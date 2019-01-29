HKMA Exchange Fund 2018 Investment Income Falls to HK$13.9 Billion

Log in
01/29/2019 | 05:06am EST

By Chester Yung

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority Exchange Fund, which maintains the Hong Kong dollar's peg to the U.S. dollar, posted investment income of 13.9 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.77 billion) for 2018, sharply lower the record high HK$264.0 billion a year earlier, as results were dragged down by losses in equities and foreign exchange amid a volatile global market.

HKMA Chief Executive Norman Chan warned that global markets would remain volatile in 2019.

The fund, which is controlled by the city's de facto central bank, invests in domestic and international stocks, bonds and overseas assets. The fund lost HK$20.7 billion in Hong Kong equities in 2018 compared with a gain of HK$58.3 billion a year earlier, Mr. Chan said, noting that the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell about 14% in 2018.

Foreign equities also lost HK$38.3 billion in 2018, reversing a gain of HK$80.4 billion a year earlier. Income from bonds rose to HK$57.4 billion from HK$34.4 billion in 2017, while foreign exchange lost HK$9.0 billion compared with a gain of HK$53.5 billion a year ago.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

