Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG (HSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Tencent's 'Monster Hunter - World' axed in China days after launch, shares slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 04:31am CEST
Logo of Tencent is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd tumbled on Tuesday a day after Chinese regulators blocked the sale of one of its blockbuster video games, "Monster Hunter: World", less than a week after the game was launched.

The game, where players hunted fearsome creatures, has been pulled off Tencent's WeGame distribution platform after it was released on August 8, the gaming firm said in a statement posted on the website.

"The game is no longer available after the regulators received a large number of complaints that some parts of the game content do not meet regulatory requirements," Tencent said in the statement.

Shares in Tencent, which is set to report its half-year earnings on Wednesday, slid more than 3 percent in early morning trading, against a 0.62 percent fall in the Hang Seng

Developed by Japan's Capcom Co Ltd, Monster Hunter: World has sold over eight million copies worldwide by April of this year and Tencent had licensed the game to sell to personal computer users in China.

Daiwa Capital Markets analysts described Monster Hunter as one of Tencent's key launches for the second half of 2018 in a July 19 note.

Tencent's statement also said that players who purchased the game are entitled for a full refund by August 20 or they can continue to play but there is no guarantee that the service will continue.

It is not the first time Tencent's games have come under scrutiny. Last year, Tencent had to change a popular battle royale-style game that the regulator said was too gory and violent and bring it closer in line with "socialist core values" before being allowed to release it in China.

(Reporting by Meg Shen in HONG KONG and Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Michael Perry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -1.43% 27948.88 Real-time Quote.-6.63%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -2.43% 361 End-of-day quote.-11.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANG SENG
05:05aASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leads Asian-market Rebound Following Turkish Currency Ji..
DJ
04:31aTencent's 'Monster Hunter - World' axed in China days after launch, shares sl..
RE
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Pulled Down by Energy, Materials Sectors
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Pulled Down by Energy, Materials Sectors
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Pulled Down by Materials, Energy Sectors
DJ
08/13BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Trim Last Week's Decline As Turkish Currency Fears..
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Pulled Down by Materials, Energy Sectors
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Pulled Down by Materials, Energy Sectors
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Stabilize Amid Turkey Turmoil
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Up Amid Turkey Turmoil
DJ
More news
News of the components of HANG SENG
08/13CHINA MOBILE : Hong Kong First to Complete 5G Network End-to-End Testing Bringin..
AQ
08/13TENCENT : China Pulls Plug on Tencent Videogame Days After Launch
DJ
08/13CK HUTCHISON : submits concessions to EC for Wind Tre deal
AQ
08/13BOC HONG KONG : Statement on phishing email and fraudulent website
PU
08/13JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : Connected Transaction and Discloseable Transaction – ..
PU
08/13CITIC : Voluntary Announcement - Publication of the Prospectus for the Proposed ..
PU
08/13CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : HSI opens down 409 pts at 27,956; H-share -161 pts to 10,..
AQ
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Top / Flop HANG SENG
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 20 End-of-day quote.0.70%
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD. 15.94 End-of-day quote.0.25%
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. 5.99 End-of-day quote.-3.70%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 11.42 End-of-day quote.-3.71%
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD 15.74 End-of-day quote.-4.02%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 121.1 End-of-day quote.-4.19%
BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD 28.5 End-of-day quote.-5.79%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.