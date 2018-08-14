Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  World  >  Hang Seng    HSX   HK0000004322

HANG SENG (HSX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Tencent's shares slide after 'Monster Hunter: World' gets axed in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 06:36am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Tencent sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd saw its shares tumble on Tuesday amid concern of a hit to the Chinese technology firm's gaming revenue after regulators blocked the sale of one of its blockbuster titles.

Analysts had expected "Monster Hunter: World", developed by Japan's Capcom Co Ltd, to be one of 2018's biggest launches for Tencent, which licensed the game to sell to personal computer users on its WeGame platform.

However the game, where players hunt fearsome creatures, was pulled from the platform on Monday less than a week after its Aug. 8 release. Tencent in a statement said regulators had received a large number of complaints about the content of the game, which has sold over eight million copies worldwide.

Shares in Tencent, which is set to report half-year earnings on Wednesday, slid more than 3 percent in morning trade, against a 0.9 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng share price index.

"People are very concerned about Tencent in the short-term at the moment," said Douglas Morton, head of research in Asia at Northern Trust Capital.

He said the block follows concern over Tencent's ability to monetise popular game PlayerUnknown Battleground (PUBG), which it was forced to alter last year after the regulator branded it too gory and violent. However, it has yet to receive a licence that would allow it to monetise the updated game.

Industry executives have said many games in China, and not just those belonging to Tencent, have since March faced a hiatus in licence approvals after China revamped its content regulatory body and divided its powerful State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television earlier this year.

"The key here is, not only PUBG, but no games are able to get licences now," a person from Tencent told Reuters on Tuesday on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Morton said he remained bullish on Tencent shares and that regulatory risk in China versus the rest of the global gaming market has always been there.

"For us this is a medium-to-longer-term holding with a history of good investment," he said. "I think the monetisation will happen, it is just a matter of time."

Tencent also said players who purchased "Monster Hunter: World" were entitled to a full refund until Aug. 20. They could choose to continue playing but there would be no guarantee the service would continue, it said.

(Reporting by Pei Li in BEIJING and Meg Shen in HONG KONG; Additional reporting by Sijia Jiang in HONG KONG; Writing by Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI; Editing by Michael Perry and Christopher Cushing)

By Pei Li and Meg Shen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPCOM CO., LTD. -9.68% 2575 End-of-day quote.-29.06%
HANG SENG -1.43% 27948.88 Real-time Quote.-6.63%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -2.43% 361 End-of-day quote.-11.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HANG SENG
06:36aTENCENT'S SHARES SLIDE AFTER 'MONSTE : World' gets axed in China
RE
05:05aASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Leads Asian-market Rebound Following Turkish Currency Ji..
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Pulled Down by Energy, Materials Sectors
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Pulled Down by Energy, Materials Sectors
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Pulled Down by Materials, Energy Sectors
DJ
08/13BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Trim Last Week's Decline As Turkish Currency Fears..
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Pulled Down by Materials, Energy Sectors
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Pulled Down by Materials, Energy Sectors
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Stabilize Amid Turkey Turmoil
DJ
08/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Up Amid Turkey Turmoil
DJ
More news
News of the components of HANG SENG
06:50aKeep to expand physical presence
AQ
06:47aCHINA MENGNIU DAIRY : HSI opens up 1 pt at 27,938; H-share up 35 pts to 10,802
AQ
06:17aKeep to expand physical presence
AQ
06:09aTENCENT : The ‘Wild West’ days of Chinese esports
AQ
06:09aTENCENT : Cloud’s data loss sparks concerns
AQ
05:31aBOC HONG KONG : Statement on Fraudulent Website
PU
05:07aTENCENT EARNINGS : What to Watch
DJ
More news
Chart HANG SENG
Duration : Period :
Hang Seng Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANG SENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Top / Flop HANG SENG
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 20 End-of-day quote.0.70%
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD. 15.94 End-of-day quote.0.25%
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. 5.99 End-of-day quote.-3.70%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD 11.42 End-of-day quote.-3.71%
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD 15.74 End-of-day quote.-4.02%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD 121.1 End-of-day quote.-4.19%
BANK OF EAST ASIA LTD 28.5 End-of-day quote.-5.79%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.