Hang Lung Properties : Takes Home Three Accolades at the International ARC Awards Read More

HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED (0101)
10/05/2018 | 06:28am CEST
(Hong Kong, October 5, 2018) Hang Lung is pleased to announce that the 2017 Annual Reports of Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties have won three accolades at the 32nd Annual International ARC Awards in the Property Development: Various & Multi-Use category. The achievements include the award of Gold Winner in the Chairman's/ President's Letter section, Bronze Winner in the Traditional Annual Report section, and an Honors Award in the Interior Design section.

Now in its 32nd year, the annual International ARC Awards is curated by MerComm Inc., and is a highly respected and prestigious competition in the industry, often regarded as the Oscars of Annual Reports. With the objective of honoring exceptional annual reports, the Awards received over 2,100 entries from 34 countries this year. The judging panel, made up of top executives from over 70 different corporations around the world, ranked the annual reports based on creativity, cover design, chairman's letter, writing style, interior design, photos, financial and overall presentations.

Upholding the highest level of corporate governance, Hang Lung's annual reports have won a number of international awards over the years. The reports have set a high benchmark for quality information disclosures and demonstrate the Group's longstanding commitment to a high level of transparency, accountability, integrity, and disclosure, allowing investors to fully understand the operational conditions of the Group. The letters to shareholders personally penned by the Chairman of Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties, Mr. Ronnie C. Chan, have always drawn the attention of the public. These awards reaffirm the Group's success in maintaining quality communications with all its stakeholders.

With the theme, 'Strong Roots for Growth', the design of the FY 2017 annual reports featured the Group's prized portfolio of properties as the strong roots for its sustainable growth, coupled with leaves with growing lines as a distinct reminder of its corporate values and commitment as a leading commercial property developer that builds, manages, and owns world-class properties in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Disclaimer

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 04:27:04 UTC
