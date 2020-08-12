Log in
HANG SENG    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote World - 08/12
25228.1 PTS   +1.29%
Pre-market
1.63%
25311.56 PTS
04:56aHong Kong stocks hit near 3-week high as financials rebound
RE
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower, Snap Winning Streak
DJ
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower, Snap Winning Streak
DJ
Hong Kong stocks hit near 3-week high as financials rebound

08/12/2020 | 04:56am EDT

* Hang Seng adds 1.4%, H-shares up 0.6%

* Short-covering in hard-pressed banks lift HK - analyst

* China, U.S. to talk Tiktok, Wechat, yuan - Bloomberg

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched a near three-week high on Wednesday, led by a rebound in heavyweight financial stocks, and as a regional sell-off in equities ran out of steam towards the end of the trading session. ** The Hang Seng index closed up 1.4% at 25,244.02, near its highest level since July 23 hit earlier in the session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.6%. ** Index-heavy financial sector added almost 2% and the property sector jumped 2.2%. Energy shares rose 1% while the TECH index lost 1.7%. ** Banking shares have been rising globally as yields rebounded on U.S. treasuries, and Hong Kong lenders have been lagging peers in other markets due to U.S.-China tensions, said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Capital Markets.

** "People have been especially sceptical on this sector here... (yields rebound) triggered short-covering," he added.

** Hong Kong's currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar and its policy rate moves lock-step with the Federal Reserve.

** Global banks have been scrutinising their clients amid U.S. sanction threats over the city's autonomy, a key sticking point in Washington's tussle with Beijing.

** China will bring up Tiktok, Wechat and discuss the yuan exchange rate during trade talks this week with the United States, Bloomberg reported. ** MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by just 0.1% ** About 1.76 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, more than the previous session's 1.63 billion. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -1.20% 81 End-of-day quote.69.92%
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.89% 22.7 End-of-day quote.-22.26%
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED 1.23% 53.3 End-of-day quote.23.67%
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED -0.44% 34 End-of-day quote.-20.56%
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED 0.82% 12.36 End-of-day quote.-24.17%
HANG SENG 1.29% 25228.1 Real-time Quote.-11.65%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.942 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
WH GROUP LIMITED 2.70% 7.22 End-of-day quote.-10.31%
WHARF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 5.66% 30.8 End-of-day quote.-35.23%
