Meanwhile, China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd and Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd would be added to the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong, Hang Seng Index said in a statement.

The changes are part of the index manager's quarterly review, it said.

There is no change to the constituents of the Hang Seng.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alison Williams)