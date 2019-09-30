Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG

(HSX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time World - 09/27 04:05:00 am
25923.59 PTS   -0.43%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat On Mixed Trade-war News
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Budweiser Shares Open Higher in Hong Kong Debut

Budweiser Brewing's shares opened 1.5% higher in their Hong Kong debut, outperforming the broader Hang Seng in what has been the world's second-biggest initial public offering so far this year. 

 
Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files for Bankruptcy

Fast fashion retailer Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy protection and said it planned to close hundreds of stores, the latest casualty of shifting shopping habits. 

 
Musk's Amped-Up Timetable for Mars Spaceship Contrasts With Delays for NASA Capsules

Space entrepreneur Elon Musk projects his proposed megarocket targeting Mars could take humans on an orbital test flight as soon as next year, but his plan provoked consternation inside NASA. 

 
TCG Buys Majority Stake in Food52 for $83 Million

Food52, a media and e-commerce business that sells upscale home goods, said it sold a majority stake to venture firm TCG for $83 million. 

 
GlaxoSmithKline Says Ovarian Cancer Study Validates Tesaro Acquisition

GlaxoSmithKline has reported positive results from a study of a cancer drug in a clinical trial that a senior figure in the company said justified the decision to acquire cancer specialist Tesaro for $4.16 billion. 

 
Rio Tinto Scraps Plans for Canada Iron-Ore Unit Sale, IPO

Rio Tinto has scrubbed plans for a sale or initial public offering of its Canadian iron-ore unit, following a yearslong effort to unload the business. 

 
CVS Stops Selling Zantac Products

CVS has stopped selling Zantac products at its drugstores, citing a recent alert by the FDA that the popular heartburn drug could contain low levels of a probable human carcinogen. 

 
Before MAX, Boeing's Flight-Control System Included Key Safeguards

Boeing's expected fix for the 737 MAX will make its flight-control system more like an earlier version of the same system used on a military tanker jet, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Google Draws House Antitrust Scrutiny of Internet Protocol

Antitrust investigators are scrutinizing plans by Google to use a new internet protocol in a way that some say could make it harder for other companies to access consumer data. 

 
Electric-Car Dreams Could Fall a Nickel Short

Global producers of electric cars have big ambitions and a bigger problem: Supplies of a key material, nickel, are lacking.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.32% 1225.95 Delayed Quote.17.32%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 1.12% 1745.4 Delayed Quote.15.68%
HANG SENG -0.43% 25923.59 Real-time Quote.0.30%
LME NICKEL CASH 0.26% 17410 End-of-day quote.66.76%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 1.17% 92.67 End-of-day quote.16.73%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.36% 4221 Delayed Quote.13.93%
TESLA INC. -0.18% 242.13 Delayed Quote.-27.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANG SENG
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat On Mixed Trade-war News
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slump as Investors Parse Trade Headlines
DJ
09/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Down As Investors Weigh Potential Curbs On U.S...
DJ
09/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slump as Investors Parse Trade Headlines -- ..
DJ
09/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slump as Investors Parse Trade Headlines -- ..
DJ
09/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slump as Investors Parse Trade Headlines -- ..
DJ
09/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slump as Investors Parse Trade Headlines -- ..
DJ
More news
News of the components of HANG SENG
02:40aGlobal third-quarter M&A sinks to three-year low amid U.S.-China trade war fe..
RE
12:32aSUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilient i..
RE
12:31aSUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilient i..
RE
12:08aCNOOC : Notice of listing on the stock exchange of hong kong limited of cnooc fi..
PU
09/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Share offer
PU
09/29MTR : Does Not Tolerate Vandalism or Acts Endangering Railway Safety
PU
09/29HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form
PU
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Top / Flop HANG SENG
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 13.18 End-of-day quote.3.62%
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. 55.2 End-of-day quote.3.08%
HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED 17.92 End-of-day quote.1.59%
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED 29.2 End-of-day quote.1.21%
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED 82.4 End-of-day quote.0.86%
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED 15.7 End-of-day quote.-1.26%
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED 32.3 End-of-day quote.-1.37%
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 41.7 End-of-day quote.-1.65%
SHENZHOU INTL GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 102.7 End-of-day quote.-1.91%
CNOOC LTD 11.96 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group