HANG SENG

HANG SENG

(HSX)
News 
News of the components of

BOND REPORT: Long-term Treasury Yields Deepen Plunge To Multiyear Lows

08/13/2019 | 07:41am EDT

By Sunny Oh

30-year U.S. Treasury yield inches towards its all-time low

Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as political uncertainty from Argentina, demonstrations in Hong Kong and worries about trade policy tensions hampered appetite for risk assets like stocks.

How are Treasurys doing?

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down 0.6 basis point to 1.634%, its lowest since Oct. 2016, while the 2-year note rate was virtually unchanged at 1.575%. The 30-year bond yield fell 2.5 basis points to 2.105%, inches away from its all-time low of 2.09%. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.

What's driving Treasurys?

Safe haven assets drew inflows from fear-stricken investors as protests in the Asian financial center of Hong Kong showed few signs of ending. Reports that China had deployed military forces near the city stoked concerns that Beijing may be entertaining a heavy-handed response to recent protests. U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said "any violent crackdown would be completely unacceptable."

Asian equities struggled with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down 2.1% and Japan's Topix index ending lower by 1.1%.

Investor confidence in Argentina was shaken to the core after business-friendly Mauricio Macri President was defeated by populist Alberto Fernández in primary elections, suggesting a similar outcome in October's presidential vote. On Monday, the Argentinian peso swooned 15% against the U.S. dollar and its stock market saw a 31% drop.

In economic data, the U.S. consumer price index for July is due to be published at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. Analysts polled by MarketWatch anticipate inflation to climb 0.3% for the month, but for the core gauge stripping out for energy and food prices to rise 0.2%. The NFIB small business optimism index rose to 104.7 in July, from 103.3 in the previous month.

What did market participants' say?

"The bottom line is that China's actions in Hong Kong could have spillover effects on the trade war with Washington. Things were already not looking good on the trade front, so the headlines likely reinforced the notion that any deal won't be coming soon. For now, risk aversion may continue to dominate markets, especially in the absence of any other noteworthy news to distract investors," wrote Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at XM.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.13% 58.341 Delayed Quote.17.38%
HANG SENG -2.30% 25291.28 Real-time Quote.0.16%
NIKKEI 225 -1.11% 20455.44 Real-time Quote.3.35%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) -0.12% 52.149 Delayed Quote.20.26%
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop HANG SENG
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 86 End-of-day quote.3.61%
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. 6.1 End-of-day quote.2.52%
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED 15.1 End-of-day quote.2.17%
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED 9.43 End-of-day quote.1.18%
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 5.73 End-of-day quote.0.53%
BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD 26.6 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 37.4 End-of-day quote.-1.71%
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED 47.8 End-of-day quote.-2.75%
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. 9.37 End-of-day quote.-3.10%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 76.7 End-of-day quote.-6.23%
Heatmap :
Categories
