Hang Lung Properties : Grant of Share Options

HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00101)
GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS
This announcement is made pursuant to rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
The board of directors (the "Board") of Hang Lung Properties Limited (the "Company") announces that the Company has granted options (the "Share Options") to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees"), subject to acceptance of the Grantees, under the Company's share option scheme adopted on April 18, 2012. The Share Options shall entitle the Grantees to subscribe for a total of 55,492,000 new shares of the Company (the "Shares"). Details of the Share Options granted are set out below:
Date of grant
:
June 28, 2019
Exercise price
:
HK$18.58 per Share
Closing price of the Shares on the date of grant
:
HK$18.58 per Share
Validity period of the Share Options
: ten years, from June 28, 2019 to
June 27, 2029
Among the Share Options granted above, Share Options in respect of a total of 9,875,000 Shares were granted to the executive directors of the Board of the Company with details as follows:
Name
Number of Shares under Share Options
Mr. Ronnie C. CHAN
3,025,000
Mr. Weber Wai Pak LO
2,750,000
Mr. Hau Cheong HO
1,900,000
Mr. Adriel Wenbwo CHAN
2,200,000
The granting of the Share Options to the executive directors of the Board of the Company has been approved by independent non-executive directors of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, none of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.
By Order of the Board
Margaret Ka Man YAN
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, June 28, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises the following directors: Executive Directors: Mr. Ronnie C. CHAN, Mr. Weber W.P. LO, Mr. H.C. HO and Mr. Adriel W. CHAN Non-Executive Director: Mr. Philip N.L. CHEN
IndependentNon-ExecutiveDirectors: Mr. Ronald J. ARCULLI, Mr. Nelson W.L. YUEN,
Mr. Dominic C.F. HO, Dr. Andrew K.C. CHAN, Prof. H.K. CHANG and Ms. Anita Y.M. FUNG
