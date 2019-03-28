Hang Lung Properties : Marks a Decade of Supporting Earth Hour Read More

Log in
03/28/2019 | 03:41am EDT
(March 28, 2019, Hong Kong) Hang Lung Properties Limited is dedicated to creating a sustainable future by weaving sustainability into its business fabric and supporting green initiatives in the community. This year, the Company marks its 10th consecutive year of supporting the worldwide Earth Hour organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Non-essential lights will be switched off at Hang Lung's 25 properties in Hong Kong and mainland China at 8:30pm for an hour on March 30 (Saturday).

Properties taking part include the Hang Lung Headquarters at the Standard Chartered Bank Building, Fashion Walk, The Peak Galleria, and Gala Place. In addition, Hang Lung's all eight operating projects in Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin and Dalian will also be taking part in the global initiative. Staff, tenants, and residents are also being encouraged to join the campaign, to save energy together.

Hang Lung is committed to implementing environmental protection and energy conservation measures across its portfolio of developments. The Company achieved a 10.9% reduction in electricity intensity at properties in Hong Kong and mainland China in 2018 against the 2015 baseline, which is just 1% away from the 2020 target. Additionally, Hang Lung strives to promote environmental protection through different community activities. The Company's volunteer teams in Hong Kong and mainland China actively organize tree planting activities for staff and their family and friends, advocating a sustainable lifestyle with a low carbon footprint throughout the organization and in society at large.

Disclaimer

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 07:40:17 UTC
