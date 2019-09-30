Budweiser Shares Open Higher in Hong Kong Debut

Budweiser Brewing's shares opened 1.5% higher in their Hong Kong debut, outperforming the broader Hang Seng in what has been the world's second-biggest initial public offering so far this year.

Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files for Bankruptcy

Fast fashion retailer Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy protection and said it planned to close hundreds of stores, the latest casualty of shifting shopping habits.

Musk's Amped-Up Timetable for Mars Spaceship Contrasts With Delays for NASA Capsules

Space entrepreneur Elon Musk projects his proposed megarocket targeting Mars could take humans on an orbital test flight as soon as next year, but his plan provoked consternation inside NASA.

TCG Buys Majority Stake in Food52 for $83 Million

Food52, a media and e-commerce business that sells upscale home goods, said it sold a majority stake to venture firm TCG for $83 million.

GlaxoSmithKline Says Ovarian Cancer Study Validates Tesaro Acquisition

GlaxoSmithKline has reported positive results from a study of a cancer drug in a clinical trial that a senior figure in the company said justified the decision to acquire cancer specialist Tesaro for $4.16 billion.

Rio Tinto Scraps Plans for Canada Iron-Ore Unit Sale, IPO

Rio Tinto has scrubbed plans for a sale or initial public offering of its Canadian iron-ore unit, following a yearslong effort to unload the business.

CVS Stops Selling Zantac Products

CVS has stopped selling Zantac products at its drugstores, citing a recent alert by the FDA that the popular heartburn drug could contain low levels of a probable human carcinogen.

Before MAX, Boeing's Flight-Control System Included Key Safeguards

Boeing's expected fix for the 737 MAX will make its flight-control system more like an earlier version of the same system used on a military tanker jet, people familiar with the matter said.

Google Draws House Antitrust Scrutiny of Internet Protocol

Antitrust investigators are scrutinizing plans by Google to use a new internet protocol in a way that some say could make it harder for other companies to access consumer data.

Electric-Car Dreams Could Fall a Nickel Short

Global producers of electric cars have big ambitions and a bigger problem: Supplies of a key material, nickel, are lacking.