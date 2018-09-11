Financials up as Stocks Stabilize in Some Regions -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and lenders rose as some major stock markets stabilized. The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong-listed shares entered bear market territory Tuesday, even as some U.S. indexes hovered near record highs. "One of the most interesting developments lately has been the extreme divergence between the US equity market and the rest of the world, emerging markets in particular," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund, in a note to clients. "The latters are down about 20% from January highs while most US markets have already exceeded January highs. Typically, such a divergence tends to end at such extremes -- and risk assets start to move together again -- either both up or down." Executives from Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG are open to the idea of a potential merger of the two banks, as is German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported.

