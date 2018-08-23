Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hang Lung Properties Limited    0101   HK0101000591

HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED (0101)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hang Lung Properties : Dialogue with World-Class Construction Team to Unravel Kunming’s Unique DNA Read More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:07am EDT
(Hong Kong, August 23, 2018) Spring City 66, Hang Lung Properties' commercial complex in Kunming, Yunnan Province, today organized a briefing with the theme 'Dialogue with World-Class Architects', inviting its world-renowned construction team to Kunming to introduce the people-oriented architectural design of Spring City 66 as well as the spirit of the project's interior design and environmental engineering.

The eminent construction team for Spring City 66 includes Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF), a renowned architectural firm which is the architect of the project and the interior designer for the office tower; Concept i, an internationally acclaimed studio responsible for the interior design of the mall; and J. Roger Preston Limited (JRP), a leading consultant in the Southeast Asia region overseeing the electrical and mechanical design of the project.

Mr. Adrian Lo, Director - Project Management of Hang Lung Properties said, 'Hang Lung has worked closely with the construction team to create an avant-garde concept at Spring City 66, utilizing different technologies throughout the process. From its design and use of materials to its operations, Spring City 66 exudes Kunming's unique DNA and culture, and has fully integrated important sustainability features to position the project to become one of Kunming's most striking landmarks upon completion. I believe that not only will Spring City 66 bring the best brands to the city, showcased in the most impressive environment, it will also take up an important role to present the best of Yunnan to the world.'

Hang Lung Properties acquired this prime plot of land in 2011, marking the Company's first entry into the southwest region of mainland China. Meticulously designed and executed, the mall is expected to open in mid-2019.

Known as the 'Spring City', Kunming is famed for its pleasant climate and captivating scenery. The project has incorporated these features into its design to showcase the very best of the city's charm. The architectural firm KPF has used 'Spring comes to Life' as its design theme and incorporated undulating layers into the structure to evoke the mountainous terrain that surrounds Kunming. The 'interlocking roof form', the highly visible green elements and outdoor leisure spaces flawlessly harmonize the design with the city and its lifestyle. The color palette of the materials used for the exterior wall was chosen to echo the natural stone hues for which the Kunming landscape is famed. The interior design, rooftop garden, al fresco terrace, green landscaping, and associated facilities take their cue from customer desires for a shopping environment that is modern and convenient to move around while at the same time evoking feelings of serenity, and is reflective of Hang Lung's customer-centric sensitivity to curating the best possible customer experience.

The beauty of nature is not only a characteristic of the project's exterior but has also been brought into the interior spaces. Design studio, Concept i, was inspired by nature in their design palette of natural materials, the warm and fresh green tones of decorative fittings, and the extensive use of glass to introduce more natural light, bringing the 'City of Eternal Spring' indoors for shoppers to bask in. The central zone of the mall employs 80,000 square meters of Grade A natural stone in its design, sufficient to pave-over 11 football pitches. And in addition to the glorious sunlight, over 19,000 LED lighting strips illuminate the interior features, stretching to four times the length of the Kunming Changshui International Airport runway.

Hang Lung has long upheld the 'Build to Own and Build to Last' business model. While focusing on aesthetic features, the Company also considers the impact that its projects have on the surrounding environment. Hang Lung has committed itself in all its projects to the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and the project's electrical and mechanical consultant, JRP, has incorporated a number of environmentally friendly and sustainable elements, including the E2 Design (Energy Saving & Environmentally Friendly Design) which maximizes efficiency in the usage of electricity and water, ensures optimum indoor air quality levels, and exceeds the design requirements for Grade A office towers and world-class shopping malls in terms of efficient energy consumption. Furthermore, as Kunming is situated in an area of seismic activity, over 2,000 shock absorbers have been installed within the structure to ensure the safety of the visitors and staff. Hang Lung's extensive efforts in building with sustainability in mind have been recognized at Spring City 66 with the award of the 'Precertification under Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for Core and Shell Development - Gold Level' issued by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2013.

The construction work at Spring City 66 is progressing at full speed. The mixed-use development has a total gross floor area of 432,000 square meters, comprising a world-class shopping mall of 156,700 square meters, a 63-story Grade A office tower with a total gross floor area of 177,600 square meters, serviced apartments, and 2,000 car parking spaces. The mall is expected to open in mid-2019.

Disclaimer

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 10:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMIT
06:07aHANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Dialogue with World-Class Construction Team to Unravel Ku..
PU
07/30HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Achieves Healthy Growth in Core Leasing Business Read Mor..
PU
07/30HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
07/22HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Youngsters Graduate from Hang Lung Young Architects Progr..
PU
07/17HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Kornhill Plaza Presents “Summer Fantasy Fiesta&rdqu..
PU
07/15HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Re-Designation of Director
PU
07/13HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : The Peak Galleria x Stretching Bear Stepping-up the Pace ..
PU
05/30HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Hong Kong developer bets $1.7bn on mainland property
AQ
05/29HANG LUNG : PPT (101) wins bid for Hangzhou land at Rmb10.73bn
AQ
05/28HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Discloseable Transaction – Land Acquisition
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/30Tweedy, Browne Fund Q4 2017 Commentary 
2016HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : A Unique Property Developer For Long-Term Investors 
201515 Lowest EV/EBIT Large Caps With Strong Balance Sheets (And With Great Stati.. 
2015Is There Still Value In The Hang Seng? 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 10 036 M
EBIT 2018 6 963 M
Net income 2018 4 789 M
Debt 2018 14 348 M
Yield 2018 4,78%
P/E ratio 2018 14,28
P/E ratio 2019 15,61
EV / Sales 2018 8,42x
EV / Sales 2019 9,16x
Capitalization 70 165 M
Chart HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hang Lung Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20,0  HKD
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lo Wai-pak Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Chung Chan Chairman
Hau Cheong Ho Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wai Leung Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Ronald Joseph Arculli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.57%8 938
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.48%47 843
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.50%43 664
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.74%33 887
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.55%33 639
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.78%26 120
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.