particularly in the lifestyle sector given the luxury sector proved to recover much faster than expected, and the socio-economic stability in Hong Kong. Our Mainland properties are expected to fully recover by the end of third quarter and will continue to deliver solid organic growth. Properties commencing business in 2019 will show their full year effect in 2020. On the marketing side, the gradual maturity of the portfolio-wide CRM program HOUSE 66 and the deployment of a variety of digital social platforms will complement the rise in our malls' luxury offering very well. These programs will continue to bring in new business and enhance relationships through strengthening the Hang Lung branded experience and delivering tailor-made services to customers and tenants alike. The continued opening of new luxury shops according to plan in various malls, along with the completion of the AEI at Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 mall in the second half of this year contribute to revenue growth. Depending on market conditions, we will continue to sell completed residential properties in Hong Kong and explore opportunities to dispose of non-core properties. On the property development side, two redevelopment projects in Hong Kong are in progress and we will continue to look for development opportunities. On the Mainland, construction of luxury/high-end serviced apartments in our projects in Wuhan, Wuxi, Kunming and Shenyang will continue. 2020 Interim Results CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (UNAUDITED) 2020 2019 Note HK$ Million HK$ Million Revenue 2(a) 4,457 4,505 Direct costs and operating expenses (1,218) (1,073) ___________ ___________ 3,239 3,432 Other net income 3 27 874 Administrative expenses (307) (334) ___________ ___________ Profit from operations before changes in fair value of properties 2,959 3,972 Net (decrease)/increase in fair value of properties (4,805) 2,039 ___________ ___________ (Loss)/profit from operations after changes in fair value of properties (1,846) 6,011 Interest income 35 104 Finance costs (85) (65) Net interest (expense)/income 4 (50) 39 Share of (losses)/profits of joint ventures (167) 124 ___________ ___________ (Loss)/profit before taxation 2(b) & 5 (2,063) 6,174 Taxation 6 (433) (734) ___________ ___________ (Loss)/profit for the period (2,496) 5,440 ___________ ___________ Attributable to: Shareholders (1,595) 3,709 Non-controlling interests (901) 1,731 ___________ ___________ (2,496) 5,440 ___________ ___________ (Loss)/earnings per share 8(a) Basic (HK$1.17) HK$2.72 Diluted (HK$1.17) HK$2.72 ___________ ___________

___________ ___________ 2,681 3,452 (4,393) 1,775 ___________ ___________ (1,712) 5,227 32 90 (77) (57) 33 108

___________ ___________ (1,911) 5,368 (635)

___________ ___________ (2,302) 4,733 ___________ ___________ (1,469) 3,231 1,502

___________ ___________ (2,302) 4,733 ___________ ___________ (RMB1.08) RMB2.37 (RMB1.08) RMB2.37 ___________ ___________ 18 2020 Interim Results CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (UNAUDITED) (Loss)/profit for the period Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Movement in exchange reserve: Exchange difference arising from translation to presentation currency Net investment hedge - net gain Movement in hedging reserve: Effective portion of changes in fair value Net amount transferred to profit or loss Deferred tax Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Net change in fair value of equity investments Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders Non-controlling interests 2020 HK$ Million (2,496) (2,007) 20 (44) 46 3 1 ___________ (1,981) ___________ (4,477) ___________ (2,696) (1,781) ___________ (4,477) ___________ 2019 HK$ Million 5,440 (425) - 48 22 - 1 ___________ (354) ___________ 5,086 ___________ 3,514 1,572 ___________ 5,086 ___________ For information purpose only ________________________ 2020 2019 RMB Million RMB Million (2,302) 4,733 907 63 18 - 41 42 20 3 - 1 1 ___________ ___________ 931125 ___________ ___________ (1,371) 4,858 ___________ ___________ 3,309 1,549

