HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED

(0101)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 06/27
18.52 HKD   +0.33%
06:46aHANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Grant of Share Options
PU
06/20HANG LUNG PROPERTIES : Sustainability Report 2018
PU
06/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall, Led By Hang Seng's Slide
DJ
Hang Lung Properties : Grant of Share Options

06/28/2019 | 06:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 00101)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hang Lung Properties Limited (the "Company") announces that the Company has granted options (the "Share Options") to certain eligible participants (the "Grantees"), subject to acceptance of the Grantees, under the Company's share option scheme adopted on April 18, 2012. The Share Options shall entitle the Grantees to subscribe for a total of 55,492,000 new shares of the Company (the "Shares"). Details of the Share Options granted are set out below:

Date of grant

:

June 28, 2019

Exercise price

:

HK$18.58 per Share

Closing price of the Shares on the date of grant

:

HK$18.58 per Share

Validity period of the Share Options

: ten years, from June 28, 2019 to

June 27, 2029

Among the Share Options granted above, Share Options in respect of a total of 9,875,000 Shares were granted to the executive directors of the Board of the Company with details as follows:

Name

Number of Shares under Share Options

Mr. Ronnie C. CHAN

3,025,000

Mr. Weber Wai Pak LO

2,750,000

Mr. Hau Cheong HO

1,900,000

Mr. Adriel Wenbwo CHAN

2,200,000

The granting of the Share Options to the executive directors of the Board of the Company has been approved by independent non-executive directors of the Company.

1

Save as disclosed above, none of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

By Order of the Board

Margaret Ka Man YAN

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, June 28, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises the following directors: Executive Directors: Mr. Ronnie C. CHAN, Mr. Weber W.P. LO, Mr. H.C. HO and Mr. Adriel W. CHAN Non-Executive Director: Mr. Philip N.L. CHEN

Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Mr. Ronald J. ARCULLI, Mr. Nelson W.L. YUEN,

Mr. Dominic C.F. HO, Dr. Andrew K.C. CHAN, Prof. H.K. CHANG and Ms. Anita Y.M. FUNG

2

Disclaimer

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 10:45:03 UTC
