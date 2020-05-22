Log in
Southeast Asia stocks - Slip as Sino-U.S. tensions spike over new Hong Kong law

05/22/2020 | 12:06am EDT
A stockbroker speaks on the phone inside the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) in Makati city, metro Manila

By Pranav A K

Southeast Asian stock markets slid on Friday, with Singapore losing the most, as the United States and China sparring over a new Hong Kong security law kept investors away from riskier assets and led to a sharp selloff across global equities.

Tensions flared between the world's two biggest economies as U.S. President Donald Trump warned Washington would react "very strongly" if Beijing imposed national security laws on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.7% to a seven-week low, as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> dropped 1.2%.

"Traders around the world are playing the waiting game to see details of the new Hong Kong law to gauge how severe the terms are. And more specifically, The White House response to decide whether Hong Kong's special economic status will be affected," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.

Shares in Singapore, a bellwether for global trade, fell 1.8% to their lowest level since April 24 and the index was poised for its third consecutive weekly loss. The region's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, dropped 4.2% to a month-low.

Shares in trade-reliant Thailand dropped 0.9%, ahead of the country's April trade data. However, the benchmark stock index is set to post its second straight weekly gain.

Brokerage OB Kay Hian Securities Thailand was the top loser, tumbling 8.8%, while chemicals company Indorama Ventures lost 4%.

The Philippines' index was down 0.9%, set to snap two consecutive weekly gains, as utilities took a beating.

Malaysian shares also fell, but were headed for their biggest weekly percentage gain since April 17.

Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for the Idul Fitri festival.

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.43% 24266.94 Real-time Quote.-13.92%
INDORAMA VENTURES 2.46% 31.25 End-of-day quote.-10.71%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED -0.34% 8.89 End-of-day quote.-19.03%
UOB KAY HIAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) 3.03% 3.4 End-of-day quote.14.09%
Latest news on HANG SENG
12:56aHong Kong leads Asian shares lower as Beijing readies new security law
RE
12:16aHong Kong Stocks Tumble, Leading Regional Markets Lower
DJ
12:06aSoutheast Asia stocks - Slip as Sino-U.S. tensions spike over new Hong Kong l..
RE
05/21Hong Kong leads Asian shares lower as Beijing readies new security law
RE
05/21Why the World's Most Debt-Squeezed Company Is Buying Back Shares -- Heard on ..
DJ
05/21Global Stocks Drift Lower, U.S. Futures Decline
DJ
05/21Global Markets Drift Lower, U.S. Stock Futures Decline -- Update
DJ
05/21Global Markets Drift, U.S. Stock Futures Decline
DJ
05/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher After Retailers Post Resili..
DJ
05/20U.S. Futures and European Stocks Rise
DJ