___________ ___________ (1,371) 4,858 ___________ ___________ 19 2020 Interim Results CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AT JUNE 30, 2020 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Investment properties Investment properties under development Other property, plant and equipment Interest in joint ventures Other assets Deferred tax assets Current assets Cash and deposits with banks Trade and other receivables Properties for sale Assets held for sale Current liabilities Bank loans and other borrowings Trade and other payables Lease liabilities Current tax payable Net current liabilities Total assets less current liabilities (Unaudited) (Audited) For information purpose only ________________________ June 30, December 31, June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Note HK$ Million HK$ Million RMB Million RMB Million 9 162,816 168,218 148,683 150,737 9 26,441 27,602 24,152 24,726 231 231 211 207 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 189,488 196,051 173,046 175,670 3,931 4,119 3,588 3,693 1,446 1,445 1,320 1,295 5 4 5 4 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 194,870 201,619 177,959 180,662 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 3,626 3,660 3,311 3,280 10 2,375 2,298 2,169 2,059 6,364 5,662 5,811 5,075 11 3 - 3 - ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 12,368 11,620 11,294 10,414 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 6,493 3,241 5,928 2,903 12 7,626 8,752 6,965 7,842 23 23 21 21 505 847 461 759 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 14,647 12,863 13,375 11,525 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 2,279 1,243 2,081 1,111 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 192,591 200,376 175,878 179,551 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 20 2020 Interim Results CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued) AT JUNE 30, 2020 Non-current liabilities Bank loans and other borrowings Lease liabilities Deferred tax liabilities NET ASSETS Capital and reserves Share capital Reserves Shareholders' equity Non-controlling interests TOTAL EQUITY (Unaudited) (Audited) For information purpose only ________________________ June 30, December 31, June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$ Million HK$ Million RMB Million RMB Million 27,363 27,872 24,983 24,967 284 293 259 262 13,551 13,884 12,378 12,437 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 41,198 42,049 37,620 37,666 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 151,393 158,327 138,258 141,885 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 4,065 4,065 3,164 3,164 83,499 87,229 76,801 78,659 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 87,564 91,294 79,965 81,823 63,829 67,033 58,293 60,062 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 151,393 158,327 138,258 141,885 ___________ ___________ ___________ ___________ 21 2020 Interim Results NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Basis of preparation The interim results set out in the announcement do not constitute the interim report for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of Hang Lung Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") but are extracted from the report. The unaudited interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard (HKAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and the applicable disclosure provisions of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The preparation of interim financial report in conformity with HKAS 34 requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses on a year-to-date basis. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The HKICPA has issued a number of new or amended Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (HKFRSs) that are first effective for the current accounting period of the Group. The adoption of these new or amended HKFRSs does not have significant impact on the Group's interim financial report. The interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted in the 2019 annual financial statements. The presentation currency of these consolidated financial statements is Hong Kong dollar. In view of the Group's significant business operations in mainland China, management has included additional financial information prepared in Renminbi in the consolidated financial statements. Such supplementary information is prepared on the same basis as 2019 as if the presentation currency is Renminbi. 22 2020 Interim Results 1. Basis of preparation (Continued) The financial information relating to the financial year ended December 31, 2019 included in this announcement of interim results as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that financial year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622) is as follows: The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or 407(3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. 23 2020 Interim Results 2. Revenue and segment information The Group manages businesses according to the nature of services and products provided. Management has determined property leasing and property sales to be the reportable operating segments for the measurement of performance and the allocation of resources. Segment assets principally comprise all non-current assets and current assets directly attributable to each segment with the exception of interest in joint ventures, other assets, deferred tax assets and cash and deposits with banks. No segment liabilities analysis is presented as the Group monitors and manages liabilities on a group basis. Disaggregation of revenue

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is analyzed as follows: HK$ Million Under the scope of HKFRS 16, Leases: Rental income Under the scope of HKFRS 15, Revenue from contracts with customers: Building management fees and other income from property leasing 20202019 3,9484,033 509 472 ___________ ___________ 4,457 4,505 ___________ ___________ 24 2020 Interim Results 2. Revenue and segment information (Continued) Revenue and results by segments HK$ Million 2020 2019 _________________________ _________________________ Property Property Property Property Leasing Sales Total Leasing Sales Total Revenue Mainland China

Hong Kong Profit from operations before changes in fair value of properties Mainland China

Hong Kong 2,480 - 2,480 2,409 - 2,409 1,977 - 1,977 2,096 - 2,096 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 4,457 - 4,457 4,505 - 4,505 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 1,488 (2) 1,486 1,476 - 1,476 1,475 (2) 1,473 1,628 868 2,496 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 2,963 (4) 2,959 3,104 868 3,972 Net (decrease)/increase in fair value of properties Net interest (expense)/income Interest income

