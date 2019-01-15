Log in
Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG (HSX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 01/15 03:05:00 am
26776.66 PTS   +2.04%
09:34pChina's Evergrande Health buys 51 percent of Swedish EV firm for $930 million
RE
05:01pTech Shares Lead U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
04:29pTech Shares Lead U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
News 
News

China's Evergrande Health buys 51 percent of Swedish EV firm for $930 million

0
01/15/2019 | 09:34pm EST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd said it would buy a 51 percent stake in National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB (NEVS) for $930 million, as the Chinese healthcare service provider continues to diversify into new energy automotive industry.

Evergrande Health, a unit of property developer China Evergrande Group, said it would buy the stake in National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB (NEVS) from a third party, Kerryman Holdings Ltd.

The first installment of $430 million was paid on Jan. 15, with the remainder to be paid on Jan. 31, it said.

Intelligent automobiles focussed NEVS, which acquired core assets and intellectual property rights of Saab Automobile AB in 2012, owns production bases in Trollhättan in Sweden and Tianjin in China. It is planning another production base in Shanghai.

Last month, Chinese electric vehicle developer Faraday Future signed a new restructuring agreement with its main investor Evergrande Health, ending a bitter legal fight.

Shares of Evergrande Health jumped as much as 8 percent to their highest in 20 months, outpacing a 0.4 pct slide in the broader market.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 2.76% 22.3 End-of-day quote.-5.71%
EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LTD -1.34% 14.72 End-of-day quote.36.30%
HANG SENG 2.04% 26776.66 Real-time Quote.3.60%
