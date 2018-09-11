Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG (HSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Financials up as Stocks Stabilize in Some Regions -- Financials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

Shares of banks and lenders rose as some major stock markets stabilized. The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong-listed shares entered bear market territory Tuesday, even as some U.S. indexes hovered near record highs. "One of the most interesting developments lately has been the extreme divergence between the US equity market and the rest of the world, emerging markets in particular," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund, in a note to clients. "The latters are down about 20% from January highs while most US markets have already exceeded January highs. Typically, such a divergence tends to end at such extremes -- and risk assets start to move together again -- either both up or down." Executives from Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG are open to the idea of a potential merger of the two banks, as is German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANG SENG
10:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries
DJ
10:34pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Closes Higher As Energy, Telecom Sectors Lead
DJ
08:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain Despite Trade Worries
DJ
05:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver Amid Trade Worries
DJ
04:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Parse Trade Dev..
DJ
01:55pGlobal Stocks Fall as Investors Parse Trade Developments
DJ
01:51pASIA MARKETS: Hong Kong Stocks Tip Into Bear Market As Gambling Shares Crumbl..
DJ
01:01pChina hotpot firm Haidilao tests investor appetite with $1 billion HK IPO
RE
12:40pGlobal Stocks Fall as Investors Parse Trade Developments
DJ
11:11aGlobal Stocks Pause as Investors Parse Trade Developments
DJ
More news
News of the components of HANG SENG
04:39pCHINA MOBILE : Nomura ups China Com Service to HK$7.5
AQ
04:27pCLP : Suzlon inks JV with CLP India for two solar projects in Maharashtra
AQ
03:47pANNOUNCEMENT - IN RELATION TO THE MA : 307) Proceeding to third stage of delisti..
PU
02:33pHong Kong chief says XRL ticket sales generally smooth
AQ
02:18pSWIRE PACIFIC : Coca-Cola distribution center could be built in Arlington
AQ
01:12pWeBank to build blockchain-based business ecosystem
AQ
01:12pCE : XRL ticketing generally smooth
AQ
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop HANG SENG
CNOOC LTD 13.92 End-of-day quote.1.61%
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED 92.1 End-of-day quote.0.77%
CITIC LTD 11.08 End-of-day quote.0.73%
BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD 28.9 End-of-day quote.0.70%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 7.49 End-of-day quote.0.67%
WH GROUP LTD 5.42 End-of-day quote.-3.39%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 32.4 End-of-day quote.-3.57%
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 21.65 End-of-day quote.-3.78%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 14.02 End-of-day quote.-5.14%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 47.85 End-of-day quote.-6.18%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.