Finance costs Share of (losses)/profits of joint ventures (Loss)/profit before taxation Taxation (Loss)/profit for the period Net (loss)/profit attributable to shareholders (4,805) - (4,805) (50) - (50) 35 - 35 (85) - (85) (167) - (167) _______ _______ _______ (2,059) (4) (2,063) (433) - (433) _______ _______ _______ (2,492) (4) (2,496) (1,593) (2) (1,595) _______ _______ _______ 2,039 - 2,039 39 - 39 104 - 104 (65) - (65) 124 - 124 _______ _______ _______ 5,306 868 6,174 (734) - (734) _______ _______ _______ 4,572 868 5,440 2,841 868 3,709 _______ _______ _______ 25 2020 Interim Results 2. Revenue and segment information (Continued) Total segment assets HK$ Million Mainland China Hong Kong Interest in joint ventures Other assets Deferred tax assets Cash and deposits with banks June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 _________________________ _________________________ Property Property Property Property Leasing Sales Total Leasing Sales Total 126,494 2,229 128,723 131,104 1,608 132,712 65,368 4,139 69,507 67,243 4,056 71,299 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 191,862 6,368 198,230 198,347 5,664 204,011 3,931 4,119 1,446 1,445 5 4 3,626 3,660 _______ _______ 207,238 213,239 _______ _______ 3. Other net income HK$ Million Government grants Ineffectiveness on cash flow hedges Gain on disposal of a subsidiary Others 2020 2019 21 - 1 1 - 868 5 5 ___________ ___________ 27 874 ___________ ___________ 26 2020 Interim Results Net interest (expense)/income

HK$ Million

Interest income on bank deposits

Interest expense on bank loans and other borrowings Interest on lease liabilities

Other borrowing costs

Total borrowing costs

Less: Borrowing costs capitalized Finance costs

Net interest (expense)/income (Loss)/profit before taxation 2020 2019 35 104 ___________ ___________ 708 766 8 8 35 38 ___________ ___________ 751 812 (666) (747) ___________ ___________ 85 65 ___________ ___________ (50) 39 ___________ ___________ HK$ Million 2020 2019 (Loss)/profit before taxation is arrived at after charging: Staff costs (Note) 694 679 Depreciation 28 22 ___________ ___________ Note: The staff costs included employee share-based payments of HK$32 million (2019: HK$26 million). If the amounts not recognized in the statement of profit or loss, including amounts capitalized, were accounted for, staff costs would have been HK$816 million (2019: HK$824 million). 27 2020 Interim Results 6. Taxation in the consolidated statement of profit or loss Provision for Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% (2019: 16.5%) of the estimated assessable profits for the period. Mainland China Income Tax represents mainland China Corporate Income Tax calculated at 25% (2019: 25%) and mainland China withholding income tax calculated at the applicable rates. The withholding tax rate applicable to Hong Kong companies in respect of dividend distributions from foreign investment enterprises in mainland China was 5% (2019: 5%). HK$ Million Current tax Hong Kong Profits Tax Mainland China Income Tax Total current tax Deferred tax Changes in fair value of properties Other origination and reversal of temporary differences Total deferred tax Total income tax expense 20202019 172 269 335 353 ___________ ___________ 507 622 ___________ ___________ (180) 41 106 71 ___________ ___________ (74) 112 ___________ ___________ 433 734 ___________ ___________ 28 7. Dividends Interim dividend

HK$ Million

Proposed after the end of the reporting period: HK19 cents (2019: HK19 cents) per share 2020 Interim Results 20202019 258 258 ___________ ___________ The dividend proposed after the end of the reporting period has not been recognized as a liability at the end of the reporting period. Special and final dividends approved and paid during the six months ended June 30, 2020 HK$ Million 2019 special dividend of HK26 cents (2018: Nil) per share 2019 final dividend of HK63 cents (2018: HK61 cents) per share 8. (Loss)/earnings per share 20202019 354 - 858 831 ___________ ___________ 1,212 831 ___________ ___________ The calculation of basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share is based on the following data: HK$ Million 2020 2019 (Loss)/earnings for calculation of basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share (net (loss)/profit attributable to shareholders) (1,595) 3,709 ___________ ___________ 29 2020 Interim Results 8. (Loss)/earnings per share (Continued) (a) (Continued) Number of shares __________________________ 2020 2019 Weighted average number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share (Note) 1,361,618,242 1,361,618,242 ____________ ____________ Note: Diluted (loss)/earnings per share were the same as the basic (loss)/earnings per share for the periods as there were no dilutive potential ordinary shares in existence during the periods. The underlying net profit attributable to shareholders, which excluded changes in fair value of properties net of related income tax and non-controlling interests, is calculated as follows: HK$ Million Net (loss)/profit attributable to shareholders Effect of changes in fair value of properties Effect of corresponding income tax Effect of changes in fair value of investment properties of joint ventures Non-controlling interests Underlying net profit attributable to shareholders 2020 2019 (1,595) 3,709 ___________ ___________ 4,805 (2,039) (180) 108 237 (56) ___________ ___________ 4,862 (1,987) (1,931) 602 ___________ ___________ 2,931 (1,385) ___________ ___________ 1,336 2,324 ___________ ___________ The earnings per share based on underlying net profit attributable to shareholders were: 2020 2019 Basic HK$0.98 HK$1.71 Diluted HK$0.98 HK$1.71 ___________ ___________ 30 2020 Interim Results Investment properties and investment properties under development Additions

