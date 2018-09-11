Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG (HSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

China hotpot firm Haidilao tests investor appetite with $1 billion HK IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:01pm CEST
The company logo of Sichuan Haidilao is displayed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Haidilao International Holding, one of China's most popular hotpot chains, is seeking to raise up to $963 million (739.24 million pounds) in its Hong Kong initial public offering to fund its international expansion into markets including the UK and Canada.

Zhou Zhaocheng, Haidilao's chief strategy officer, told a press conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday that the company plans to open roughly 200 new restaurants in 2018, between 15 and 20 of which would be outside China.

Haidilao already operates in Japan, South Korea, the United States, and Singapore, but Zhou said that it was also planning to tap new markets, in particular the UK, Australia, Canada and Malaysia.

The company, which mainly serves spicy Sichuan style hotpot and is popular for the free services and entertainment such as manicures and board games offered to waiting customers, is offering 424 million primary shares in a price range of HK$14.8 to HK$ 17.8 per share ($1.89-$2.27).

Haidilao plans to sell about 8 percent of its enlarged equity capital in the IPO, giving it a potential valuation of up to $12 billion. That is 85 percent of the $14.1 billion market valuation of Yum China Holdings Inc, China's biggest fast-food chain.

Zhou said that in the new markets, Haidilao's first step would be to target those countries' large Chinese population, and look to grow from there. It would also launch localised menus to cater to different tastes.

The company could raise as much as $1.1 billion in total if a 15 percent “greenshoe”, or over-allotment option, is exercised after the shares begin trading.

Haidilao's IPO will test not just investor demand for a Chinese food brand that is growing both domestically and internationally but also the appetite for Hong Kong shares in general amid a nearly 12 percent drop in the market this year and as several other IPOs wait in the wings.

Haidilao, whose name originates from a mahjong term in Sichuan province which literally means fortune, expects to mainly use the funds raised from the IPO to finance its future expansion and develop and implement new technology in a bid to better control food safety after setbacks suffered since last year.

The hotpot chain managed to attract prominent firms, such as Chinese investment house Hillhouse Capital Group, as cornerstone investors who together committed to buy $375 million worth of shares in the IPO.

Hillhouse and Greenwoods Asset Management have committed $90 million each; Morgan Stanley and Snow Lake Capital $80 million each and Ward Ferry $35 million.

Co-founded by former tractor factory worker Zhang Yong in 1994, Haidilao has grown into China's leading hotpot chain with more than 300 restaurants across the country, and has already entered overseas markets.

The company is widely known for its focus on attentive and creative customer services, a rare emphasis point for many Chinese catering firms targeting the mass market. That also helped Haidilao become a case study at the Harvard Business School in 2011.

The IPO is expected to price on Sept. 18, with the stock's trading debut set for Sept. 26.

An undercover news report by a Chinese newspaper exposed a food hygiene scandal at two of its Beijing restaurants last year. And one of its outlets in Singapore was suspended for two weeks earlier this year for violating hygiene standards, Singapore media reported.

The company acted swiftly after the hygiene issues cropped up by acknowledging them, and started to offer live streams from its kitchens in the Chinese capital.

CMB International and Goldman Sachs are the IPO's joint sponsors.

($1 = 7.8496 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Julie Zhu; Additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.70% 26425.56 Real-time Quote.-11.10%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.58% 47.94 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC -3.10% 36.86 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANG SENG
01:01pChina hotpot firm Haidilao tests investor appetite with $1 billion HK IPO
RE
12:47pASIA MARKETS: Hong Kong Stocks Tips Into Bear Market As Gambling Shares Crumb..
DJ
12:40pGlobal Stocks Fall as Investors Parse Trade Developments
DJ
11:11aGlobal Stocks Pause as Investors Parse Trade Developments
DJ
10:29aGlobal Stocks Pause as Investors Parse Trade Developments
DJ
09/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
09/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
09/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
09/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
09/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise Ahead of Economic Data
DJ
More news
News of the components of HANG SENG
01:12pWeBank to build blockchain-based business ecosystem
AQ
01:12pCE : XRL ticketing generally smooth
AQ
12:17pCHINA RESOURCES POWER : August 2018 Update on Power Plant Net Generation Figures
PU
12:07pWeBank to build blockchain-based business ecosystem
AQ
09:42aMTR : Botswana Copper/Silver Project Environmental Approval for A20 Dome Complex..
PU
09:40aWeBank to build blockchain-based business ecosystem
AQ
06:17aCHINA MOBILE : HSI opens down 1.49 pts at 26,611; H-share -25 pts at 10,408
AQ
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. 6.33 End-of-day quote.1.12%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 7.44 End-of-day quote.0.95%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 5.83 End-of-day quote.0.52%
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED 91.4 End-of-day quote.0.22%
CHINA MOBILE LTD. 75.8 End-of-day quote.0.20%
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED 16.76 End-of-day quote.-3.12%
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 22.5 End-of-day quote.-3.23%
AIA GROUP LTD 61.85 End-of-day quote.-3.43%
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 79.7 End-of-day quote.-3.63%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 89.5 End-of-day quote.-4.28%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.