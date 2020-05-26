China's Military Chief in Hong Kong Vows to Protect Beijing's Interests -- 2nd Update

By Sha Hua

The head of China's military garrison in Hong Kong said his soldiers would safeguard the country's national-security interests in the city, reinforcing an aggressive push by the Communist Party to tighten its grip on the former British colony.

Beijing signaled last week that it intended to unilaterally impose new national-security laws on Hong Kong to punish sedition, subversion, terrorism and interference by foreign forces. The move triggered new protests on Sunday in a city that has seen widespread demonstrations against China's influence over the past year.

People's Liberation Army Maj. Gen. Chen Daoxiang said in an interview with state broadcaster China Central Television on Tuesday that the garrison in Hong Kong stood ready to "act with firm resolve to implement the central government's decision and plans."

A version of the interview posted to one of CCTV's social-media accounts was intercut with footage showing PLA marine operations in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour and troops engaged in military exercises.

Gen. Chen's comments came on the same day that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said during a weekly press conference that the new security laws are necessary to deal with "a very small minority" of city residents who "organize and participate in terrorist activities to subvert the state power."

Ms. Lam also pushed back against concerns that the new laws could frighten away investors in the financial hub, saying investors haven't been scared off by national-security legislation in Western countries.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.9% on Tuesday, its second day of gains after falling 5.6% on Friday.

Hong Kong's miniconstitution, the Basic Law, requires it to enact its own laws against offenses like subversion and sedition, but the effort has faced fierce public opposition. Leaders gathered in Beijing for China's annual parliamentary session said the situation in Hong Kong demanded urgent action, which they said spurred them to begin the process of imposing laws on the city.

Activists and pro-democracy legislators have said the new law could spell the end of the "one country, two systems" framework that governed the city's handover to Chinese control in 1997. The framework is meant to give Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy until 2047.

Ms. Lam said China's legislature, the National People's Congress, had a "sound and robust" legal basis for imposing national-security laws within the framework of that arrangement. She also denied that the stationing of mainland state-security agents in Hong Kong, a possibility Beijing has raised, would affect freedom of speech in the city.

"We are a very free society, so for the time being people have this freedom to say whatever they want to say," she said, adding that the notion of mainland agents conducting arrests in Hong Kong is "imaginary for the moment."

Ms. Lam has faced repeated calls for her resignation ever since her support for a now-withdrawn extradition bill drew millions into the streets in opposition last year. The demonstrations morphed into occasionally violent antigovernment protests that subsided during the coronavirus epidemic.

President Trump is displeased with China's efforts to exert more control over Hong Kong, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the president told her, "It's hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over."

The president later said he would respond to China's actions in Hong Kong by the end of the week, declining to offer specifics.

Mr. Trump in January signed a "phase one" trade agreement that lowered some tariffs that his administration imposed during a trade dispute with China, as well as committing Beijing to enforce intellectual-property rights and buy $200 billion in extra American exports over two years. Former officials say the coronavirus pandemic and resulting global economic downturn make it difficult for China to comply with the deal.

Still, U.S. officials have defended the trade pact as a way to engage with Beijing on difficult economic issues, and the pact allows for additional tariffs if China violates its provisions. A spokesman for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday about the fate of the deal.

Beijing's signal that it intended to impose national-security laws reignited protests on Sunday, leading to clashes between demonstrators and the police and more than 100 arrests.

Foreign diplomats estimate the PLA's Hong Kong garrison holds 8,000 to 10,000 troops.

The garrison's commander, Gen. Chen, speaking on the sidelines of the National People's Congress, where he also serves as one of the nearly 3,000 deputies, said the new law would help to deter "separatist and foreign forces" aiming to undermine China's national unity.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met a delegation from the PLA and the People's Armed Police, a paramilitary police force, at the legislative conclave on Tuesday. Mr. Xi didn't mention Hong Kong, but he reminded the delegates of their duty to "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security."

In a breakout session, military deputies agreed it was urgent for China to impose new security laws in Hong Kong to address the "new risks and challenges" in governing the city, CCTV reported.

Asked to comment on China's planned 6.6% increase in military spending this year, PLA spokesman Wu Qian said in an interview with state media on Tuesday that "the anti-separatist struggle has taken a more severe form."