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, additions to investment properties and investment properties under development amounted to HK$1,328 million (2019: HK$9,934 million). Valuation

The investment properties and investment properties under development of the Group were revalued as of June 30, 2020 by Mr. Charles C.K. Chan, Registered Professional Surveyor (General Practice), of Savills Valuation and Professional Services Limited, on a market value basis. Trade and other receivables Included in trade and other receivables are trade receivables (based on the due date) with the following aging analysis: HK$ Million Not past due or less than 1 month past due 1 - 3 months past due More than 3 months past due June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 81 24 33 27 8 2 ___________ ___________ 122 53 ___________ ___________ The Group maintains a defined credit policy including stringent credit evaluation on and payment of a rental deposit from tenants. In addition to the payment of rental deposits, tenants are required to pay monthly rents in respect of leased properties in advance. Receivables are regularly reviewed and closely monitored to minimize any associated credit risk.

Provision for expected credit losses was assessed and adequately made on a case-by-case basis, based on the historical default experience and forward-looking information that may impact the tenants' ability to repay the outstanding balances. 31 2020 Interim Results Trade and other receivables (Continued) Included in other receivables of the Group is a deposit of land acquisition in mainland China of HK$274 million (December 31, 2019: HK$279 million). Assets held for sale

On June 22, 2020, the Group entered into a sale and purchase agreement with an independent third party to dispose of investment properties of two car parking spaces at The Long Beach in Hong Kong. Accordingly, the assets are presented as assets held for sale. The completion of the transaction is scheduled to take place in July 2020. Trade and other payables

Included in trade and other payables are trade creditors with the following aging analysis: HK$ Million June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Due within 3 months 2,850 4,125 Due after 3 months 973 838 ___________ ___________ 3,823 4,963 ___________ ___________ 32 2020 Interim Results OTHER INFORMATION Employees As of June 30, 2020, the number of employees was 4,618 (comprising 1,155 Hong Kong employees and 3,463 mainland China employees). The total employee costs for the six months ended June 30, 2020, amounted to HK$816 million. We provide competitive remuneration packages for all employees including discretionary bonuses payable based on individual performance. We regularly review remuneration packages to ensure that they comply with relevant regulatory requirements and market conditions. The Group has share option schemes for the employees and provides professional and high-quality training opportunities. Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities During the six months ended June 30, 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of its listed securities. Compliance with Corporate Governance Code During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code as stated in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Review of Interim Results The interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2020, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and auditor, KPMG. 33 2020 Interim Results Book Close Dates Book close dates (both days inclusive) September 15 to 16, 2020 Latest time to lodge transfers 4:30 pm on September 14, 2020 Record date for interim dividend September 16, 2020 Payment date for interim dividend September 29, 2020 On Behalf of the Board Ronnie C. Chan Chairman Hong Kong, July 30, 2020 As of the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises the following directors: Executive Directors: Mr. Ronnie C. CHAN, Mr. Weber W.P. LO, Mr. H.C. HO and Mr. Adriel W. CHAN Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Gerald L. CHAN, Mr. George K.K. CHANG and Mr. Roy Y.C. CHEN Independent Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Simon S.O. IP, Prof. P.W. LIU, Prof. L.C. TSUI and Mr. Martin C.K. LIAO 34 2020 Interim Results GLOSSARY Financial Terms Finance costs: Total of interest expense on total borrowings and other borrowing costs, net of amount capitalized Total borrowings: Total of bank loans & other borrowings, net of unamortized other borrowing costs Net debt: Total borrowings net of cash and deposits with banks Net (loss)/profit attributable to shareholders: (Loss)/profit for the period (after tax) less amounts attributable to non-controlling interests Underlying net profit attributable to shareholders: Net (loss)/profit attributable to shareholders excluding changes in fair value of properties net of related income tax and non-controlling interests Financial Ratios Basic Net (loss)/profit attributable to shareholders Debt to Total borrowings (loss)/earnings = = equity Weighted average number of Total equity per share shares in issue during the period Net assets attributable to = Shareholders' equity Net debt to = Net debt shareholders Weighted average number of equity Total equity per share shares in issue during the period Profit from operations before Interest cover = changes in fair value of properties Finance costs before capitalization less interest income 35 Attachments Original document

