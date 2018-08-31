Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG (HSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

China online video restrictions wipe $20 billion off Tencent's market value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:37am CEST
Visitors attend the annual TGC in Chengdu

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - Plans to limit the number of new online video games in China wiped a further $20 billion off Tencent Holdings' market value on Friday, ratcheting up concerns over regulatory risks facing firms in the world's No. 1 market for mobile games.

China's Ministry of Education said late on Thursday the publishing regulator should also take measures to limit the amount of time young people spend playing games and explore an age-appropriate system for players.

The restrictions are the latest challenge to hit Tencent, China's largest game operator, which earlier this month blamed a freeze on new game approvals for the technology giant's first quarterly profit fall in nearly 13 years.

The disappointing results came a day after investors wiped around $15 billion (£11.53 billion) off its market value on news that Chinese regulators had blocked it from charging for of one of its blockbuster titles, "Monster Hunter: World".

Shares of Tencent, which has a market value of around HK$3.25 trillion (£318.39 billion), plunged as much as 5.3 percent, leading a slide in Chinese video game companies. The benchmark Hang Seng fell 1 percent.

Tencent has lost a staggering $164 billion in market value from its peak in January, chiefly on regulatory uncertainty, and now trails arch rival Alibaba Group to be Asia's second biggest listed company by market capitalisation.

Beijing's latest regulatory directive was included in a document published on the website of the education ministry outlining how China would respond to worsening rates of myopia, or near-sightedness, among young people.

It blamed high levels of short-sightedness on a heavy study load, the spread of mobile phones and other electronic devices, and a lack of outdoor activities and exercise.

The document also called on parents to limit the amount of time their children spend using mobile phones and other electronic devices, and recommended children spend over an hour outdoors every day.

Analysts said while the regulatory overhang could put pressure on game-related shares, they expected top developers to be less affected.

"We expect leading developers to show relative resilience by lengthening lifecycle of existing game franchise and expanding overseas presence," Jefferies said in a research note.

It estimated Tencent accounted for 42 percent of China's mobile game market share in 2017.

Tencent's decline tracked a 7 percent fall in shares of China-based Netease and a 6 percent slide in Chinese online game developer ChangYou in the United States.

In Shenzhen, shares of YOUZU Interactive fell 7.8 percent, Ourpalm slid 4 percent, Tangel Publishing eased 2.1 percent and Focus Media was down 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree in HONG KONG and Elias Glenn in BEIJING; Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -2.18% 174.6 Delayed Quote.1.26%
HANG SENG -0.80% 28156.03 Real-time Quote.-5.18%
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
NETEASE -7.19% 194.39 Delayed Quote.-39.30%
OURPALM CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TANGEL PUBLISHING CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.94% 357.4 End-of-day quote.-12.36%
YOUZU INTERACTIVE CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANG SENG
05:04aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Trump Pushes More Tariffs Against China
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall on Tariff Plans
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall on Tariff Plans
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Retreat From Records
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Retreat From Records
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Retreat From Records
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Retreat From Records -- 2nd update
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Retreat From Records--Update
DJ
08/30Global Stocks Down After U.S. Touches Records
DJ
08/30Global Stocks Down After U.S. Touches New Records
DJ
More news
News of the components of HANG SENG
08/30CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces 2018 Interim Results
AQ
08/30WINTER AHEAD : China private equity industry faces turbulence after debt clampdo..
RE
08/30CLP : Veltoor Plant in India Gains World's First Solar Project Certification fro..
AQ
08/30HSI opens up 117 pts at 28,533; H-share up 42 pts at 11,125
AQ
08/30TENCENT : Pressures on Didi intensify after latest passenger killing
RE
08/30BOC HONG KONG : Launch of Tender Offer to Purchase Notes by Bank of China (Hong ..
PU
08/30ANNOUNCEMENT BY BANK OF CHINA (HONG : Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and..
PU
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD 29.4 End-of-day quote.1.55%
SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED 13.4 End-of-day quote.1.06%
PING AN INSURANCE (GRP) CO OF CHINA LTD 76.25 End-of-day quote.0.46%
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD 16.08 End-of-day quote.0.12%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 90.95 End-of-day quote.0.11%
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 84.3 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
CHINA MOBILE LTD. 73.5 End-of-day quote.-2.00%
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 18.16 End-of-day quote.-2.05%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 17 End-of-day quote.-2.07%
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED 15.64 End-of-day quote.-2.49%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.