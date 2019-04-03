Hang Lung Properties : Clarification Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00101)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Hang Lung Properties Limited dated April 2, 2019 on the connection transactions related to the formation of a joint venture for the redevelopment of Electric Road, Hong Kong (the "Announcement").

The Company would like to clarify that due to a typographical error, the Chinese version of "Electric Road" stated in the Announcement should be read as "電氣道" instead of "電器道".

Save for the information stated above, all the information in the Announcement remains

unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Margaret Ka Man YAN

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, April 3, 2019

